Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

By: PANews
2025/04/17 16:06
DeFi
DEFI$0.001978-4.58%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001589-2.81%

Author: Ignas

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Although the crypto market seems boring and dominated by macro factors, there are still a number of emerging, token-free protocols worth trying. This article will review 9 protocols that can participate in yield mining.

1. Ostium

The perpetual contract exchange is an extremely competitive field, with leaders constantly changing: dydx→GMX→Hyperliquid.

But Ostium is a unique protocol that brings leveraged trading of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nikkei, gold, copper, and many other TradFi assets to the chain.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

Ostium is built on Arbitrum. These “risk-on assets” (RWAs) are not actually backed by anything, but Ostium provides synthetic on-chain price exposure through oracle price information.

Although Ostium is not the first protocol in this field, it is developing well (source: Dune ):

  • The Ostium Liquidity Pool (OLP) has a total TVL of $46 million and functions similarly to HLP on Hyperliquid to generate trading and clearing fees
  • 845 daily active users, 2,225 weekly active users
  • Total transaction volume: $2.1 billion

Ostium has been offering points to traders and OLP depositors since March 31st.

On-chain RWA transactions, even for synthetic assets, have great potential for many crypto-native users. It eliminates the need for users to withdraw stablecoins to traditional financial platforms.

This could be a nice airdrop for early adopters.

2. Axiom

You may have heard of Photon, BullX, GMGN, BonkBot, and other Solana-based exchanges.

But these are all products of 2024.

Y Combinator-backed Axiom launched in February and has already dominated the category (44% of total, shown in dark blue in the dashboard below).

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

 Source: Dune

Interestingly, the Axiom official X account and co-founders are very low-key on X and rarely post. It seems that marketing is spread through word of mouth.

In addition, Axiom’s ultimate goal is to trade any asset on any chain, including perpetual contracts (real-time trading via Hyperliquid), yield protocols, wallet tracking, and more.

Axiom stands to benefit when speculative activity picks up on Solana network transactions.

The points activity is currently open and can be participated in through transactions, tasks and recommendations.

3. Fragmetric

If you missed out on Solayer, Fragmetric might be a second chance (since LAYER is actually rising after the airdrop).

There are two pieces of news about Fragmetric:

  • The bad news: the launch isn’t too early, as deposit services will be available in October 2024.
  • Good news: it is not too late, the tokens have not yet been launched, and the points are still being counted. This is a simple "deposit is mining" model.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

In summary, Fragmetric is a liquidity re-staking protocol built on Solana.

When you deposit SOL or LST into Fragmetric, you get LRT like fragSOL or fragJTO.

Re-stakers will become SANG (SolanA Network Guard), a community of guardians who protect the Solana ecosystem. In addition, you can also earn additional rewards by guarding NCN/AVS (new decentralized services).

This is a very simple strategy if you have idle SOL and want to spread the risk of Kamino, Marginfi, and Solayer.

The TVL has reached $125 million, so it’s not too early.

F-points are Fragmetric’s loyalty system, which users can earn simply by holding LRT. You can also earn more points by wrapping LRT (such as wfragSOL for DeFi).

Fragmetric has raised a total of $12 million. The latest round of $5 million was invested by RockawayX, Robot Ventures, Amber group and BitGo.

In short: Fragmetric is a very simple SOL farm.

4. Loopscale

Loopscale now lets you earn even more with your newly acquired fragSOL. More on that later.

Loopscale brings modular, order-based lending innovation to Solana DeFi.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

This is different from the liquidity pool model used by Kamino, Marginfi, and even Aave:

Loopscale wrote in the official document: “By replacing liquidity pools and algorithmic interest rates with direct order book matching, Loopscale improves capital efficiency, enables more precise risk management, and supports new markets that are difficult to achieve with traditional DeFi architectures.”

Users can lend/borrow, Loop (one-click leverage multiplication like Kamino) or join a vault.

Since Loopscale exited closed beta 5 days ago, it has launched Genesis Vaults, which offer 6x more points before reaching the cap.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

A simple strategy is JUPSOL looping, which has an annualized return of more than 22% (similar to Kamino multiply). You can get double points.

In addition, the official stated that the short-term LST/LRT decoupling will not liquidate users' loops, "but staking returns lower than borrowing costs or poor performance of validators may lead to liquidation."

If the user is more degen and wants SOL to get an annualized return of 32%, there is another Vault to store fragSOL:

  • Deposit SOL into Fragmetric
  • Get PT-fragSOL on Exponent (Solana’s Pendle)
  • Loop PT-fragSOL on Loopscale, annualized return 32%

The TVL is currently around $40 million, so it’s still early days.

Loopscale’s backers include: CoinFund, Solana Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Jump and Room40.

5. Upshift

Do you feel that DeFi is becoming more and more complicated and finding high-risk-return opportunities is becoming more and more time-consuming?

At Upshift, you can deposit your crypto into vaults managed by “veteran hedge funds” and investment managers.

Income strategies range from looping to more complex products including delta-neutral hedging, OTC options or systematic stablecoin DEX market making.

Upshift has four core products:

  • Lending: Providing on-chain overcollateralized loans to verified institutions
  • DeFi Yield: Carefully Selected Vaults from Top DeFi Funds
  • Vault as a Service: Plug and Play Protocol Vault
  • Synergy: Lending against vaults to improve yield and capital efficiency

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

At the time of writing, the total TVL is $236 million, which is a decent performance. In addition, 5x points will be offered until deposits reach $750 million.

Personally, I prefer the Hyperbeat Ultra HYPE strategy, which can manage the yield farming of HYPE tokens on the HyperEVM ecosystem.

The project is invested by Dragonfly VC, Hack VC, 6MV and Robot Ventures.

6. Level

If you hold any stablecoins, please note:

Level is a stablecoin protocol that issues lvlUSD. lvlUSD itself is also a stablecoin, backed by USDC and USDT, and generates income through high-quality lending protocols.

You deposit USDC → deposit USDC into platforms like Aave/Morpho → you will get lvlUSD and use it elsewhere in DeFi.

You only need to pledge lvlUSD into appreciating slvlUSD to get an annualized return of 8.48%.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

But to earn XP points, you need to use lvlUSD for mining in DeFi protocols: deposit lvlUSD into Curve, Spectra or Pendle (currently the PT yield is 13%), etc.

At the time of writing, TVL is $138.26 million, which is a decent performance. Level’s social account followers on X are also growing, which is a good sign for the token’s rise.

The project is backed by Dragonfly VC and Polychain.

Level is not the first protocol to try this strategy, and many have failed to achieve PMF. However, given the good yields and upcoming airdrops, this could be a promising opportunity.

7. Huma

Stablecoins and RWA are the hottest topics, but it is difficult for users to get in. Maybe you can wait for Circle's IPO, but don't expect to make 10 times the money in one day.

Payment financing (PayFi) network Huma recently raised $38 million from Hashkey Capital, Folius Ventures, Stellar, and others.

Previously, Huma merged with Arf, a Circle-backed protocol that provides liquidity and settlement services for cross-border payments.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

Huma is unique in that:

Traditional cross-border payments take days, have high fees, and banks take most of the profits. Huma solves this problem by using blockchain and stablecoins (USDC), allowing funds to be transferred instantly, globally, and at low cost.

Huma accelerates real-world payments using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity. Financial institutions can settle large amounts of funds globally, replacing the need for legacy systems like SWIFT or pre-funding mechanisms.

Two ways to make money:

  • Classic mode: Stable monthly yield + Feathers (points). The current yield is over 10%
  • Maxi mode: The annual interest rate is 0%, but if you are optimistic about Huma’s future governance token $HUMA, you can get 5 times the Feathers.

Users can also now deposit USDC → receive $PST (PayFi Strategy Token), a yield token that can be used on Solana DeFi (exchangeable on Jupiter, collateralized for borrowing on Kamino).

Even locked positions can be exited early through the PST liquidity pool.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

 Data source: Dune

As of now, Huma:

  • USDC has an annual interest rate of 10.5%
  • PayFi trades $74.7 million and earns income
  • $7.2 million in liquid assets (stablecoins) held for future use, no income earned
  • TVL reaches $81 million

8. DeFi App

You may often see DeFi App promotions on X, but the number and method of its advertisements may be somewhat offensive. It always makes people more vigilant and gives people a strange intuition.

But there are reasons to be optimistic:

  • The third-ranked DEX aggregator, with a daily trading volume of $229 million and a weekly trading volume of $991 million
  • It raised $6 million at a $100 million valuation from venture capital firms, including Mechanism Capital, Selini Capital, North Rock Digital, and about 50 angel investors.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

DeFi App is a super app that integrates all functions and makes DeFi simple.

From the Beta version of the application, the cross-chain exchange function is excellent. No need to pay annoying Gas, support Solana and EVM chain. In the future, functions such as income mining and perpetual contract trading will be added.

The HOME token has not yet been launched, and users can earn profits through simple token exchange.

Additionally, users can earn points by redeeming tokens and joining Degen Arena.

Inventory of nine DeFi protocols that have not issued tokens and can participate in point mining

The top 50 camps will receive additional rewards and experience the new features of Defi App in advance. Why join a camp? In the first season of Degen Arena, $HOME will be allocated at a higher ratio:

60% of the experience points in the first season will go into the faction experience pool.

40% of the season rewards will go into the faction reward pool.

9. Slingshot

If there’s one mobile app that can convert all tokens across chains, Slingshot is probably it.

Here are a few things you need to know before you try:

  • Creating an account is very simple, just like a Web2 application
  • Magic Eden recently acquired Slingshot, reducing the likelihood of a Slingshot token airdrop
  • Users will soon be able to redeem Bitcoin for Rune tokens

So, if you primarily trade cryptocurrencies on your mobile device, Slingshot is an app you can’t miss.

Related reading: The market is cold, and here are 7 potential airdrop projects worth paying attention to recently

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07105-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01026-1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0156-0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04625+4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Solana
SOL$226.61-3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks