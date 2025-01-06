PA Daily | Binance will open SOLV/USDT trading on January 17; listed company KULR Technology purchased $21 million in BTC

Today's news tips:

The swarms market will soon launch multiple features, including automatic generation and uploading, paywall integration, etc.

Shiba Inu Ecological Token TREAT will be launched on January 14

OpenAI announces new products for 2025, including intelligent agents and AGI

Regulatory/Macro

Interactive Brokers is taking action to significantly reduce its exposure to MSTR

According to Bitcoin News, Interactive Brokers is tightening its exposure to MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR) by gradually increasing margin requirements to a minimum of 50% on January 13, 2025. This is a clear sign that they are preparing for the upcoming large fluctuations.

Project News

Binance Alpha announced a new list of projects, including: FREYA, pippin and OPUS.

According to Binance’s announcement, Solv Protocol MegaDrop event is now open. It is reported that Binance will list SOLV at 18:00 on January 17 and open SOLV/USDT, SOLV/BNB, SOLV/FDUSD and SOLV/TRY trading pairs, and mark SOLV with the “seed” tag. This Megadrop reward pool contains 588 million SOLV, accounting for 7% of the Genesis token supply. Earlier news, Binance Megadrop launched Solv Protocol (SOLV).

The swarms market will soon launch multiple features, including automatic generation and uploading, paywall integration, etc.

Kye Gomez, founder of swarms, disclosed on the X platform that the upcoming features of the AI proxy protocol swarms market are designed to empower creators, enhance collaboration, and simplify automation processes in the swarms ecosystem. These features include: Automatic generation and uploading: seamlessly create agents, tools, and clusters, and then upload them directly to the market. Paywall integration: Profit by selling agents at a price, allowing others to purchase users' creations. Swarms token integration: Use Phantom to trade agents through swarms tokens to simplify the transaction process. Swarms automatic cloud deployment: Swarm API can be started in the cloud with one instruction, which is easy and efficient. Agent quality rewards: According to the framework evaluation, swarms token rewards can be obtained for publishing high-quality agents. Real-time chat and API: Enable real-time interaction and API functions for each agent, cluster, tool, and instruction. Usage tracking: Monitor the real-time usage of agents through detailed tracking tools.

GMGN: Pirated GMGN App appears in App Store, please do not download and install

GMGN.Ai said on the X platform that the GMGN official iOS App is undergoing App Store review. The IOS version of the App in the App Store is pirated and has great security issues. Please do not download and install it. For all updates and App downloads, please refer to the official channel information. In addition, the development account review of the GMGN APP IOS version has passed, and a Testflight version is expected to be launched within a week. The App Store version still needs to wait for listing review.

Shiba Inu Ecological Token TREAT will be launched on January 14

According to official news, Shiba Inu ecological token TREAT announced its launch date as January 14. Earlier in April last year, the Shiba Inu team raised $12 million by selling unissued TREAT tokens to non-US venture capital investors to develop its new privacy-focused Layer3 blockchain. According to Shiba Inu, the TREAT token is the "utility and governance token" of its new privacy-focused Layer3 blockchain, which is built on the Ethereum Layer2 blockchain Shibarium.

OpenAI announces new products for 2025, including intelligent agents and AGI

According to Cailianshe, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced last week the technical products that will be released in 2025. They are: AGI (general artificial intelligence), Agents, a better GPT-4o upgrade, better memory storage, better context windows, "Grow up mode", in-depth research features, better Sora, and better personalized customization.

Aave governance proposal to link Ethena’s USDe to USDT sparks community concerns

According to Protos, the Aave governance forum recently proposed a proposal to link USDe to Tether's USDT at a 1:1 ratio, a suggestion that has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, especially given the difference in decoupling risks between the two. The proposal, which is currently in the consultation stage, aims to replace the existing Chainlink USDe/USD oracle by hard-coding the USDe price to match the USDT price in the Aave pricing feed to ensure seamless integration and reduce disruptions caused by USDe price fluctuations. However, the two co-authors of the proposal are from ChaosLabs and LlamaRisk, risk management companies associated with Ethena, which has raised questions about conflicts of interest from MakerDAO community member "ImperiumPaper", who likened it to a real estate agent representing both buyers and sellers. In addition, Tether is (ostensibly) fully backed by off-chain assets, ensuring that USDT can be exchanged for dollars at a 1:1 ratio off-chain. In contrast, USDe is supported by a Delta neutral balance of long and short positions and faces the risk of "continuous negative funding rates", which could happen if market sentiment turns bearish. One user likened the move to an “aggressive growth proposal,” while another criticized the circular logic of acknowledging different risks and then treating assets as having the same value instead of taking appropriate action. In response, Ethena founder Guy Young denied any conflict of interest and highlighted the project’s risk committee, which is designed to “provide external discipline and accountability for the ongoing management of the product.”

