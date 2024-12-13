Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

By: PANews
2024/12/13 10:03
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005254+18.38%

Author: Delphi Digital

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

In 2024, cryptocurrencies are at a crossroads: Bitcoin’s strong gains contrasted with overall market weakness, until a regulatory shift at the end of the year brightened the outlook.

The crypto narrative is being recalibrated, and 2025 will usher in a fresh start. This article aims to briefly review the market situation this year.

Many crypto people believe that with the launch of spot ETF products, the crypto market will rebound to all-time highs. But this is not entirely the case, at least not in the way many people expected.

In the first quarter of this year, with the launch of the ETF, Bitcoin rose by more than 50% to $73,000. Billions of dollars flowed directly into the market, and the market no longer had any concerns about institutional demand. For about 7 months, Bitcoin fluctuated mainly between $60,000 and $70,000.

Unfortunately, aside from a few outperforming tokens, most are struggling. These woes were exacerbated by the initial “failure” (or lack thereof) of spot ETH liquidity after its launch mid-year. Much of the story in 2024 is one of low sentiment and infighting.

However, the crypto industry finally saw the light of day after the presidential election in November. This is also reflected in the changes in market sentiment and risk appetite in the past few weeks.

Cycle strategy is on track

Delphi Digital outlined the reasons for the bear market bottoming out at the end of 2022, expressing its belief in the upcoming bull cycle more than 15 months ago. In last year's report, it predicted that Bitcoin would break new highs in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On the macro side, reality has been in line with expectations. So far, the Bitcoin halving has not been the primary catalyst for crypto market cycles, but rather a liquidity cycle.

At the end of last year, Delphi Digital listed favorable conditions for Bitcoin to achieve strong performance in the first quarter, one of which was a surge in global liquidity. It also warned that there is a high risk of a market correction starting from the end of the first quarter to the beginning of the second quarter of 2024. The reason is that signs of weakening liquidity momentum have been seen.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Bitcoin has risen more than 130% so far this year, and this has been achieved without much support from the Federal Reserve. In fact, the Federal Reserve's liquidity has been steadily declining over the past 9-10 months.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Optimism returns

2024 has been a strange year for the crypto market. On one hand, most major currencies have returned to their all-time highs, while the broader altcoin market has also seen a recovery.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

But crypto communities (like Twitter) have been infighting for much of this year. The gloomy sentiment for 2024 stands in stark contrast to the positive price action.

The first reason for the poor market sentiment is the dominance of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has soared 130% year-to-date, and its dominance has hit a three-year high.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

The second factor is dispersion: some tokens are rising in price, some are rising slightly, but most are falling or moving sideways.

The classic “Road to Cottage Season” that many people are accustomed to failed to materialize.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Supply and demand imbalance

As mentioned in many reports over the past year, the crypto market faces a huge supply-demand imbalance. Simply put, cryptocurrency demand has not kept pace with overall cryptocurrency supply. Here are the reasons why.

Too many tokens

Aggregators now list more than 10,000 tokens, up from about 1,500 in 2017, a tenfold increase.

Apps like pump.fun make token creation easy: since January 2024, over 4 million tokens have been issued and over 50,000 tokens have entered Solana’s Raydium.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Memecoin Continuation

2024 gave birth to the Major-Memecoin Barbell Portfolio. Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Will these market dynamics remain intact and memecoin will dominate for another year, or will the crypto market return to fundamentals?

The reality is more complex, influenced by speculative enthusiasm and changing market trends.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Solana Accelerates

In the last cycle, SOL went from $1 to $260 in 1 year. Although the ecosystem is still in its infancy, it has attracted teams such as Jito, Drift, and Helium. All of these teams will become a fundamental part of the network.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

Solana eventually rose too high. Following the FTX crash, the bear market, and doubts about the chain’s stability, SOL fell 96%.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

On Christmas Day 2022, Bonk airdropped 50% of the supply to the Solana community. SOL was trading at $11, and the outlook was not optimistic. A few days later, SOL fell to a low of $8, ending a brutal year.

Solana is reborn in 2023. The core team is focused on serving its loyal user base and steadily innovating to drive recovery with Drift Protocol, Jito, and Tensor Foundation.

Crypto market annual review: Amidst depression and optimism, on the road to altcoin season

As we head into 2025, some questions remain:

  • Is the SOL rally over?
  • Will memecoin disappear?
  • Can Base grab market share?
  • Will Ethereum fight back?

While these concerns are valid, they miss the point. Solana’s performance in 2025 will be based on two core beliefs:

  • Solana’s data suggests that SOL/ETH is re-pricing. Activity at lower levels shows strong fundamentals, suggesting more upside compared to ETH.
  • Leadership and Culture: Solana’s relentless innovation and thriving ecosystem give it a unique advantage in the cryptocurrency space

2024 could be seen as a turning point for the industry, but no one knows exactly how 2025 will pan out.

Related reading: Bitwise's Top 10 Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2025

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01546-3.31%
Union
U$0.010269-1.78%
RealLink
REAL$0.08423+0.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
Solana
SOL$227.66-2.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02416+2.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

Is Cardano the Nokia of crypto? The big and mighty, already a shadow of its former self, is falling. Cardano price predictions put ADA at a big fat zero. Not that ADA is useless, but because the slow snail’s pace is being overtaken by sleeker, cheaper, and better alternatives like Layer Brett. What is it […]
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.232748-4.60%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003402+0.77%
Wink
LIKE$0.010149-17.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 02:43
Share

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Cardano Price Prediction: Why ADA Could Be Headed To Zero As Faster, Cheaper Rivals Gain Traction

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why