Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.14)

By: PANews
2025/01/14 10:50
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1224+6.06%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002453+3.06%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00006045-5.25%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/14 Update:
AI Agent retreated sharply and rebounded by about 10% in the morning
Fartcoin big green candle pulls up against the trend
Coinbase launches pnut, is pure meme more popular among foreigners?
$Moby Whale Watch and AssetDash powered AI crypto assistant

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

