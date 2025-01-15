Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

By: PANews
2025/01/15 14:57
Author: Frank, PANews

On January 14, Solana’s official Twitter account pinned a recommendation for a DePIN project called Roam, and said that Roam is unifying more than 1 million WiFi hotspots on the Solana network. However, there have not been many introductions about Roam in the crypto space before.

According to DePINscan data, the total number of Roam devices is currently about 1.21 million, ranking first in the world. What is the "magic" behind this rapid growth? Can its core model - "low-threshold router mining + token incentives" really support the global expansion of roaming WiFi networks?

Low-threshold router + token is expected to attract millions of nodes

Roam was founded in 2021. So far, it has completed two rounds of financing totaling $7 million (a seed round of $2 million and a strategic round of $5 million). As a DePIN project, compared with large financing companies such as IoTeX, io.net or Helium, Roam can be regarded as "spending little money to achieve big things" in terms of the amount of financing. The reason for this effect may be related to Roam's business model.

Roam is a decentralized WiFi network operator, whose main goal is to build a global decentralized WiFi roaming network. The narrative is relatively simple, users can contribute their own WiFi to join the Roam network, and if other users connect to the WiFi, the user who contributed the network can get corresponding reward points. These reward points can be exchanged for ROAM tokens.

In the research, PANews found that in July 2024, the number of registered users and devices of Roam was only more than 400,000. In just 7 months, the number of devices surged by 800,000 to 1.21 million. According to DePINscan data, its number of devices ranked first in the world, and the total number of registered users reached 2.08 million.

In addition to adding personal routers to the Roam network, Roam's economic mechanism also designs a self-operated device for WiFi miners. Users can purchase Roam's official routers and get additional rewards in addition to the basic rewards and an NFT, such as an additional 60 points per day, or up to 150 points when a user logs in. Currently, Roam has launched two routers: MAX30 (priced at $199) and MAX60 (priced at $499), but from the introduction, only MAX60 users can enjoy additional points rewards. In addition to the additional points rewards and NFTs, these two routers do not seem to have any special innovations in performance. A device with the same performance as the MAX30 produced by a domestic technology brand is priced at an average of less than 300 yuan, a price difference of more than 5 times.

Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

In this narrative, the reason why Roam was able to quickly attract more than 1 million users may be because routers are the most common household devices at present, and there are no special performance requirements or excessive settings, so the threshold for participation is relatively low.

When PANews observed the network distribution of Roam, it found that the device density of Roam is highest in South Korea, almost covering the entire region. It is also relatively dense in China, Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions. The device density in the United States is not high. Judging from these distributions, the main coverage areas are also concentrated in areas with developed networks, while the device coverage in underdeveloped areas such as Africa is very low. Currently, Roam covers more than 140 countries.

Solana officially promotes DePIN project Roam: With millions of nodes, South Korea becomes a major mining center

Can mining with high-premium routers generate excess returns?

According to the official introduction, the total amount of ROAM tokens is 1 billion, 400 million will be generated by the TGE event, and the remaining 600 million will be mined later. Of the 400 million generated by TGE, 280 million will be used for sales and 120 million will be reserved for the team. In September 2024, the official announced that 20 million tokens will be distributed as airdrops to MAX60, MAX30 and NFT owners and previous Roam OG miners during TGE.

As of January 15, the number of points Roam has issued is approximately 2.139 billion, but there is no precise conversion ratio for points to ROAM tokens, and the exact TGE time has not been announced.

However, we can make some simple estimates. The current market value of IOTX tokens of another DePIN project that has already issued tokens and raised $85 million is about $330 million, and the market value of Helium's token HNT is about $867 million. If the initial market value of ROAM tokens after issuance can reach the market value level of IOTX, the average price of each ROAM token will be about $0.825, and the scale of its airdrop will be about $16.5 million. Currently, there are 2.09 million officially announced registered users, and the average points per user is about 1,023, and the average amount that each user can get is about $7.8. Assuming that half of the 1.21 million nodes are users who have purchased the equipment, then the average airdrop that each of the 600,000 users who have purchased the equipment can get is about $27.

Assuming that the official uses all 280 million tokens for sale in the token TGE for points redemption, based on the current points issuance, the exchange ratio of points to tokens is about 7.6:1. If its market value reaches the level of IOTX, then the value of each point is about $0.1. According to the points rewarded to users who purchase the device, the purchase of the device can get a reward of 3,000 points, plus 60 points per day for 100 days of power-on. If the total points reach 9,000 points, the total income may reach $900. However, this situation is the most ideal state, because the above calculation method estimates two extreme methods, but it should also have a certain reference significance. The average airdrop size may be between $7.8 and $900. For users who purchase equipment, if they only get a return of $900, plus 100 days, this input-output ratio does not seem to be high.

