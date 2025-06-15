Vietnam Joins BRICS as 10th Partner in Push for Stronger Global South Ties

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 13:10
Vietnam’s entry into BRICS cements the bloc’s rise as a global powerhouse, expanding its partner network to 10 nations and accelerating momentum for systemic financial realignment.

BRICS Welcomes Vietnam, Underscoring Push for Inclusive World Order

As BRICS continues expanding its global footprint, Brazil, serving as the current chair of the group, announced on June 13 that Vietnam has officially joined as the 10th partner country. This development marks another step in the bloc’s efforts to deepen ties with strategically aligned nations across the Global South. The partner-country framework, introduced at the 16th BRICS summit held in Kazan in October 2024, is designed to allow closer coordination with countries that support the group’s vision but are not full members. BRICS operates as a forum for political and diplomatic coordination, addressing a wide spectrum of issues from economic development to multilateral governance reform.

The announcement states:

With this inclusion, Vietnam joins nine other partner countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. The current BRICS membership comprises eleven nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran. Vietnam’s participation signals its alignment with BRICS priorities, including support for a more inclusive international order and enhanced South-South cooperation.

Vietnam’s entry into the group is viewed as a reflection of its increasing geopolitical relevance and its growing role in regional and global governance. Brazil emphasized Vietnam’s strategic role in the global economy:

Supporters of BRICS’ expansion argue that Vietnam’s inclusion adds significant economic weight and innovation capacity to the bloc. Critics caution that expansion could complicate internal policy alignment, but advocates counter that the diverse perspectives of new partners like Vietnam could enrich the group’s strategic direction.

