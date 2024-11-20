Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.20)

By: PANews
2024/11/20 11:00
Memecoin
MEME$0.002441+4.27%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005991-7.28%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme sector and grasp market trends!

🗓11/20: More and more 24H plates, meme coins collectively callback
$eliza $ELIZA capitalization dispute is a confrontation between the community and the "conspiracy group", $eliza V-shaped overtaking
$worm Xiaoheige issued a post to call for orders, 2.4% of the dev wallet will be distributed to holders
$moodeng V God: Everyone in the Ethereum ecosystem likes Hippo

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

