The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

By: PANews
2024/11/26 14:03
Moonveil
MORE$0.07067-1.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1196-6.04%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000241+0.83%

Author: YB , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Collect a lot of AI agent-related tweets over the past month for future in-depth research. In the past two weeks, a large number of agent announcements have not even been related to Truth Terminal/Zerebro. For example, Stripe released documentation on adding payments to agent workflows; Circle released an in-depth tutorial on how developers can integrate USDC with various agents, etc.

You might be thinking… that’s nothing special, right?

Sure, these big tech companies are talking about proxies. But who isn’t?

For the first time, it feels like the crypto bubble is discussing the same things as the rest of the tech industry. Maybe a different style, but certainly the same narrative.

Of course, cryptocurrency has always felt weird to the average person. But even in the tech world, cryptocurrency is seen as a geeky industry. And rightfully so. The amount of crazy headlines generated by the crypto industry is simply incredible, and even most crypto people think that some trends are just bullshit.

The crypto industry doesn’t have much overlap with other tech verticals, at least in the short term. So far, the cryptocurrency narrative has mostly only appealed to artists and quants. But there feels like an opportunity to disrupt that.

Let’s dive into 3 topics:

  • Relaxed cryptocurrency regulation
  • Accelerationist Bubble
  • Encryption-driven success stories

Relaxed cryptocurrency regulation

Gary Gensler, a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, announced that he would resign on January 20. This news was as big as Harry Potter defeating Voldemort.

Over the past four years, Gensler has been almost the biggest bottleneck in the development of the U.S. crypto industry.

It’s not just that Gensler is heavily regulated, it’s that he’s attacking this emerging industry. Linda’s tweet illustrates this perfectly: Coinbase, Consensys, and countless other companies have been forced to spend hundreds of millions of dollars lobbying and fighting in Washington.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The chart below shows that this potential candidate is making a 180-degree turn.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

 SEC Chair candidate Teresa Goody Guillén says she wants to make crypto great again

Regardless of who succeeds the SEC chairman, one thing is clear: Trump is determined to embrace cryptocurrencies better than the previous administration. And to be honest, the bar isn’t that high.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

As mentioned earlier, Bernie Moreno (R) received $40.1 million in donations and defeated Sherrod Brown (D) in the Ohio Senate race.

Moreno ultimately won, which is objectively one of the biggest wins in the entire crypto space. He is a long-time crypto enthusiast, while Brown is a huge blocker of crypto regulation in the Senate.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that the discussion around a potential U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve is crazy. The momentum of cryptocurrencies has changed so much in the past few weeks, with rising prices, inflows into BlackRock ETFs, etc., that one has to seriously consider the fact that the federal government could have Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

OK, but what does all this regulatory news have to do with crypto crossing the chasm into wider technological adoption?

One of the main concerns for builders in other technology verticals is the uncertainty over whether cryptocurrency is a reliable technology in the U.S. With legitimate concerns about potential legal risks such as lawsuits and fines, the idea of combining such a volatile technology with their life’s work seems impractical.

But as this new administration begins to embrace cryptocurrencies and pass clear regulations, others will soon explore cryptocurrencies.

Vitalik summed it up nicely in this screenshot - it's the lack of regulatory clarity around projects that keeps builders from embracing the technology. People who aren't actively involved in building the ecosystem may be forming their opinions about crypto through embarrassing headlines about Moodeng and Bonk millionaires. Not exactly the best way to convince the talented engineers at Anthropic to use crypto, right?

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Hopefully, over the next 4 years, pro-crypto politicians will do their best to make it easy and safe for people outside of crypto to adopt this technology.

Accelerationist Bubble

In his article "The Trump Bubble," Packy points out that the next four years will be a golden period for risk-taking, foresight and optimism.

I don't completely agree with the second half of the article, which feels a bit too excited and exaggerated. However, Packy makes some solid points about the shift in perceptions of progress. Things are going to get more efficient, crazier, and more experimental.

This phenomenon, as Byrne Hobart and Tobias Harris call it, is called an inflection bubble.

