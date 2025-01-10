OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain

By: PANews
2025/01/10 12:33

OSL Trading Hours: Bitcoin’s short-term correction triggers market volatility, but long-term growth expectations remain

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETH, ETF, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin has fallen sharply from its peak of $102,000 due to the strengthening of the US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. The price fell below $92,000, resulting in the retracement of most of the gains since the beginning of 2025, and triggered $862.4 million in liquidations in the past two days. Despite this, large transaction volume still increased by 9%.

There is a clear divergence of market opinions: on the one hand, veteran trader Tone Vays chose to "go all long" on Bitcoin after the pullback and is optimistic about the future performance; on the other hand, some analysts believe that the Bitcoin bull market may be entering the late stage and is expected to end soon. At the same time, other cryptocurrency markets, including Dogecoin and emerging Ethereum token WallitlQ, have mixed performances, but still show the potential for an explosive rebound.

It is worth noting that the surge in open interest indicates that market volatility may further increase. At the same time, Bitcoin is facing multiple challenges: the latest FOMC meeting minutes of the Federal Reserve show that the pace of interest rate cuts may slow down, and the development of quantum technology also brings potential risks. However, market innovation continues to advance. Bitstamp announced that it will launch Ripple's stablecoin RLUSD on the Ethereum network, reflecting the continued development of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In addition, Fidelity Digital Assets predicts that Bitcoin will be widely adopted as early as 2025, injecting long-term development confidence into the market.

2. Key data (as of 12:10 HKT on January 10)

  • S&P 500: 5,918.25 (+0.62% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,478.88 (+0.87% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.685% (+10.40 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 109.291 (+0.68% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $93,667.48 (+0.04% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $62.77 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,255.38 (-2.52% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $29.371 billion

3. ETF flows (January 8 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$583 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$159 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC meeting minutes (January 9, 03:00 am)

Non-farm payrolls data (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 227,000 / Expected: 150,000

Unemployment rate (January 10, 21:30)

  • Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 4.2% / Expected: 4.2%

5. Hot News

Former British Prime Minister Truss says he is a supporter of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bithumb to List SONIC, SAFE, and AHT in Korean Won Market

Theta announces 2025 roadmap: plans to launch AI Agents beta version, EdgeCloud hybrid cloud edge architecture

Tether CEO: Will give a speech at Italian AI Week in May to introduce Tether’s AI strategy

Russia ‘begins selling’ 1,032 Bitcoins seized in fraud case

Ethereum and Solana Staking No Longer Classified as Collective Investment Schemes in the UK

Vitalik warns of AI risks, while being optimistic about the potential of AI agents as a new interface for things

InfiniGods plans to launch its native token GOD, 17% of which will be allocated to its NFT holders

Coinbase, Google, ai16z and other team members jointly launched the DAO organization Aiccelerate to accelerate the integration of encryption and AI

VanEck executive: Block is expected to become the first company in the S&P 500 to hold Bitcoin

Coinbase International will launch AERO, BEAM and DRIFT perpetual contracts Zhou Xiaochuan: Global public debt is about to exceed 100 trillion US dollars, and the impact of crypto assets on global finance needs to be vigilant

Fidelity’s Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Both Recorded Their Largest Single-Day Net Outflows

Standard Chartered Bank obtains Luxembourg license to provide digital asset custody services

BIO Protocol expands to Solana chain, with Wormhole providing bridge services

IMF recommends Kenya to develop clear cryptocurrency regulatory framework

Kava plans to become a DeAI blockchain and will announce its AI development roadmap in January

Analog Announces 1:100 Split of ANLOG Tokens

Binance will launch Dar Open Network (D) perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Avalon Labs will conduct TGE in early Q1: the total supply of AVL is capped at 1 billion, with airdrops accounting for 20%

Arthur Hayes comments on "U.S. Department of Justice approved to sell $6.5 billion worth of Bitcoin": Ready to buy at the bottom

Market News: US Department of Justice approves sale of $6.5 billion worth of seized Silk Road Bitcoins

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes Bitcoin Freedom Act to allow employees to receive wages in Bitcoin

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

The post Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On the lookout for a Sector – Tech fund? Starting with Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX – Free Report) should not be a possibility at this time. PGTAX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. Objective We note that PGTAX is a Sector – Tech option, and this area is loaded with many options. Found in a wide number of industries such as semiconductors, software, internet, and networking, tech companies are everywhere. Thus, Sector – Tech mutual funds that invest in technology let investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. History of fund/manager Putnam Funds is based in Canton, MA, and is the manager of PGTAX. The Putnam Global Technology A made its debut in January of 2009 and PGTAX has managed to accumulate roughly $650.01 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Di Yao who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2012. Performance Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. PGTAX has a 5-year annualized total return of 14.46%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 27.02%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame. It is important to note that the product’s returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund’s [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower. When looking at a fund’s performance, it…
Moonveil
MORE$0.07084-1.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013449-1.60%
Wink
LIKE$0.010153-17.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:05
Share
Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Eric Trump is betting big on the fourth quarter. He says if the Federal Reserve cuts rates like everyone’s expecting, crypto stocks are going to rip higher… fast. “I just think you would potentially see this thing skyrocket,” Eric told Yahoo Finance, pointing to the usual year-end momentum in crypto. He says this moment matters […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.697-1.72%
Suilend
SEND$0.5276-3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.010153-17.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 00:24
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.00024-7.69%
Solana
SOL$227.54-2.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Is Putnam Global Technology A (PGTAX) a strong mutual fund pick right now?

Eric Trump bets Fed rate cut will send crypto stocks skyrocketing

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why