From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

From the FBI raid on Polymarket&#39;s founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

By: PANews
2024/11/14 14:28
Wink
LIKE$0.010167-17.32%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002434-4.88%
Peanut the Squirrel
PNUT$0.2165-3.56%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011451-0.83%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After the US presidential election, Shayne Coplan, the founder of the Polymarket platform who accurately predicted the election results, was suddenly raided by the FBI. This move was responded to as a "political retaliation" and was supported by Musk. At the same time, the Polymarket investigation caused a strong response in the crypto community, and the related MEME coin Free Shayne Coplan (Eagle) also received a lot of funding.

After the FBI raid, Shayne received support from Musk and others, and the Eagle-themed MEME coin became popular

The prediction market platform Polymarket played an important role in predicting the US election this year. It not only attracted a large amount of financial participation, but also accurately predicted the election results and was considered to be better than traditional polls.

However, according to Bloomberg, people familiar with the matter revealed that Polymarket was investigated by the US Department of Justice for allegedly allowing US users to place bets on the platform. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a search warrant for Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, not only searching his residence in New York, but also seizing mobile phones and electronic devices.

It is reported that in 2022, Polymarket reached an enforcement agreement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). In addition to agreeing to prevent U.S. traders from trading on the platform, it also paid a fine of US$1.4 million to reach a settlement.

After the FBI raid, Shayne Coplan tweeted a response after getting a new phone, “It’s frustrating that the current administration would make a last-ditch effort at the last minute to go after companies they believe are associated with political opponents. We are steadfast in our commitment to nonpartisanship, and that remains the case today, but the current administration should do some self-reflection and realize that taking a more pro-business, pro-startup stance may be the key to changing the outcome of the election. Polymarket has provided value to tens of millions of people in this election cycle without harming anyone. We are deeply proud of this. I am proud to say that the future of America, especially the future of American entrepreneurs, has never been brighter. In the face of difficulties, we will continue to build.”

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Coplan's remarks received widespread support from the crypto community and raised questions and criticisms about the actions of U.S. regulators, while Musk's public support further heightened attention to the incident.

At the same time, the MEME coin "Free Shayne Coplan" born out of the Polymarket incident also triggered a market craze. DEX Screener data showed that as of the time of writing, Free Shayne Coplan's market value soared to nearly $47 million a few hours after it went online, a peak increase of more than 1,840 times.

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

It is worth mentioning that the eagle icon of Free Shayne Coplan is not only Shayne Coplan’s avatar, but also a symbol of the United States, which in a sense represents supreme ruling power.

Musk once again used the Peanut incident to speak out, and the market value of MEME coin Pnut soared

The Polymarket investigation has striking similarities to the recent controversy surrounding the death of Peanut, a popular squirrel in the United States.

PANews previously reported that New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officials arrested Peanut without a search warrant. The squirrel was euthanized for biting investigators. The incident attracted widespread attention and received repeated support from Musk, and it quickly evolved into a US political movement.

In the past few days, after Trump announced that he would lead the Department of U.S. Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk once again used Peanut to satirize the current situation of the U.S. government many times.

On November 13, Musk responded to netizens questioning the necessity of the U.S. government's efficiency department and said: "America was saved by a squirrel and MEME coins." He then responded to a post about the useless spending of the U.S. government with the "Peanut" emoticon again. On November 14, Musk responded to netizens who said "They killed Peanut for no reason" and said, "Yes."

From the FBI raid on Polymarket's founder to the death of Peanut, PolitiFi-like MEME coins are hotly speculated

Musk's remarks made the political drama even more intense. As the incident unfolded, market speculation about the MEME coin Pnut was high, and its market value soared by more than US$2 billion in just half a month after its launch.

Whether it is the investigation of Polymarket or the euthanasia of Peanut, it has evolved into a public protest against issues such as regulation, free will, and political motivation. The hype of PolitiFi-like MEME coins such as Free Shayne Coplan and Pnut is further proof that the crypto market is increasingly becoming a tool for protest and reform in the United States.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8381-3.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013442-1.26%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03807-5.15%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000427-0.35%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03279-4.29%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010275-1.37%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001619-7.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.1309-6.31%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Cryptos Signal Divergence Ahead of Fed Rate Decision