OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs

By: PANews
2024/12/04 11:40
Binance Coin
BNB$1,005.21-1.30%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,452.77-0.60%
Tron
TRX$0.3338-0.38%

OSL trading time: Upbit's BTC short-term negative premium reached 30% last night, TRX and BNB hit record highs

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, SHIB, ETH

Mara Holdings has acquired a 240-megawatt wind farm in Texas to support its mining operations. Despite the challenges that may arise from the Bitcoin halving in 2024, the company is sticking to its expansion plans. However, the industry is also facing pressure to adjust. Bitcoin miner Foundry has laid off 16% of its US employees, reflecting the pressure in the current mining market.

Since the spot Bitcoin ETF was approved in January this year, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has accumulated more than $48 billion in Bitcoin, becoming an important institutional force in the cryptocurrency market. Arthur Hayes, founder of BitMEX, pointed out that Bitcoin is currently stabilizing at $95,000, and market analysts are generally optimistic about its development prospects, predicting that it will exceed $100,000 in the next five years, with a long-term target of $1 million. This positive trend has also driven other cryptocurrencies, such as altcoins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), which are expected to achieve significant growth when Bitcoin reaches $120,000.

There have also been some notable moves in the market: a Bitcoin wallet that had been dormant for more than a decade has recently seen activity, bringing holders a staggering 10,817% return. Meanwhile, another wallet holding $257 million in Bitcoin also moved 2,700 BTC after nearly 11 years.

In terms of commercial applications, Virgin Voyages became the first cruise company to accept Bitcoin bookings, demonstrating the potential for the application of cryptocurrencies in the real economy. Several U.S. states are also considering legislation to establish Bitcoin reserves. However, the market also faces some challenges: Cash App canceled its zero-fee Bitcoin transfer service, and Singapore's dtcpay plans to replace Bitcoin and Ethereum with stablecoins by 2025 due to price volatility. At the same time, cryptocurrency expert Ki Young Ju reminded investors that they need to pay attention to and respond to the liquidity challenges brought about by Bitcoin capital outflows.

2. Key data (as of 09:45 HKT on December 4)

  • S&P 500: 6,049.88 (+26.84% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,480.91 (+29.77% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.222% (+35.03 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 106.230 (+4.87% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $95,826.57 (+126.73% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $66.92 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,679.32 (+61.27% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.35 billion

3. ETF flows (December 3 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$17.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: +$67.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

ISM Manufacturing PMI (11:00 p.m., December 2)

  • Actual: 48.4 / Previous: 46.5 / Expected: 47.5

JOLTS job openings (December 3 at 11:00 pm)

  • Actual: 7.744 million / Previous value: 7.372 million / Expected: 7.49 million

ISM Services PMI (11:00 p.m., December 4)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 56 / Expected: 55.5

Non-farm payrolls (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 12,000 / Expected: 183,000

Unemployment rate (09:30 p.m., December 6)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.1% / Expected: 4.1%

5. Hot News

  • Trump team plans to appoint former SEC commissioner Paul Atkins to replace Gary Gensler, but Paul Atkins is negative about the position

  • Everclear will migrate NEXT tokens to CLEAR on December 6 and launch a new token economics model

  • Mining company Foundry cut about 60% of its employees, reducing the total number of employees from 250 to about 80 to 90

  • BNB rose by more than 19% to $765 per coin during the day, setting a new all-time high

  • TRON (TRX) hits $0.45 before falling back, hitting a new all-time high

  • South Korea's Presidential Office Director and Chief Secretary resign collectively

  • Crypto AI company GAIB completes $5 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Hack VC

  • Grayscale applies to convert Solana Trust into ETF

  • Coinbase International will launch Morpho perpetual futures contracts

  • More than 163 million USDT flowed into Upbit within one hour after South Korea declared "martial law"

  • Coinbase Adds MOG Coin (MOG) to its Listing Roadmap

  • On Upbit, BTC fell 30% in a short period of time, and XRP fell 60% in a short period of time.

  • Vitalik explains his vision for the development of an ideal crypto wallet: focusing on cross-L2 transactions and privacy protection

  • XRP Ledger has reduced the base reserve requirement from 10 XRP to 1 XRP

  • Shenyu: Leverage operation is the most difficult in crypto trading, and I no longer expect to escape the top

  • Arthur Hayes: Be cautious with VC-backed projects with high FDV and low circulation

  • Hashflow passed the destruction proposal: 50% of the protocol fees will be used for repurchase and destruction

  • Magic Eden will open ME token airdrop eligibility inquiries on December 4, and TGE is scheduled for December 10

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

What if the next 50x crypto project is hiding in plain sight, waiting for sharp-eyed investors to discover it before the crowd? Crypto history shows that timing is everything. One cycle is dominated by meme coins, the next by institutional-backed platforms. Today, volatility and presales are fueling debates about whether investors should lean toward proven […] The post Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
COSMOS
ATOM$4.021-1.99%
MAY
MAY$0.03788-4.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/30 20:08
Share
Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

As there continues to be a widespread increase in the number of crypto scam across the world, the security forces in different countries have been forced to put in regulations and systems in place to control the misuse of cryptocurrency. Malaysia, one of the countries where the growth of cryptocurrency cannot be denied, has recognized […]
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/30 20:37
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.010092-2.97%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01454-0.68%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03974+0.68%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cosmos Price Prediction: ATOM May Climb 90%, While Top New Coins to Buy for 2025 Target $5 Future

Malaysian Retiree Loses RM 525,000 in Devastating Facebook Crypto Scam

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

CoreWeave signs $14.2 billion hashrate agreement with Meta

Bitwise CIO: Bitcoin and stablecoins target huge market