Coinbase Product Manager: Coinbase on-chain lending total exceeds $400 million

By: PANews
2025/06/16 08:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.07116+0.79%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9992-0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0934+1.41%

According to PANews on June 16, Max Branzburg, product manager at Coinbase, cited Dune data and said that to date, Coinbase users have lent more than $400 million USDC through the on-chain mechanism, with an annualized interest rate of about 5%. The lending function has grown rapidly within a few months of its launch. Max mentioned that users are using this function to collateralize BTC and raise funds without reducing their holdings.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0.116-0.42%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1977-3.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-1.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7223-1.78%
MetYa
MET$0.2236-0.66%
1
1$0.008501+31.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share
Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana’s day opened with no incidents on mainnet, while client work advanced around Firedancer’s proposal to remove the block-level compute-unit cap. Builders kept momentum through two active hackathons and an APAC roadshow slated for later this month. Protocol and clients: Firedancer targets higher headroom Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which would lift Solana’s block-level […] The post Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$226.88-1.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.13082-5.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0225-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:51
Share

Trending News

More

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking