OSL Trading Hours: BTC falls below $97,000 after a surge, analysts warn of a possible sharp correction

By: PANews
2025/01/08 11:17
Bitcoin
BTC$122.060,44-0,08%

OSL Trading Hours: BTC falls below $97,000 after a surge, analysts warn of a possible sharp correction

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

Cryptocurrency ETFs attracted $585 million this month, mainly from Bitcoin and Ethereum funds, despite a profit-taking decline in December. Meanwhile, Calamos is planning to launch an innovative Bitcoin ETF that provides full loss protection while limiting potential gains through an annual reset mechanism. Bitcoin has performed well in 2024, becoming the world's seventh largest asset and breaking through $102,000 for the first time in 2025. However, trading volume has fallen to its lowest level since 2021, and well-known analyst Peter Brandt has warned of a 50% correction, bringing uncertainty to the market.

On the regulatory front, Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, reached a $5 million settlement with the CFTC to resolve allegations of misleading in the launch of the first U.S.-regulated Bitcoin futures contract. The market's positive news continues, with the Coinbase Premium Index turning bullish and MicroStrategy increasing its holdings by 1,070 BTC. The cryptocurrency market rose on Monday, driven by MicroStrategy and Metaplanet's increase in holdings. However, Bitcoin encountered resistance at the $108,000 mark and once fell below the psychological $100,000 mark. Despite this, continued strengthening of institutional support and the growth momentum of the global cryptocurrency market continue to provide momentum for Bitcoin to move towards higher goals.

2. Key data (as of 09:20 HKT on January 8)

  • S&P 500: 5,909.03 (+0.47% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,489.68 (+0.93% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.680% (+10.40 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.66 (+0.16% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $96,957 (+3.79% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $60.69 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,394.61 (+1.49% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $33.32 billion

3. ETF flows (January 7 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$457.43 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$19.15 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC meeting minutes (January 9, 03:00 am)

Non-farm payrolls data (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 227,000 / Expected: 150,000

Unemployment rate (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

5. Hot News

ZKsync Ignite has launched the first season of the incentive program Ignite, which will distribute 100 million ZK

Illuvium partners with Virtuals to bring autonomous AI NPCs to its games

In 2024, ETFs and listed companies bought a total of 859,454 BTC, absorbing 4.3% of the circulating supply in one year

Sol Strategies receives $25 million CAD credit line to invest in Solana ecosystem

Arbitrum awards largest developer grant ever to South Korean giant Lotte to advance Caliverse blockchain integration

MicroStrategy to buy over $22 billion in Bitcoin by 2024

Usual will turn on token fees before February 1

Jambo will launch J tokens on Solana this month with a total supply of 1 billion

Binance will launch COOKIE, ALCH and SWARMS perpetual contracts, supporting up to 75x leverage

Backpack Exchange acquires FTX EU for $32.7 million, NFT project Mad Lads rises 24% in a short period of time

Binance Alpha adds HAT, AIXCB, and NEUR

NVIDIA announces NVIDIA Cosmos, the world’s most powerful model

Solana Mobile’s second phone, Solana Seeker, is expected to be launched in mid-2025

Babylon will launch the second phase of the test network on January 8

Arthur Hayes: Crypto market may peak in mid-March, then see severe correction

Anti-crypto Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Michael Barr Resigns

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0,01549-3,06%
Union
U$0,010273-1,76%
RealLink
REAL$0,08424+0,76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

The post Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Norwegian Krone (NOK) remains in the spotlight ahead of the decisive Norges Bank interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday at 08:00 GMT. The EUR/NOK pair is trading around 11.60, up 0.3% on the day, after hitting 11.54 last week, its lowest level in three months. While the consensus is still for a 25 basis points rate cut to 4.00%, uncertainty remains high, fuelled by persistent core inflation at 3.1% and a solid economic outlook. This meeting, accompanied by the publication of the monetary policy report, could provoke a strong market reaction, as Norges Bank is renowned for its surprise decisions. A monetary dilemma for Norway Norway’s macroeconomic signals are confusing. On the one hand, inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target, with a technical adjustment that puts core inflation even closer to 3.5% than officially announced. “Altogether, today’s [inflation] figures were stronger than expected… This raises questions about whether Norges Bank will deliver a cut next week”, wrote Handelsbanken in a note relayed by Reuters, following the publication of Norway’s inflation data last week. The strength of the economy reinforces these doubts. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% against expectations of 0.3%, while the latest survey by Norges Bank’s regional network confirmed a stable growth outlook. “The central bank is not facing a continental economy in urgent need of easing,” observes Emil Lundh of MNI Markets, who favors a status quo by the central bank. However, other institutions still consider easing likely. ING believes that “despite sticky inflation and a solid outlook, we are still leaning towards a cut to 4.0%”, stresses FX strategist Francesco Pesole. TD Securities even speaks of a “hawkish cut”, underlining the likelihood of the decision being accompanied by a restrictive outlook to limit the impact on the NOK. The Oil…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,013453-1,52%
Core DAO
CORE$0,3872-2,83%
WELL3
WELL$0,0000956+5,40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:38
Share
Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1204-5,04%
Major
MAJOR$0,12521-1,34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 03:05
Share

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!