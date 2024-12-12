Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!

By: PANews
2024/12/12 20:11

The 2024 Binance coin listing review chart is here!

Who is the wealth creator? Who is the “king of the downfall”? 👀 See the performance of Binance spot & futures listed coins in one chart!

📱Overview of listed coins:
Spot Coins: 62 Contract Coins: 119

✍Monthly spot coin listing statistics Most projects launched in September and October Most frequent listing period: mid-year

📈Price performance highlights:
Biggest gainer: $SAGA up to 19625%
Smallest gainer: $AEVO fell -47.65%
King of Pullbacks: $STRK -91.12%

🕵Investment opportunity window:
The end-of-year market is hot! The highest-priced projects are most numerous in November and December!

Note: Data is only counted from 2024/1/1 to 12/12, based on the -USDT trading pair.
See the pictures for more details! 👇

Year-end review series丨A picture review of the performance of Binance listed coins in 2024!

