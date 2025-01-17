OSL Trading Time: Multiple US states propose bills to establish BTC reserves, and the market expects BTC to exceed $300,000 by the end of the year

By: PANews
2025/01/17 11:42
Bitcoin
BTC$120.762,53+1,12%

OSL Trading Time: Multiple US states propose bills to establish BTC reserves, and the market expects BTC to exceed $300,000 by the end of the year

1. Market observation

Keywords: XRP, ETF, BTC

JPMorgan analysts predict that Bitcoin's dominance over Ethereum and altcoins will continue until 2025. With a significant increase in institutional investment and increasing mainstream adoption, the market expects that the price of Bitcoin may exceed $300,000 by the end of 2025. Although Bitcoin still dominates the market, Ethereum (ETH) has also shown strong momentum recently. Although the rise has slowed down, the price of ETH still recorded a 4% increase.

At the same time, cryptocurrencies are gaining wider recognition around the world. Texas and Oklahoma have proposed bills to establish Bitcoin reserves, and the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission is also actively considering listing a Bitcoin ETF. In Switzerland, the state-owned bank PostFinance has launched an Ethereum staking service, marking its official entry into the digital asset field.

However, there are some concerns in the market. U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis questioned the U.S. Marshals Service's plan to liquidate nearly 70,000 bitcoins (worth billions of dollars). At the same time, Aave token holders also expressed reservations about the DeFi lending protocol's proposal to enter Bitcoin mining.

2. Key data (as of 09:22 HKT on January 17)

  • S&P 500: 5,937.34 (+0.95% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,338.29 (+0.14% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.619% (+4.30 basis points this year)

  • US dollar index: 108.96 (+0.72% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $100,060 (+7.14% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $48.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,323.96 (-0.62% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $246 million

3. ETF flows (January 16 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$93.89 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$14.64 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Core inflation rate year-on-year (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: 3.2% / Previous: 3.3% / Expected: 3.3%

Year-on-year inflation rate (January 15, 21:30)

  • Actual: 2.9% / Previous: 2.7% / Expected: 2.9%

Retail sales year-on-year (January 16, 21:30)

  • Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.8% / Expected: 0.6%

5. Hot News

Digital art platform MakersPlace announces it will cease operations to support a smooth transition for artists and collectors

Multicoin proposes to adjust the SOL inflation mechanism to a market-driven model

Trump plans to make cryptocurrency a national priority

Bloomberg ETF Analyst: Approval of Solana or XRP ETF is just a matter of time

Trump's Treasury Secretary Nominee Bessant: No Reason to Support Central Bank Digital Currency

Coinbase International will launch AIXBT, PNUT and VET perpetual contracts

Market News: Nasdaq has submitted 19b-4 application documents for Canary Capital’s Litecoin ETF

Fed Governor Waller: If data performs well, there may be three or four rate cuts this year

Market News: Grayscale Helium Trust Registered in Delaware

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve

Puffer Finance: CARROT will replace off-chain points in Season 2 and can then be converted into PUFFER tokens at an exchange rate

Swiss State-Owned Bank PostFinance Expands Its Crypto Business by Launching Ethereum Staking

Coinbase Reopens Bitcoin Loans for US Users Through DeFi Lending Protocol Morpho

XRP futures open interest hits record $7.7 billion

SOL's market value surpasses BNB and ranks back to fifth

Binance Alpha adds LLM, SEKOIA, and PYTHIA

Financial Times: Several pension funds in the UK and Australia have recently made small allocations to Bitcoin

Ronin launches $10 million ecosystem funding plan

Bithumb will launch AGLD, CBK, HPO Korean Won trading markets

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth. Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a […] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Fuel
FUEL$0,00488-3,36%
Movement
MOVE$0,114+1,69%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,2047-0,87%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 21:30
Share
Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital is betting on Japan’s crypto boom, positioning itself to capitalize on the Country’s growing crypto market.
Boom
BOOM$0,008084+1,15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 20:50
Share
️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

