Michael Saylor releases Bitcoin Tracker information again, and may disclose holdings data next week

By: PANews
2025/06/15 20:04
PANews reported on June 15 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information related to Bitcoin Tracker on the X platform. Usually, he would disclose Strategy's Bitcoin holdings data the day after releasing Bitcoin Tracker information.

GBP trades firmly against US Dollar

The post GBP trades firmly against US Dollar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling trades firmly against US Dollar ahead of Fed’s policy outcome The Pound Sterling (GBP) clings to Tuesday’s gains near 1.3640 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Wednesday. The GBP/USD pair holds onto gains as the US Dollar remains on the back foot amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto losses near a fresh two-month low of 96.60 posted on Tuesday. Read more… UK inflation unchanged at 3.8%, Pound shrugs The British pound is unchanged on Wednesday, trading at 1.3645 in the European session. Today’s inflation report was a dour reminder that UK inflation remains entrenched. CPI for August was unchanged at 3.8% y/y, matching the consensus and its highest level since January 2024. Airfares decreased but this was offset by food and petrol prices. Monthly, CPI rose 0.3%, up from 0.1% in July and matching the consensus. Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy, eased to 3.6% from 3.8%. Monthly, core CPI ticked up to 0.3% from 0.2%. The inflation report comes just a day before the Bank of England announces its rate decision. Inflation is almost double the BoE’s target of 2% and today’s release likely means that the BoE will not reduce rates before 2026. Read more… Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/pound-sterling-price-news-and-forecast-gbp-trades-firmly-against-us-dollar-ahead-of-feds-policy-outcome-202509171209
Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear

With the Congress being unable to pass a funding bill, and Senate and House leadership adjourning without resolution, the U.S. Government shutdown continues today, affecting various cryptocurrencies that await final ETF approval decision from the SEC this month. Meanwhile, Bitcoin, which is considered by investors as a hedge against the current uncertainty in the fiat ... Read more The post Crypto Market Update ( Oct 4): Bitcoin Continues Uptober Rally, But Altcoins in Fear appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Coinbase CEO: Coinbase always puts compliance and customer trust first

PANews reported on October 4th that Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the company has always prioritized compliance and customer trust, and stated that a national trust company charter is the next step in integrating crypto and traditional finance. Coinbase announced this morning that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) , seeking federal oversight and unified rules.
