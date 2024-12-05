Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

By: PANews
2024/12/05 12:22
Union
U$0.007147+1.75%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.711-1.75%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000001107+0.45%

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Author: Weilin, PANews

On December 5, US President-elect Trump announced that he would nominate Paul Atkins as Chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If the nomination is confirmed by the Senate, Atkins will take over the leadership of this major US regulatory agency, with a broad mission, including protecting investors, monitoring the market, and combating fraud. This nomination not only means that the US securities market will usher in a new regulatory leader, but it may also bring about a major shift in cryptocurrency regulatory policies compared to the incumbent Gary Gensler.

As the news was released, the crypto community and market reacted strongly, with CEOs of companies such as Coinbase and Ripple and US senators who support cryptocurrencies expressing their congratulations one after another. The price of Bitcoin also broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time at 10:00 Beijing time on December 5, with a 24-hour increase of 7.82%.

Crypto-friendly person nominated as SEC chairman, regulatory policy may undergo major changes

When announcing the news, Trump said on his social platform Truth Social: "Paul is a proven leader in common-sense regulation. He believes in the potential of strong and innovative capital markets that meet the needs of investors and provide capital for our economy, making it the best in the world. He also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are critical to 'making America greater than ever'."

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Atkins' experience makes him a good fit for the position. Born in North Carolina, Paul Atkins graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Law and began his career at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York City. From 2002 to 2008, Atkins served as a Republican SEC commissioner during the Bush administration, where he gained extensive regulatory experience. After leaving the SEC in 2008, he turned to consulting for financial and cryptocurrency companies and became the CEO and founder of Patomak Global Partners.

He has also served as co-chairman of the Digital Chamber's Token Alliance since 2017, focusing on research and development in the digital asset industry. If he is successfully appointed this time, it will be his second time to hold an important position at the SEC.

Atkins has always been outspoken about his regulatory philosophy. While at the SEC, he opposed imposing large fines on companies that agreed to settle fraud charges. He believes that these fines are not only ineffective in deterring misconduct, but will affect stock prices and punish shareholders who have already been harmed by corporate behavior. Last year, Atkins said in a podcast: "If the government and the SEC can be more tolerant and deal with these (cryptocurrency) companies in a more straightforward way, I think it would be much better to let things happen in the United States than abroad."

Crypto community welcomes new rulers as Bitcoin breaks $100,000 for the first time

On December 5, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tweeted that he supports Paul Atkins as SEC chairman and called him a "perfect candidate." At the same time, Hester Peirce, another important figure in the digital asset field and known as the "crypto mom," also expressed her support for Atkins on Twitter, saying that he will focus on promoting free markets, capital formation, investor choice and innovation. Peirce said she was very happy that Atkins returned to lead.

Jay Clayton, who served as SEC chairman during Trump's first term, also spoke highly of Atkins. He said, "Paul knows this agency, he knows the markets, and he knows what needs to be done. I expect he will be able to get to work quickly." Clayton also mentioned that Atkins will reform the proxy-voting process, including requiring disclosure of conflicts of interest that advisors may have when advising investors to vote on various issues. In addition, Atkins also plans to reverse the climate agenda proposed by Gary Gensler, which has shifted power from shareholders to other stakeholders.

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said Atkins' nomination was an excellent choice, saying that he would be able to bring common sense back to the SEC and work with Hester Peirce and Mark Uyeda to promote fundamental changes in cryptocurrency regulation, end the "ban era" of cryptocurrency, and restore freedom of choice, economic growth and innovation.

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Senator Cynthia Lummis, who proposed the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act, also said that Atkins' nomination as SEC Chairman is a big victory for financial innovation. She pointed out that President Trump has promised to build the most supportive government for digital assets in U.S. history, and she looks forward to working with Atkins to promote innovation and make the U.S. economy strong again.

Trump nominates Paul Atkins as SEC Chairman, Bitcoin breaks through $100,000, cryptocurrency regulation is about to open a new chapter

Cameron Winklevoss, another top industry executive whose cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has also been the target of harsh crypto regulation, also gave a thumbs-up to Atkins’ nomination. He called the choice a great decision. Early last year, the SEC charged Gemini and Genesis for allegedly offering a crypto loan product through Gemini Earn, which the regulator deemed to be an unregistered security.

According to FOX Business, after Atkins was nominated as SEC Chairman, industry insiders revealed that Atkins may support Republican Commissioner Hester Peirce (known as "Crypto Mom") and another Republican Commissioner Mark Uyeda to jointly lead the formulation of cryptocurrency policies. Peirce once proposed to set up an internal cryptocurrency working group to re-evaluate the SEC's regulatory approach to digital assets and engage in dialogue with the industry.

Peirce's current term will end in June 2024, and it is unclear whether she will seek re-election, while Uyeda's term will last until 2028.

With the release of Atkins' nomination, the cryptocurrency market reacted quickly and positively. Bitcoin rose 7.82% in 24 hours, breaking the $100,000 mark for the first time, showing the market's optimistic expectations for the new regulatory policy. This milestone breakthrough marks the entry of the crypto asset market into a new stage. As the price of Bitcoin hits new highs, the attention and participation of global investors will be further enhanced.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains.  They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
Cardano
ADA$0.8389-3.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:31
Share
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
Portal
PORTAL$0.03807-4.99%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004252-0.28%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03276-4.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:43
Share
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
Union
U$0.010301-1.44%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001618-7.48%
Capverse
CAP$0.13118-6.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 03:20
Share

Trending News

More

ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says

FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions

U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

BlockchainFX Presale At $0.024: Why It Could Outperform Pepe Coin And Tron With Over $7m Already Raised