Justin Sun: TRON MicroStrategy (SRM)'s transaction volume today exceeds Alibaba and Tencent

By: PANews
2025/06/17 17:39
Serum
SRM$0.01155-0.51%
SUN
SUN$0.025596+1.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.102-0.87%

PANews reported on June 17 that Justin Sun posted on the X platform that the transaction volume of Tron MicroStrategy (SRM) today has exceeded Alibaba (US$1.19 billion) and Tencent (US$700 million).

According to previous news , TRON plans to go public through a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

New IRS Guidance Spares Strategy From 15% Tax on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

New IRS Guidance Spares Strategy From 15% Tax on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

Interim IRS guidance lifts Strategy’s outlook by removing expected 15% tax exposure on unrealized bitcoin gains, strengthening earnings potential and reinforcing momentum from its massive cryptocurrency holdings. New IRS Guidance Frees Strategy From 15% Burden on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains Tax policy adjustments are reshaping corporate earnings expectations for firms with large cryptocurrency reserves. Strategy Inc. […]
GAINS
GAINS$0.02264-1.09%
WorldAssets
INC$0.6654+24.95%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 07:30
Share
BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies

BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies

Layer-1 blockchain presales are common, but real adoption during the presale stage is rare. Many projects rely on whitepapers and lofty promises, offering little beyond tokenomics charts. BlockDAG has taken a different approach. With nearly $416 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1, it isn’t just another […] The post BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.8067-72.31%
1
1$0.006939+74.47%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 08:00
Share
Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC

Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC

The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across […] The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.
Capverse
CAP$0.11204-3.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-5.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9673+4.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/02 07:59
Share

Trending News

More

New IRS Guidance Spares Strategy From 15% Tax on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains

BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies

Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC

XRP Payments Make Waves In Asia As This Japanese Company Taps Ripple’s Ledger, Here’s How

Crypto-Friendly Bank Nubank Plans to Apply for US Banking License