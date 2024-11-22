OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

By: PANews
2024/11/22 12:22
Bitcoin
BTC$118,565.4+3.77%

OSL Trading Hours: BTC breaks through $99,000, is Solana ETF likely to be approved?

1. Market observation

Keywords: SOL , BTC , XRP

The cryptocurrency market as a whole showed a strong upward trend. Bitcoin broke through the $ 99,000 mark, with a weekly increase of more than 10.10% , showing strong upward momentum. Ethereum also strengthened, with an increase of 8.10% , but its ETF fund flows showed a net outflow, which may put some pressure on short-term price trends.

The U.S. stock market performed steadily, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices both fluctuating at high levels. U.S. Treasury yields rose slightly, and the U.S. dollar index remained stable, indicating that the overall risk appetite of the market was relatively balanced.

2. Key data (as of November 22 )

• S&P 500 : 5,948.74 -0.01%

• Nasdaq: 18,972.42 +0.03%

• 10 -year Treasury yield: 4.38% +1.0bps

• US Dollar Index (DXY) : 106.702 +0.03%

• BTC : $98,165.70 +10.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 105.84 billion

• ETH : $3,322.67 +8.10%

• Daily spot trading volume: $ 52.69 billion

3. ETF flows ( November 18-21 , Eastern Time)

• Bitcoin ETF : Net inflow + $2.2544 billion

• Ethereum ETF : Net outflow - $ 159.7 million

4. Hot News

• Trump Media may plan to launch crypto payment service “TruthFi”

• U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler will officially step down on January 20 , 2025

• Source: Trump Crypto Advisory Board expected to set up pledged Bitcoin reserves

• FTX announces a distribution schedule for creditors and customers, expected to start in early 2025

• MicroStrategy completes $3 billion convertible bond issuance and plans to continue increasing its Bitcoin holdings

• Financial giant Charles Schwab: If regulations change, it will consider providing cryptocurrency trading services

• Coinbase International will launch CoW Protocol perpetual futures contracts

• Well-known short-selling institution Citron: has shorted MSTR for hedging and is still optimistic about Bitcoin

• People familiar with the matter: Negotiations between the US SEC and issuers who want to launch SOL spot ETFs are " making progress"

• Sui blockchain appears to be down, no blocks were produced for 1 hour

• Binance Futures launches SLERF and SCRT 1-75x USDT perpetual contracts

• Vitalik used 0.082 ETH to exchange for 30,303 ANON tokens

• Nvidia releases Q3 financial report: revenue reaches $35.1 billion, net profit is $19.31 billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’

Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Als mensen het hebben over crypto, hebben ze het vaak over hype, volatiliteit, en soms ook over use cases. Maar volgens Bitwise zit de werkelijke waarde van de sector in het veroveren van markten die samen biljoenen dollars groot zijn. CIO Matt Hougan vindt dat critici stelselmatig onderschatten hoe groot de markten zijn waar Bitcoin, Ethereum en stablecoins op mikken. Bitcoin en de strijd met goud Bitcoin heeft inmiddels een market cap van $2,3 biljoen. Volgens Bitwise is dat geen toeval: de munt positioneert zich als digitaal alternatief voor goud. En die markt is gigantisch, naar schatting $25 biljoen groot. Hougan benadrukt dat Bitcoin al bij een marktaandeel van minder dan 10% zijn huidige waardering kan verantwoorden. Ter vergelijking: een nieuw tech bedrijf dat Amazon zou willen vervangen, moet bijna de hele markt veroveren om dezelfde waarde te bereiken. Ethereum, Solana, en XRP Waar Bitcoin de rol van goud uitdaagt, richten Ethereum, XRP en Solana zich op de infrastructuur van de financiële wereld. De wereldwijde betalingsindustrie verwerkt jaarlijks rond de $1,8 quadriljoen. De totale waarde van aandelen, obligaties en vastgoed samen komt uit op $665 biljoen. Ethereum staat op dit moment op een market cap van zo’n $500 miljard, voor Solana is dit $100 miljard. Volgens Bitwise is dat logisch: beide netwerken kunnen geloofwaardig delen van zulke gigantische stromen verwerken. LATEST: BITWISE CIO MATT HOUGAN SAYS SOLANA IS "THE NEW WALL STREET!" pic.twitter.com/RIpJVTnwBh — Coinvo (@ByCoinvo) September 24, 2025 Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: een nieuwe crypto met groot groeipotentieel. Bitcoin is heel sterk aan Q4 van 2025 begonnen, en dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins als Polygon en Best Wallet Token. In dit artikel zetten we de beste munten… Continue reading Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Tether als valuta alternatief Een vaak onderschat onderdeel van de cryptomarkt zijn stablecoins, met name Tether. Het gebruik van USDT in opkomende markten groeit razendsnel. In sommige landen vervangt de stablecoin lokale valuta al voor dagelijkse betalingen. Als dat verder doorzet, kan Tether doorgroeien naar een waardering van biljoenen dollars. Op dat niveau zou het zelfs kunnen concurreren met de jaarlijkse winsten van Saudi Aramco, die rond de $120 miljard liggen. MiCA en Nederlandse adoptie In Europa treedt sinds eind 2024 de MiCA wetgeving in werking. Daarmee komt er voor het eerst een uniform regelgevend kader voor crypto. Voor Nederland betekent dit: exchanges en wallet providers vallen onder toezicht van AFM en DNB. Dat kan de sector professioneler maken, maar ook de instapdrempel verhogen voor kleine spelers. Tegelijkertijd kan het beleggers meer vertrouwen geven om in te stappen. Institutionele partijen beginnen de markt langzaam serieuzer te nemen. Waar Amerikaanse ETF’s al miljarden aantrekken, kijken Europese vermogensbeheerders steeds vaker naar crypto als alternatieve asset klasse. Wat betekent dit voor beleggers? De boodschap van Bitwise is helder: crypto jaagt niet achter kleine kansen aan, maar mikt op de grootste markten ter wereld. Bitcoin concurreert met goud Ethereum en Solana richten zich op kapitaalstromen Stablecoins zoals Tether kunnen in sommige economieën de rol van nationale valuta overnemen Voor beleggers betekent dit dat de waardering van crypto niet alleen door hype wordt gedreven, maar door het reële potentieel om markten van biljoenen dollars compleet te veranderen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’ is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2279-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.007366-1.41%
OP
OP$0.7229+8.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:46
Share
Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

TLDR: Pi Network deploys DEX and AMM features on Testnet to let developers test DeFi tools with Test-Pi before Mainnet rollout. Token creation is now possible on Pi Testnet, enabling developers to build test assets while Mainnet remains restricted. Pi Wallet interface connects users to Testnet features, helping Pioneers learn DeFi functions safely with Test-Pi. [...] The post Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Pi Network
PI$0.26927+0.41%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00547-7.28%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:12
Share
Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO

Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO

The post Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana can gain this edge due to its faster unstaking process compared to Ethereum’s congested withdrawal queues. At Token2049 in Singapore, he explained that delays in Ethereum’s system make it harder for issuers to return assets quickly, while Solana offers more flexibility. The conversation happened as the SEC is in the process of reviewing multiple Solana and Ethereum ETF applications, though decisions could be delayed by the ongoing US government shutdown. Solana May Gain Edge Over Ethereum Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley believes Solana could gain an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking exchange-traded funds (ETFs), due to the fact that its design is more favorable for investors. At Token2049 in Singapore, Horsley explained that Solana’s quicker unstaking process gives it an edge, particularly when compared to Ethereum’s growing withdrawal queues. He said that issuers must be able to return assets to investors quickly, and delays in Ethereum’s system pose a big challenge. Staking requires users to lock up tokens to secure a network in exchange for rewards, but withdrawals can take time depending on network demand. Ethereum-based products have tried to address this by using credit facilities to maintain redemption liquidity or by relying on liquid staking tokens like Lido’s stETH. However, Horsley appointed ut that credit facilities add costs and face capacity limits, while liquid staking alternatives come with their own complexities. Ethereum’s staking system recently saw mounting congestion. Earlier in September, its staking entry queue surged to 860,369 ETH, which is the highest level since 2023. Now, the entry queue is still close to 200,000 ETH, with wait times averaging around three days, while the exit queue stretches to roughly 34 days with more than 2 million tokens awaiting withdrawal. In contrast, Solana’s queues typically clear faster, which creates a much more flexible environment for…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013911+25.39%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Edge
EDGE$0.34276+16.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

Bitwise: ‘De waarde van crypto zit in biljoenenmarkten’

Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

Solana Could Outpace Ethereum in Staking ETFs: Bitwise CEO

New York Tightens Rules on Sub-Custodians and Asset Segregation

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Unlocking Wave of Spot Crypto ETFs in U.S.