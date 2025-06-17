The Blockchain Group raises additional $7.7M to grow Bitcoin treasury

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:54
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+1.41%

The Blockchain Group has raised an additional €7.2 million, about $7.7 million, to support its plan of becoming Europe’s leading Bitcoin Treasury company. 

The announcement was made in a June 17 press release by the Paris-listed firm (Euronext: ALTBG.PA), which is pursuing a long-term strategy of increasing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) per share it holds. 

The funding was secured through an “At-The-Market type” capital raise with asset manager TOBAM, where 1.6 million new shares were issued at an average price of €4.49. That price reflected a 20.76% discount from the stock’s June 13 close, due to market volatility during the raise.

The capital raise allows The Blockchain Group to continue adding BTC to its balance sheet, as part of a broader treasury strategy that started in late 2024.

https://twitter.com/_altbg/status/1934854391451775360?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

This strategy mirrors capital market moves made by firms like Strategy and Japan’s Metaplanet, both of which hold significant amounts of Bitcoin. The Blockchain Group is one of the first in Europe to follow this path, aiming to accumulate up to 260,000 BTC, currently about  $24 billion, by 2033.

The recent capital raise saw TOBAM, through three of its funds, subscribe to all 1.6 million shares. The largest tranche went to the TOBAM Bitcoin CO2 Offset Fund, which acquired over 834,000 shares.

The other two funds, the Bitcoin Treasury Opportunities Fund and the Blockchain Equity Fund, took the remaining portion. As a result, TOBAM now holds 3.3% of The Blockchain Group’s capital on a fully diluted basis.

The capital raise follows a shareholder vote on June 11 that increased the company’s fundraising capacity to €500 million in nominal value. That resolution passed with over 95% approval, underlining strong investor support for the Bitcoin pivot.

On a fully diluted basis, the company’s share count now exceeds 313 million, factoring in all potential conversions from bonds, free share grants, and warrants.

The Blockchain Group’s model draws on the idea that Bitcoin is a long-term hedge against inflation and fiat currency risks. The company, which also develops decentralized tech, AI, and data tools, believes BTC can protect shareholder value and offer stronger returns than traditional treasury reserves. 

The firm joins a growing list of publicly traded companies shifting to a Bitcoin-focused strategy, a trend analysts say could grow to $330 billion in corporate holdings by 2029.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.08399+0.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014176+0.45%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06192-8.94%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1159-0.42%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1961-4.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1131-3.08%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7212-2.72%
MetYa
MET$0.2236-0.66%
1
1$0.00884+19.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome