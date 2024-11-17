Weekly preview | Magic Eden releases ME&#39;s economic model; Ethereum L2 network Lisk launches airdrop

By: PANews
2024/11/17 21:11
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.17785-2.63%
ME
ME$0.615-2.53%

News preview:

  • Magic Eden: ME's economic model will be officially released on November 18;
  • Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 18, accounting for 0.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$61.3 million;
  • Binance Launchpool and pre-market trading will list Usual (USUAL) on November 19;
  • FTX co-founder Gary Wang will be sentenced on November 20;
  • Ethereum L2 network Lisk has launched its mainnet and will launch an airdrop on November 21;
  • OKX will launch MEMEFI (MemeFi) spot trading on November 22
  • Sotheby’s to Start Auction of Maurizio Cattelan’s Banana Artwork on November 21 and Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

November 18

Project News:

Magic Eden: ME's economic model will be officially released on November 18

According to the official announcement of Magic Eden, the token economics model of its token $ME will be officially released on November 18.

McDonald's and NFT brand Doodles will launch a co-branded coffee cup across the United States on November 18

Fast food giant McDonald's has reached a cooperation with NFT brand Doodles, and will launch a co-branded coffee and collectibles series on November 18, including Doodles limited edition cups. American customers can participate in 13,500 McDonald's stores across the country.

Token unlocking:

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 18, accounting for 0.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$61.3 million.

November 19

Project News:

BNB Chain team will complete the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network integration plan on November 19

The BNB Chain team will complete the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network integration plan at 14:00 (ET) on November 19, 2024. Binance strongly recommends users to deposit B-tokens of the BEP2 network to their Binance accounts before 14:00 (ET) on November 19, 2024, when the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) network integration plan is completed. These tokens will be credited and users can withdraw them through their native chain or other networks supported by Binance.

Bitwise to Launch World’s First Aptos Staking ETP on Swiss Stock Exchange on November 19

Bitwise Asset Management announced that the Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP (ticker: APTB; ISIN DE000A4AJWU3) is scheduled to be listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange on November 19, 2024. The product will become the world's first Aptos Staking ETP.

Optimism: The results of the 5th and 6th seasons of Superchain Contributor Rewards will be announced on November 19th

Optimsm posted on the X platform that during Season 5 and Season 6, up to 3.5 million OP will be distributed to contributors to Optimism Governance, which means that contributors from October 2023 to September 18, 2024 will receive rewards. The results will be announced on November 19.

Token unlocking:

Oasis (ROSE) will unlock approximately 176 million tokens at 0:00 on November 19th, Beijing time, accounting for 2.62% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$14.6 million.

Pixels (PIXEL) will unlock approximately 54.37 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on November 19, accounting for 7.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.4 million.

Hatom (HTM) will unlock approximately 1.07 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 19, accounting for 2.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1.1 million.

November 20

Token unlocking:

Eigenlayer (EIGEN) will unlock approximately 1.29 million tokens at 3:00 am Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 0.69% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3.2 million.

SKALE (SKL) will unlock approximately 55 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 1.06% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$2.5 million.

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) will unlock approximately 4.17 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 20, accounting for 2.05% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.8 million.

November 21

Netherlands Seeks Public Comments on Proposed Crypto Tax Monitoring Law, Deadline November 21

The Dutch government is seeking public opinion on a crypto tax monitoring law aimed at aligning its data collection rules for crypto service providers with those of the European Union. The proposal aims to increase transparency in cryptocurrency ownership and thus prevent tax evasion and avoidance, the Dutch Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Oct. 24.

According to the proposal, the Dutch Tax Authority (Belastingdienst) will share user data collected by crypto service providers with tax authorities in other EU countries, in line with the DAC8 crypto tax reporting rules adopted by the EU last year. The rules simplify the administrative burden on crypto service providers, who only need to report in the EU member state where they are registered. The Dutch government plans to submit the bill to Congress in the second quarter of 2025, and hopes to make crypto assets more transparent to tax authorities through data sharing to prevent tax losses. The deadline for submitting relevant opinions and suggestions is November 21.

Project News:

Ethereum L2 network Lisk has launched the mainnet and will start airdrop on November 21

Ethereum Layer 2 network Lisk has launched its mainnet and announced an airdrop plan. Lisk launched its testnet in February this year, having previously transitioned from Layer 1 to Layer 2. At the same time as the mainnet is launched, Lisk plans to airdrop 15 million LSK tokens. The airdrop activity will start on November 21 and will last for four months in the first quarter. Users can earn points by completing tasks on the Lisk platform, and the total number of points will determine the amount of LSK they receive. Lisk's airdrop activity aims to provide a seamless, fun and educational experience. Lisk was first launched as a Layer 1 blockchain in 2016 and transformed into an Optimism-based Layer 2 in December 2023 to support real-world assets and decentralized infrastructure networks.

Sotheby’s to Start Auction of Maurizio Cattelan’s Banana Artwork on November 21 and Accept Cryptocurrency Payments

Sotheby’s will begin auctioning an artwork by artist Maurizio Cattelan, “Banana & Tape,” a banana taped to a wall, on November 21, accepting cryptocurrency payments and currently estimated at $1 million to $1.5 million.

OpenAI will hold its final DevDay event in Singapore on November 21

OpenAI announced that this year's DevDay event will be held in San Francisco on October 1, London on October 30, and Singapore on November 21. This event will not release GPT-5, but will focus on updates to APIs and developer services. The event includes workshops, group discussions, and live demonstrations. The registration fee is $450 and registration has closed.

Token unlocking:

Cardano (ADA) will unlock approximately 18.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 0.05% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$13.4 million.

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 12.86 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 0.45% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$7.4 million.

Tribal Token (TRIBL) will unlock approximately 9.6 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on November 21, accounting for 7.42% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$1.4 million.

November 22

Project News:

Fuel: Users must migrate their assets before November 22 to retain their first quarter points

Ethereum's modular execution layer Fuel announced that users must migrate their Fuel Points Phase 1 assets from Ethereum to Fuel Ignition before 23:59 (UTC) on November 22 to retain their Phase 1 points. If users miss the migration deadline, they can still migrate their assets to Fuel Ignition, but will lose their Phase 1 points. Users can also choose to withdraw their funds completely. The project said that regardless of the migration status, Phase 2 Fuel Points will not be affected.

Token unlocking:

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on November 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$8.3 million.

November 23

None

November 24

None

