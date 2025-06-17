Warning: Blackrock Could Orchestrate Institutional Bitcoin Takeover

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 15:30
Bitcoin
BTC$121,959.07+1.35%
Wink
LIKE$0.010829+5.37%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-0.37%

Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, has warned of a potential scenario in which institutions like Blackrock might orchestrate a takeover by forking bitcoin and using its current ticker, BTC, to create legitimacy around it.

Is a Blackrock-Led Takeover of Bitcoin Possible? Vlad Costea Believes So

Not all bitcoiners are satisfied with the institutional version of bitcoin, despite the mainstream visibility and increased adoption that the cryptocurrency has achieved as large organizations integrate it. Vlad Costea, host of the Bitcoin Takeover podcast, believes that behemoths like Blackrock could be preparing a takeover of bitcoin.

Costea recently warned about this hypothetical scenario on social media, assessing that it might start with the capture of the current bitcoin ticker (namely BTC, or XBT). He explained that any piece of consensus software does not enforce the current ticker, and that Blackrock could use it in a fork to convince investors of the currency’s legitimacy.

He stressed:

To support his claims, Costea reminisces about what happened in 2016 with the Ethereum split, where the newer currency adopted the known ETH ticker, while the older chain got the ETC ticker, even when it opted not to roll back the blockchain.

He further stressed that Blackrock could support this new fork by paying users to adopt its new chain, sponsoring fake activity, and finally declaring that it is the “real bitcoin.”

Costea highlighted that this might happen as bitcoin gets institutionalized and loses its grassroots appeal. “If Bitcoin loses its fundamental value as a permissionless and unstoppable payment system in order to become much more of a stonk, this kind of brand/ticker hijacking becomes possible,” he concluded.

Costea has been a critic of the “suitcoiner” movement, calling out Strategy’s Michael Saylor for his controversial positions on self-custody when he referred to part of the crypto community as “paranoid crypto anarchists.”

Read more: A Hero Falls: Bitcoin Community Blasts Michael Saylor’s ‘Paranoid Crypto-Anarchists’ and Self-Custody Remarks

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Curve Finance votes on revenue-sharing model for CRV holders

Curve Finance votes on revenue-sharing model for CRV holders

The post Curve Finance votes on revenue-sharing model for CRV holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance has proposed a new protocol called Yield Basis that would share revenue directly with CRV holders, marking a shift from one-off incentives to sustainable income. Summary Curve Finance has put forward a revenue-sharing protocol to give CRV holders sustainable income beyond emissions and fees. The plan would mint $60M in crvUSD to seed three Bitcoin liquidity pools (WBTC, cbBTC, tBTC), with 35–65% of revenue distributed to veCRV stakers. The DAO vote runs from up to Sept. 24, with the proposal seen as a major step to strengthen CRV tokenomics after past liquidity and governance challenges. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov has introduced a proposal to give CRV token holders a more direct way to earn income, launching a system called Yield Basis that aims to turn the governance token into a sustainable, yield-bearing asset.  The proposal has been published on the Curve DAO (CRV) governance forum, with voting open until Sept. 24. A new model for CRV rewards Yield Basis is designed to distribute transparent and consistent returns to CRV holders who lock their tokens for veCRV governance rights. Unlike past incentive programs, which relied heavily on airdrops and emissions, the protocol channels income from Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools directly back to token holders. To start, Curve would mint $60 million worth of crvUSD, its over-collateralized stablecoin, with proceeds allocated across three pools — WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC — each capped at $10 million. 25% of Yield Basis tokens would be reserved for the Curve ecosystem, and between 35% and 65% of Yield Basis’s revenue would be given to veCRV holders. By emphasizing Bitcoin (BTC) liquidity and offering yields without the short-term loss risks associated with automated market makers, the protocol hopes to draw in professional traders and institutions. Context and potential impact on Curve Finance The proposal comes as Curve continues to modify…
Bitcoin
BTC$121,966.98+1.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07108+0.59%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+3.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:37
Share
Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

With the Congress being unable to pass a funding bill, and Senate and House leadership adjourning without resolution, the U.S. Government shutdown continues today, affecting various cryptocurrencies that await final ETF approval decision from the SEC this month. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which is considered by investors as a hedge against the current uncertainty in the fiat ... Read more The post Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08251-4.05%
4
4$0.15704-8.42%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008288-1.54%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/10/04 18:54
Share
Coinbase CEO: Coinbase always puts compliance and customer trust first

Coinbase CEO: Coinbase always puts compliance and customer trust first

PANews reported on October 4th that Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the company has always prioritized compliance and customer trust, and stated that a national trust company charter is the next step in integrating crypto and traditional finance. Coinbase announced this morning that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) , seeking federal oversight and unified rules.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004325+0.23%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00164+3.14%
Union
U$0.010299-0.12%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 19:02
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance votes on revenue-sharing model for CRV holders

Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

Coinbase CEO: Coinbase always puts compliance and customer trust first

Bitwise Just Filed for an Aptos ETF—APT Token Explodes 30%

Ondo Finance Launches USDY Yieldcoin on Stellar, Bringing Tokenized U.S. Treasuries to Users