PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform

By: PANews
2025/06/17 07:51
alon
ALON$0.005279+12.19%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0985-2.18%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002486+6.33%

PANews reported on June 17 that Solana  The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both been suspended by X (frozen).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming?

Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming?

The post Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-etfs-see-record-inflows-as-eth-breaks-4000/
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.76+3.10%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011067-8.42%
Sign
SIGN$0.06586-3.38%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 15:33
Share
Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Jinshi, Kaisa Capital (00936.HK) rose 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and the development of a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business layout.
RealLink
REAL$0.0768+3.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02611+5.87%
Allo
RWA$0.007398-12.85%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 10:12
Share
XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit after 13 years

XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit after 13 years

XRP price held steady at $2.85 as Ripple chief technology officer David Schwartz announced plans to step down after 13 years, with traders weighing leadership changes against broader market signals. XRP was trading at $2.85 at the time of writing,…
XRP
XRP$2.9115+1.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/01 15:05
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum ETFs See Record Inflows as ETH Breaks $4,000: Is a Bigger Rally Coming?

Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

XRP price holds steady as Ripple CTO announces exit after 13 years

Trump Family’s USD1 Stablecoin Set to Launch on Aptos Network

Solana (SOL) Price: Drop to $205 Shakes Out Weak Hands While Institutions Buy the Dip