How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

By: PANews
2025/01/07 08:09
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.1325-3.10%
Ethereum
ETH$4,480.81-0.92%

Author: Stephen , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It is not common to have a sustainable and scalable ETH yield > 20% at present. Crypto KOL Stephen has listed strategies to keep the annual percentage rate (APR) above 20%.

wstETH

wstETH is arguably the most popular, competitive, and scalable strategy in history. Even in the worst bear markets, the APR is usually between 8% and 30%.

The working principle of wstETH is to use the staking yield of ETH (about 3%) to offset the cost of borrowing ETH (about 2%).

There are four great places to do this:

  • Morpho Labs
  • Aave
  • Compound Growth
  • Euler Labs

The current APR for this strategy is between 26% and 46%. Of course, you can use Contango to automatically leverage these positions to generate TANGO points, OP emissions, etc.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Leveraged weETH

This strategy is the same as the previous one, except that it is also eligible for various points and emissions. Therefore, the average return of this strategy is slightly higher:

  • ether.fi Points
  • Veda Points
  • LRT2 Points
  • EigenLayer procedural rewards (such as $LRT2)

Three blue chip currency markets are the best places to leverage:

  • Compound Growth
  • Aave
  • Morpho Labs

Before factoring in LRTsquared, EtherFi S4 and Veda credits, the APR ranges from 22% to 36%. Actual yields after factoring in credits can be over 50%.

Note: Although Morpho currently has the highest APR, the top three protocols are not far apart, so hedging between them will usually allow you to get the most competitive and consistently high APR (which can hedge against unstable borrowing rates).

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

AERO Mining

Compound Growth is currently paying users to borrow AERO against cbETH, ETH, and wstETH.

At the same time, you can get about 200% APR of AERO by voting on Aerodrome.

Of course, the liquidation loan-to-value ratio (LLTV) is 65%, so here are some reasonable positions:

Loan-to-Value ( LTV ) 50%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 30%

ETH staking total yield: 100% APR

Loan-to-value ratio 25%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 160%

ETH staking total yield: 54% APR

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

ynETH

Spectra is a competitor of Pendle, and although it has recently caused some craze with its USR pool, its launched ynETH pool also provides certain market opportunities.

With 0 boost, the APR is 33%, and with boost, the APR can reach 100%.

It's worth noting that holding/locking in SPECTRA could work out well if Spectra becomes a real competitor, so adding some yield-enhancing exposure might not be a bad idea.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

gmETH

This strategy is somewhat controversial as gmETH has experienced capital losses in the past.

gmETH is the so-called “Counter Party Vault”. When traders on GMX earn excess returns, it will fall relative to ETH. Vice versa is also the norm in the past.

You can implement this strategy at Dolomite, which currently offers an annual interest rate of about 30% and a historical average annual interest rate of about 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

GMWETH ( Umami )

This strategy is very similar to the previous position, but it hedges most of the delta and risk.

While the current APR is around 16.5%, it is historically quite high (around 50%), and in the medium-term future, the average APR will be over 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

pufETH

Despite more recent competition, pufETH has long been a gold mine. This LP (30bps fee tier) has historically had an APR between 15-50% with minimal rebalancing.

It's like a hidden gem, though it won't last forever.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Sustainable and scalable ETH yields >20% are uncommon.

You can find some smaller but still incredible opportunities at places like D2LFinance, but when it comes to smaller positions for smaller gains, it’s self-defeating to make them too public.

Related reading: An article reviews the seven major DeFi staking platforms in 2025: How to maximize returns?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01549-3.06%
Union
U$0.010273-1.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.08424+0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

The post Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Norwegian Krone (NOK) remains in the spotlight ahead of the decisive Norges Bank interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday at 08:00 GMT. The EUR/NOK pair is trading around 11.60, up 0.3% on the day, after hitting 11.54 last week, its lowest level in three months. While the consensus is still for a 25 basis points rate cut to 4.00%, uncertainty remains high, fuelled by persistent core inflation at 3.1% and a solid economic outlook. This meeting, accompanied by the publication of the monetary policy report, could provoke a strong market reaction, as Norges Bank is renowned for its surprise decisions. A monetary dilemma for Norway Norway’s macroeconomic signals are confusing. On the one hand, inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target, with a technical adjustment that puts core inflation even closer to 3.5% than officially announced. “Altogether, today’s [inflation] figures were stronger than expected… This raises questions about whether Norges Bank will deliver a cut next week”, wrote Handelsbanken in a note relayed by Reuters, following the publication of Norway’s inflation data last week. The strength of the economy reinforces these doubts. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% against expectations of 0.3%, while the latest survey by Norges Bank’s regional network confirmed a stable growth outlook. “The central bank is not facing a continental economy in urgent need of easing,” observes Emil Lundh of MNI Markets, who favors a status quo by the central bank. However, other institutions still consider easing likely. ING believes that “despite sticky inflation and a solid outlook, we are still leaning towards a cut to 4.0%”, stresses FX strategist Francesco Pesole. TD Securities even speaks of a “hawkish cut”, underlining the likelihood of the decision being accompanied by a restrictive outlook to limit the impact on the NOK. The Oil…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3872-2.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000956+5.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:38
Share
Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.12521-1.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 03:05
Share

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!