For Roam officials, if half of the devices are dedicated routers purchased by users, then this part of the revenue can reach at least $127 million. Even if only one-tenth of the devices are dedicated routers, this part of the revenue can reach at least $25.47 million. From this perspective, Roam's device revenue may make it the biggest winner in this airdrop narrative.

In addition to the decentralized WiFi network and token peg, Roam has also launched an international roaming network service eSIM. According to official introduction, Roam's eSIM service has covered 160 countries and regions. This eSIM is similar to the international roaming network service launched by telecom operators we are familiar with. From the pricing point of view, the price per 1GB ranges from US$1.19 to US$1.99. This service price is higher than the roaming service price of telecom operators in mainland China.

Roam has become a new force that cannot be ignored in the DePIN track. Compared with many projects that have raised hundreds of millions of dollars, Roam has achieved the effect of "spending little money to do big things" with only 7 million US dollars. However, in terms of the current coverage areas, Roam's coverage areas are all areas with developed networks. The demand for WiFi in these areas does not seem to be a rigid demand. The current device access mainly stems from the expectation of token incentives. For Roam officials, what kind of planning to make for the next token economy may be the biggest challenge. If the airdrop effect is not as expected, a large number of shutdowns may be ushered in. In addition, can the current number of nodes be maintained after the airdrop, and is there a motivation to attract more nodes to access? This is also a problem that cannot be ignored by Roam.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF

The post Lido price up 7% as VanEck registers Lido Staked Ethereum ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lido’s token price climbed 7% to $1.29, adding to a 20% rally over the past week, after asset manager VanEck formally registered its Lido Staked Ethereum exchange-traded fund in Delaware.  Summary Lido price rose 7% to $1.29 after VanEck registered a Lido Staked Ethereum ETF in Delaware. Trading and derivatives volumes spiked, showing investor bets on ETF-related inflows into liquid staking. Lido’s buyback program and SEC clarity on staking add momentum for further upside. The Oct. 2 filing sparked fresh optimism around liquid staking, with trading and derivatives activity showing a clear rise in investor positioning. According to documents filed through CSC Delaware Trust Company, the product is set up as a statutory trust, a common first step before submitting an application to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. While registration alone does not guarantee approval, it indicates VanEck’s intent to expand beyond spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs into yield-generating products. The firm’s existing ETFs have already seen steady inflows, and this move positions it early in the race to bring staked Ethereum exposure into mainstream portfolios. Market activity supports momentum The price move was supported by a notable jump in market activity. Lido’s (LDO) 24-hour trading volume rose nearly 30% to $158.5 million, while derivatives volume surged 45% to $426.9 million. Traders are opening more positions rather than closing them, as evidenced by the 6.6% increase in open interest to $228.3 million.  All of these shifts indicate a growing sense of hope that ETF-related inflows could lead to further gains. Investors would be exposed to Lido’s staked Ethereum (STETH) through the proposed ETF, giving them access to staking rewards, which are currently at roughly 4% annually, without having to run validators or lock up assets. Lido’s liquid staking model accounts for over 30% of all ETH staked, making it…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 12:25
Share
Neurolov and mobiNODE Partner to Strengthen DePIN with AI-Powered Infrastructure

Neurolov and mobiNODE Partner to Strengthen DePIN with AI-Powered Infrastructure

As included in the partnership between Neurolov and mobiNODE, the users can expect a robust DePIN infrastructure driven by the AI technology.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:15
Share
Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin Bull Run Stalls Below $113K — Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Analysts Flag 3 Takeover Plays