Viewpoint

Binance Research: The crypto market soared to a record high of $3.91 trillion in December before falling back, and BTC rose by more than 123% throughout the year

According to the January 2025 Market Insights report released by Binance Research, the crypto market capitalization soared to an all-time high of $3.91 trillion in December 2024, driven by regulatory optimism, institutional adoption and Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $108,000. However, as the Federal Reserve reduced its 2025 rate cut plan from four to two, the market pulled back in late December, with the market value evaporating by more than $0.5 trillion. Bitcoin's market value increased by about 123.4% throughout the year, becoming the world's seventh-largest asset, surpassing Saudi Aramco and silver, and second only to Nvidia's performance. The main drivers include the approval of spot ETFs, Bitcoin halving, changes in monetary policy, and more supportive regulatory expectations for cryptocurrencies. In addition, Ethena's USDe market value has reached $5.9 billion, surpassing DAI to become the third largest stablecoin, thanks to its high yield and application as Aave collateral. Decentralized spot and perpetual contract trading volumes reached record highs of $326 billion and $356 billion respectively in December, while decentralized perpetual trading volumes grew by more than 370% throughout the year, mainly driven by Hyperliquid. TVL in the DeFi field also hit new highs, with lending protocols and liquid pledge protocols reaching $55 billion and $71 billion respectively. AI agents have gradually become an emerging hot spot in the crypto field, with the market value of related tokens reaching billions of dollars and an average daily exposure of about 100,000 times. Representative projects include Virtuals and ai16z's Eliza framework, as well as individual agents aixbt, etc.

Matrixport: Tether's market value and trading volume have declined, and whether the market will rise again remains to be seen

According to Matrixport analysis, the performance of stablecoins is an important indicator of the crypto market. Usually, the growth of Tether's market value reflects the inflow of more fiat money, while the increase in trading volume indicates that market sentiment is bullish. However, recent data shows that both Tether's market value and trading volume have declined, but analysts believe that this may only be a seasonal downturn caused by the Christmas holiday, rather than a clear signal that the market is turning bearish. As the new year begins, whether the market will rise again remains to be seen.

Vitalik proposes hardware-implemented global “soft pause button” to replace dangerous AGI race

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin proposed in an article about the d/acc concept published today that a global "soft pause button" should be set up to replace the dangerous artificial general intelligence (AGI) race. The function of this button is to "reduce the global available computing power by about 90%-99% at a critical moment for 1-2 years to buy more preparation time for mankind." In this regard, a user commented: "I strongly disagree with the views of Vitalik Buterin and d/acc. It is a naive proposal to suspend 90%-99% of the global computing power for 1-2 years without the use of military force to enforce it (which obviously will not happen). The chances of a gentle slowdown are slim." Vitalik then replied: "Yes, I agree that this is a difficult task, but almost all proposals to deal with strong artificial intelligence are difficult to some extent. I think the key idea in this proposal is that it is less difficult than other pause ideas because it is enforced at the hardware level, so key decisions are made before the high-risk period begins, and 'betrayal' requires the manufacture of new hardware (rather than just secretly flipping a few switches), which requires months of preparation time." Earlier today, Vitalik said that many encryption technologies can be used in the d/acc subject area.

Important data

Data: Vitalik sells more than $116,300 in ESTEE

According to Onchain Lens, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has sold 5.054 billion $ESTEE tokens in exchange for 116,306 $USDC. In addition, 13 hours ago, he also sold 340 $LDOG tokens for 5.2 $ETH.

A smart money bought BUTTHOLE worth $14,800 9 days ago, with a return on investment of 87 times

According to The Data Nerd, 9 days ago, a smart money investor purchased 13.18 million BUTTHOLE tokens (based on the Solana chain) for $14,800. 3 days later, the investor added 6.59 million tokens to the liquidity pool and has not sold any tokens yet. So far, his unrealized gains are about $1.29 million, with a return on investment of 87 times.

KULR Technology, a listed company, withdrew 213.4 BTC from Coinbase Prime, equivalent to about 21 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of the on-chain analyst Embers, KULR Technology, a New York Stock Exchange-listed company, withdrew 213.4 BTC (about 21 million US dollars) from Coinbase Prime 20 minutes ago. This should be the second BTC they purchased. KULR Technology announced their Bitcoin treasury strategy in December 2024, which means that 90% of the company's cash holdings will be converted into BTC. The first purchase was on December 24, spending $21 million to buy 217.18 BTC at a price of $96,556. Today's purchase should be the second purchase. They now hold 430.6 BTC (about 42 million US dollars) at a cost of $97,537.

The whale with a wave winning rate of 82% once again added 2,000 ETH short positions

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the market rebounded, and the whale with a band winning rate of 82% once again added 2,000 ETH short orders. In the past half hour, he borrowed 3,000 ETH from Aave and sold 2,006 of them (about 7.34 million US dollars) at an average price of 3,660.9 US dollars; his short position has now increased to 23,616 ETH, worth 86.67 million US dollars, with an average short price of 3,475.59 US dollars, and a floating loss of 4.568 million US dollars. The health of the main position address is 1.14, and the liquidation price is 4,197.88 US dollars.

USD0 surpasses FDUSD in market value, becoming the fifth largest stablecoin

DefiLlama data shows that the market value of USD0, a stablecoin product of stablecoin developer Usual, has reached US$1.813 billion, with a one-month increase of 237%, exceeding the current market value of FDUSD of US$1.712 billion, and ranking fifth in the stablecoin market value.