Many months before publishing this article, I came across a post by @Arthur Hayes on his X account that caught my attention. Since I consider him intelligent, even if he isn’t always right, I decided to review the entire Twitter thread to understand the logic behind his statement. On the post published on April 4th, he believes that Bitcoin and gold prices will increase in the mid-term thanks to tariffs that are scaring investors in the US, while the dollar index will lose strength as it is going to happen with the most influential fiat currencies due to quantitative easing.Arthur Hayes&nbsp;tweet Honestly, this is what many have been expecting because the FED has followed the same formula after the 2008 crisis. Inflating the money supply has been the only magic method they have applied to prevent a disaster. However, even if we all know that this isn’t preventing a system collapse but postponing it until we finally fall under a global inflation or stagflation, we are expectant or looking for that “safe&nbsp;haven”. For many, it has been a gold role because it has performed during inflationary times. For some others like us, tech-driven people, the question was whether an injection of liquidity into the market would boost Bitcoin’s value. So, when and why might this&nbsp;happen? This is why this article aims to explain a potential Bitcoin scenario amid the tariffs imposed on April&nbsp;2nd. Tariffs📈→ Rate✂️s &amp; QE → Bitcoin📈? This is apparently the plan that the Trump administration has had since the beginning of its mandate. Donald Trump has always been hostile to China due to the threat that it represents for American hegemony in terms of international business. For this reason, the Trump administration needs to weaken the dollar to increase exports before China takes the absolute lead in every aspect of the economy, as it has been doing over the last&nbsp;years.Created by: BlockNumberZero. Find the data source here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/NOxg7/2/ The macroeconomic events of April confirmed this theory since the global market has been reacting after new tariff rates were published by the USA, especially in&nbsp;Europe.Main European Markets indicators (4th April, 2025). Source: Google&nbsp;Finance The European Union, which responded to the new policies with negotiations and finally arrived at an agreement on a lower tariff than the initial one proposed by the Trump administration. However, the results of these negotiations are two. Some tariffs were changed, and others were put on&nbsp;hold. Back in April, I believed that not only investors but also international companies would hesitate to sell or do business with the US, which would weaken the dollar usage even more, especially in economies that are implementing other currencies for their international transactions. Even if that hasn’t been happening, but all the opposite, my theory is still ongoing since it is a long-term macroeconomic game.U.S. International Transactions, 2nd Quarter 2025. Source: https://www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-transactions Just to add an example of how bad things are turning, we can turn our attention to inflation in different categories like food and services, which is impoverishing consumer purchasing, and it tends to reflect in the long&nbsp;term.Inflation rate for all items except food and energy, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.htmlInflation rate for food items, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.html Topics like unemployment and AI have been popping up during the last months, which has brought hope to the markets but also meant job cuts in different sectors. This isn’t currently reflected in the market, which has been unstoppable.S&amp;P500 Chart October 2025. Source: https://www.finanzen.net/index/s&amp;p_500 Something similar in terms of currency weakening could happen to the Yuan, whose value loss could incentivize Asian investors to look for assets like Bitcoin or&nbsp;gold. This may set the American economy into trouble since its economy could slow down and few companies would feel confident to invest, opening possibilities to an economic collapse. However, it could be at this moment when aggressive rate cuts may arrive to save the American economy, and additionally, a QE program could motivate companies to take loans and reinvest in their operations. As we know, QE could significantly push up Bitcoin’s price since this trend has been perfectly aligned for many&nbsp;years.Bitcoin and M2 Growth Global Chart. Source:https://charts.bgeometrics.com/index.html Market slowdowns and money-easing relationships have existed long before Bitcoin’s creation. Governments around the world have used these strategies to prevent collapses like the one that happened during 2008–2010. I would say this is why Bitcoin was&nbsp;created. Conclusion Even if short-term results could play differently than expected, long-term consequences for the economy are based on the logic of the money supply and the reasons why liquidity goes to markets that move faster and with fewer restrictions. 🛡️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Safe Token
SAFE$0,3751-0,10%
Share
Medium2025/10/03 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

USDH Power Struggle Ignites Stablecoin “Bidding Wars” Across DeFi: Bloomberg