A review of the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

By: PANews
2025/01/08 13:57
DeFi
DEFI$0.001979-7.17%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-5.04%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$19.45-2.55%

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Original article: Decentralised.co

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

The Solana AI Hackathon focused on the cross-innovation field of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, attracting development teams from all over the world to participate. The following will analyze ten representative projects:

1. The Hive - Intelligent Investment Decision Engine

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This cutting-edge crypto investment tool integrates multiple professional AI agents to build a complete investment ecosystem. Its core functions include market sentiment analysis, yield optimization strategies, and risk management models. As an open source project, The Hive is redefining the way decisions are made in the DeFi investment field, providing investors with smarter and more accurate investment advice.

2. Neur - The Intelligent Assistant for the Solana Ecosystem

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Neur uses natural language processing technology to achieve seamless conversational interaction with the Solana blockchain. The platform not only supports basic trading operations, but also provides complex NFT management functions and real-time portfolio analysis. Its open source nature allows developers to further optimize and customize based on existing models.

3.AgentiPy - Python-powered Solana intelligent agent framework

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This innovative Python framework provides a new way of thinking for Solana application development. AgentiPy simplifies the integration process of AI agents and blockchains, allowing Python developers to easily build intelligent blockchain applications.

4. Voltr - AI-driven investment mechanism platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Voltr has created a revolutionary investment platform in the Solana ecosystem that allows users to build and deploy AI-managed investment strategies. The platform provides a complete tool set to support users in creating automated DeFi investment strategies and intelligently manage their portfolios.

5. Break.fun - Gamified AI safety testing platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This innovative platform transforms security testing into an interesting gaming experience. Users can earn cryptocurrency rewards by discovering vulnerabilities and abnormal behaviors in AI systems, which not only improves system security but also creates a unique profit model.

6. Redux - AI historical figure re-creation platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Redux is dedicated to recreating the thinking patterns and creative styles of historical celebrities, such as da Vinci , through advanced AI technology. Rather than simply imitating, the platform uses deep learning algorithms to create new works and insights that match the style of historical figures.

7. CAT (Boltrade AI Tool) - Intelligent Market Analysis Tool

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

As the AI agent of Boltrade DEX, CAT focuses on tracking and analyzing the top 1,000 wallets and sharing the latest market trends and investment insights on the social platform X. CAT will serve as the virtual brand image of Boltrade to help users discover potential high-quality projects.

8. FomoFactory - Celebrity AI Interaction Platform

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This mobile-first application has created a new paradigm for social media interaction. Users can interact with AI-driven virtual celebrities to create a unique social experience, opening up a new direction for the development of social media. It is reported that this application is one of the few mobile-first applications in this hackathon.

9. Cleopetra - Smart Liquidity Management System

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

Cleopetra optimizes the liquidity provision process on DEX through intelligent algorithms. The system can automatically identify the most promising liquidity pools, optimize capital allocation, and minimize impermanent losses through active management strategies to create more stable returns for LP providers.

10. Roastmaster9000 – AI entertainment content creator

A look at the top 10 Crypto AI projects at the Solana AI Hackathon: investment analysis and entertainment are the main

This unique AI comedy project has attracted the attention of tech celebrities including Elon Musk and Solana founder Toly. The project team is exploring ways to expand AI humor to other media forms beyond text, creating new areas of content creation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01549-3.06%
Union
U$0.010273-1.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.08424+0.76%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
Share
Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

The post Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Norwegian Krone (NOK) remains in the spotlight ahead of the decisive Norges Bank interest rate decision scheduled for Thursday at 08:00 GMT. The EUR/NOK pair is trading around 11.60, up 0.3% on the day, after hitting 11.54 last week, its lowest level in three months. While the consensus is still for a 25 basis points rate cut to 4.00%, uncertainty remains high, fuelled by persistent core inflation at 3.1% and a solid economic outlook. This meeting, accompanied by the publication of the monetary policy report, could provoke a strong market reaction, as Norges Bank is renowned for its surprise decisions. A monetary dilemma for Norway Norway’s macroeconomic signals are confusing. On the one hand, inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2% target, with a technical adjustment that puts core inflation even closer to 3.5% than officially announced. “Altogether, today’s [inflation] figures were stronger than expected… This raises questions about whether Norges Bank will deliver a cut next week”, wrote Handelsbanken in a note relayed by Reuters, following the publication of Norway’s inflation data last week. The strength of the economy reinforces these doubts. Second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 0.6% against expectations of 0.3%, while the latest survey by Norges Bank’s regional network confirmed a stable growth outlook. “The central bank is not facing a continental economy in urgent need of easing,” observes Emil Lundh of MNI Markets, who favors a status quo by the central bank. However, other institutions still consider easing likely. ING believes that “despite sticky inflation and a solid outlook, we are still leaning towards a cut to 4.0%”, stresses FX strategist Francesco Pesole. TD Securities even speaks of a “hawkish cut”, underlining the likelihood of the decision being accompanied by a restrictive outlook to limit the impact on the NOK. The Oil…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013453-1.52%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3872-2.83%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000956+5.40%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:38
Share
Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1204-5.04%
Major
MAJOR$0.12521-1.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 03:05
Share

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Norwegian Krone hobbles ahead of uncertain Norges Bank decision

Artists feel short-changed by AI firms who are using their creative to feed models without permission

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!