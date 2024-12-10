Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.10)

US Is Relaxing Crypto Tax Law For Companies Like MicroStrategy

The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are preparing to relax a proposed tax rule that subjected crypto companies to a 15% minimum tax on unrealized gains from their digital asset holdings. This new guidance responds to significant pushback from companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase. They argued that taxing paper profits on crypto was unfair and inconsistent with the treatment of traditional assets like stocks and bonds. IRS Eases Corporate Crypto Tax Burden The Treasury Department and IRS issued interim guidance to ease the financial burdens of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Today, the US Senate Finance Committee continued the conversation on the taxation of digital assets during a hearing led by Chairman Mike Crapo. "Currently, our tax code does not provide straightforward answers for many digital asset transactions, whether someone is buying a cup of coffee, donating to charity, investing, lending, mining or staking," Crapo said, adding, "lingering tax uncertainty also makes the US a less attractive place to do business and invest, and hurts tax compliance." The confusion surrounding CAMT gained momentum recently due to Congress's focus on developing new digital asset taxation policies. The Unrealized Gains Tax Trap The Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) refers to a 15% minimum tax created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. It's levied on the largest corporations, typically those reporting over $1 billion in average annual income. The tax is calculated based on the profit they report to shareholders on their financial statements. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 In December 2023, the IRS introduced the Financial Accounting Standards…