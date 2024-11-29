Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.29)

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.