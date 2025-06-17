OpenAI launches WhatsApp image generation function, which can be used through 1-800-ChatGPT

By: PANews
2025/06/17 08:25
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1247+29.89%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00576-4.79%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to OpenAI’s official announcement, the ChatGPT image generation function is now fully available on WhatsApp, and users can use it after binding their accounts through a link. Binding a ChatGPT account will also give you more image generation times. The service is now open to all users, expanding the application scenarios of AI vision capabilities on mainstream communication platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Bitcoin (BTC)’s position as the industry leader has always drawn extreme predictions, but the latest outlooks from analysts reveal a dramatic divide. Just 5% of experts now expect BTC to climb to $200,000 by 2026, while most are warning of limitations around its current trajectory. With the crypto fear and greed index showing continued swings, [...] The post Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$117,299.3+3.71%
RealLink
REAL$0.07824+6.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00575-5.11%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/01 21:50
Share
Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

Former trader Josh Mandell claims quantum computers are draining old Bitcoin wallets. Experts disagree — here’s what the technology can (and can’t) do. Bitcoin was built on the principle that once funds are secured by a private key, only the holder can access them. But what if that assumption no longer holds?In what was reportedly a now-deleted post on X, former Wall Street trader Josh Mandell alleged that quantum computers are being used to siphon Bitcoin (BTC) from long-dormant wallets — especially those of owners presumed inactive or deceased.Read more
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002362+7.21%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001166+15.55%
SphereX
HERE$0.000229+15.07%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:46
Share
DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

Thumzup Media Corporation is making a bold move in the cryptocurrency sector, injecting $2.5 million into DogeHash Technologies to expand its Dogecoin mining operations. The capital infusion, structured as a loan, comes ahead of Thumzup’s pending acquisition of DogeHash and is designed to accelerate deployment of next-generation ASIC miners. According to the press release, with this funding, DogeHash plans to add over 500 new mining rigs, potentially increasing the total operational fleet to more than 4,000 by the end of 2025. This step signals Thumzup’s strategic commitment to scaling its presence in the Dogecoin ecosystem.Expanding Mining CapacityThe fresh funding enables DogeHash to deploy cutting-edge mining hardware quickly, enhancing efficiency and production. The move also aligns with Thumzup’s broader vision of becoming a leading player in cryptocurrency mining. Beyond the immediate operational benefits, expanding mining capacity positions both companies to capitalize on potential Dogecoin market rallies. Robert Steele, Thumzup’s CEO, emphasized that this initiative reinforces their goal of building a premier Dogecoin mining operation.Parker Scott, CEO of DogeHash, noted that the early capital helps accelerate operations during a pivotal period. With more rigs online, the company can increase mining output and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving Dogecoin market. This expansion complements Thumzup’s other initiatives, including DOGE treasury purchases and the launch of its Crypto Advisory Board, creating a multi-faceted approach to digital asset growth.Market Conditions and Dogecoin’s Price ActionDogecoin has seen an increase in value alongside this development. The token is currently priced at $0.2427, reflecting a 5.73% rise in the past 24 hours. Its market capitalization now exceeds $36.6 billion, driven by a circulating supply of 150 billion coins. Market analysts are closely monitoring this movement, with short-term and long-term technical indicators pointing to possible breakouts.Trader Tardigrade, a well-followed analyst, noted that Dogecoin is consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the four-hour chart. Support lies at $0.226, while resistance is positioned at $0.238. Source: XBreakout above the resistance zone could propel the coin higher, while a failure may test $0.222 again. The compression pattern reflects falling volatility, which often precedes decisive price swings.Long-Term Outlook and $1 SpeculationAnother market analyst Maximalist, projects a much larger upside for Dogecoin. According to his analysis, the coin has already broken free from a multi-year descending trendline. Currently consolidating in the $0.23–$0.24 range, Dogecoin faces key resistance at $0.28 and $0.45. A confirmed breakout above $0.45 could trigger a run toward $1, supported by Fibonacci extensions and previous cycle highs.
DOGE
DOGE$0.24452+7.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1096+11.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07031-7.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/01 21:51
Share

Trending News

More

Only 5% of Experts See BTC at $200K by 2026, Debate Shifts to Crypto with Real 50x Potential

Are quantum computers stealing Bitcoin? Inside Josh Mandell’s claim and the pushback

DogeHash Scores $2.5M: 500 Fresh ASICs Aim to Supercharge DOGE—Breakout Watch at $0.238

SimpleFX Announces Relaunch Of First Deposit Bonus

New York Department of Financial Services Updates Crypto Custody Guidelines, Emphasizing the Separation of Client Assets from Custodian Bankruptcy Risk