Bitcoin has dipped to below $113,000, giving a reminder of its September curse. Historically, September has seen consistent declines for the leading cryptocurrency, and 2025 looks no different. At press time, Bitcoin traded slightly above $109,000, dipping as old wallets pour millions of coins into the market. Rising trading volumes show activity is heating up, but the direction leans downward as cautious holders cut exposure.With Bitcoin under pressure, investors are turning to stronger opportunities across the market. Chainlink continues to dominate the real-world data delivery, Hyperliquid is securing the future of decentralized trading, and MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out as a new contender with unmatched utility. Together, these projects highlight the best altcoins to buy now for those investors trying to diversify beyond Bitcoin’s weakness in September. Bitcoin faces heavy resistance as September weakness continues Bitcoin is still in the red after falling further after several days of pressure. Trading currently at around $109,105, the asset has lost over 2% in 24 hours. Trading volumes have surged by more than 37%, which hints that profit-taking or reducing risk is getting nearer. Analysts point out that the rise in selling comes as $21 billion worth of options are set to expire. Such events tend to cause volatility and short-term downside momentum. On-chain data also reveals that wallets that date back to the early Satoshi period are transferring coins. More than 3.4 million Bitcoin have been moved recently, which hints at the belief among older holders that the days of huge price surges are over. This wave of movement adds to fears that Bitcoin could behave more like traditional assets moving forward, making its next rally harder to time. Technical analysis shows Bitcoin support under pressure The price of BTC has been consolidating between the $109,744 resistance and $109,012 support. However, bears are still testing the lower boundary with repeated breaks on hourly charts. Should Bitcoin decisively lose this support, a slide to $105,000 becomes highly possible. Technical analysts agree that the odds of more downside are more than the odds of a sudden rebound. Retail sentiment is also bearish. The fear and greed index currently sits at 30, pointing to widespread caution in the market. The Federal Reserve further reduced the appetite for risk by signalling that valuations are still overstretched. Until this macro uncertainty passes, Bitcoin may keep struggling in the short term, keeping investors focused on other opportunities. Chainlink pushes forward with strong fundamentals Chainlink has emerged as the backbone of decentralized finance with its ability to securely provide real-world data to smart contracts. It powers price feeds, tokenized assets, and cross-chain systems across over 60 blockchains. In 2025 alone, it secured over $20 trillion in value with over 65% of the oracle market. Recent developments include the expansion of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol and the launch of Data Streams for real-time information. Partnerships with ICE, SWIFT, and Ripple further solidify its position as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. With a market cap close to $17 billion, coupled with consistent developer activity, Chainlink remains among the best altcoin to buy now for long-term growth. Hyperliquid redefines trading with next-generation infrastructure Hyperliquid has rapidly become a leader in the decentralized trading sphere by focusing on perpetual trading derivatives. Its custom-built Layer-1 chain processes up to 100,000 transactions per second with near-instant finality. This level of performance enables traders to enjoy the efficiency of centralized exchanges while still maintaining the privacy and control of decentralized platforms. The project now controls more than 60% of the decentralized derivatives market. Innovations like HyperCore and HyperEVM enable developers to build Ethereum-compatible applications at unprecedented speeds. Institutional interest is on the rise, marked by a recent ETF filing by Bitwise. With its increased market value, Hyperliquid has established itself as one of the top altcoins to buy as DeFi adoption continues to speed up. MAGACOIN FINANCE stands out with real-world utility While Bitcoin struggles and established players like Chainlink and Hyperliquid thrive, many investors are asking why MAGACOIN FINANCE is getting so much attention. The answer lies in its practical design and strong market momentum. Unlike speculative tokens, MAGACOIN FINANCE offers investors a clear utility model backed by a growing community. Here are five reasons why this project has caught the eye of analysts and retail buyers: Built to reward holders: Every time a transaction happens, a small percentage is burned, meaning fewer tokens exist over time. Strong early support: MAGACOIN FINANCE has already raised more than $14 million in its funding round. Over 13,500 wallets are holding tokens before the project has even launched on exchanges. This shows trust and growing interest from the community. Safety comes first: The project’s smart contracts have been checked and approved by respected security companies like HashEx and CertiK. These audits give investors peace of mind that the project is safe from hidden tricks or exploits. Investor protection: Extra security features are built in to make sure no one can suddenly pull liquidity and disappear. This helps create confidence for both small investors and larger institutions. Exclusive early bonus: Investors who buy early can unlock a special 50% bonus using the code PATRIOTS100X. This means if you buy tokens early, you automatically get more for free. These features make MAGACOIN FINANCE easy to understand for newcomers while offering growth potential that experienced investors seek. Analysts say its current stage mirrors the early growth phases of many altcoins that later surged to mainstream adoption. This mix of accessibility, security, and community momentum positions it as one of the best altcoins to buy now. Conclusion The crypto market continues to show both opportunity and risk, especially with Bitcoin losing momentum below $113,000. This weakness has opened the door for altcoins that combine strong fundamentals with practical use cases. Chainlink is powering data across DeFi and Web3, while Hyperliquid is reshaping trading through lightning-fast decentralized derivatives. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is drawing attention with its audited security and rewards for early supporters. Together, these projects highlight how investors can find value beyond Bitcoin when searching for the best altcoins to buy now. Looking ahead, the trend is clear. Traders want projects that offer more than hype: they want safety, usability, and a chance at real growth. MAGACOIN FINANCE delivers this by keeping things simple, rewarding holders, and ensuring transparency through audits. Chainlink and Hyperliquid provide the infrastructure and innovation that keep blockchain adoption moving forward. For anyone building a portfolio in 2025, these are the names analysts continue to watch closely. To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit: Website: https://magacoinfinance.comAccess: https://magacoinfinance.com/accessTwitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinanceTelegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Share
Coinstats2025/10/03 12:00
Share