  • Inflection point bubble: "Investors believe that the future will be radically different from the past." Think: the dot-com bubble. If you believe that the future will be radically different, you buy the stocks that you think will benefit most from that difference.

The reason I bring this up is that cryptocurrencies (not traditional venture capital) will be the financial backbone of the next inflection point bubble. Truth Terminal gives a good explanation:

It’s not that 90% of memecoins are ready to succeed right now — on the contrary, they are still very immature, and it will take some good design in the token economics for people to realize that memecoins can be comparable to what people traditionally think of as “good investments”.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

As energy, AI, bioscience, and gaming verticals gain momentum, the combination of AI agents + crypto tokens could be 10x more effective at trying out new ideas.

Let's say you're a nuclear engineering veteran who has worked in the energy industry for decades and want to try to build your own vision. You might spend months convincing venture capitalists about your idea, building a team, and forming a community.

Or you can:

  • Write a white paper detailing your background, thesis, plan, vision, etc.
  • Deploy "brand agents" on Twitter to help you spread the word
  • Raising initial funds through a token issuance
  • Work with affiliates to build a real fan community (i.e. social tipping)
  • Grow your team from this community and also use bounties

This is very similar to the ICO craze in 2017. But ICO may be too early for now.

In the author's opinion, changes such as improved crypto infrastructure, a crypto-supportive regulatory environment, market maturity, and institutional adoption are actually important.

That being said, the above framework will obviously still generate thousands of completely pointless projects. But how is this any different than the power law that VCs are always harping on about?

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The author’s view is that there are currently no orthodox, senior institutional builders from other technology verticals intentionally trying to realize their vision by supporting crypto financing.

Definitely not in 2017. 2024 might see some early DePin & DeSci projects.

But, as mentioned at the beginning of this post, for the first time it feels like there is some overlap between the crypto narrative and the narratives that others in the tech world care about.

Not just agency, but even topics like bioscience research, GPU allocation, etc.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

While I haven’t looked at Pump.science in detail, I’m not surprised that it has become one of the hottest topics in the space. There is definitely some wild speculation, legality and security issues, etc. that need to be sorted out over time (hopefully people in the crypto industry will acknowledge that). But it’s important to emphasize that people are generally excited about the concept of crypto financing for non-crypto tasks.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The key takeaway here is that the idea of crowdfunding has been proven since the early days of Kickstarter in the 2010s. Regardless, having the wisdom and support of the crowd is better than a closed-door boardroom. People want to be involved.

But in fact, the technical and social consensus around this model may take time to form. It seems that a perfect storm is gathering: positive changes in political governance + the increasing maturity of encryption and artificial intelligence technology + the accelerationist bubble generating a lot of ideas.

Even so, there was one thing missing for the concept to really take hold.

Encryption-driven success stories

One of the coolest things about on-chain AI and Goat Meta lately is “attracting” some AI/LLM developers into crypto.

No one could have predicted this interview between Threadguy and Andy Ayery.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

If you step back and think about it, it’s really amazing.

Some people, like Nick Liverman (founder of Chaos), have spent their entire careers working on projects like robotics and transhumanism, and they may have made more money in the past month than they did in the past decade.

Beff Jezos promotes his friend Shaw, who is building ai16z and Eliza frameworks as a launchpad for agentic tokens. The point here is not Beff, but more about the fact that through LLM developers experimenting with on-chain AI, deep people in the AI field even have some idea of what is going on in cryptocurrency.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

The key point I want to emphasize here is that the next year will see a number of people from different technology fields properly embracing crypto and demonstrating the efficiency of the proxy + token model for building large-scale projects.

Once you see a few successful examples, it’s only a matter of time before others are eager to try out their own ideas.

All of these token issuances and experiments we’ve seen so far are just “small fry.”

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

It only takes a few success stories to attract a large following.

The Accelerationist Bubble Fueled by Cryptocurrency

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8389-3.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03807-4.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004252-0.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03276-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010301-1.44%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001618-7.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.13118-6.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised