Data: More than $57 million of XRP transferred to Coinbase By: PANews 2025/06/15 11:10

MORE $0.07117 +0.72% XRP $2.9463 -2.90% JUNE $0.0934 +1.41% WALLET $0.02481 --%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 26,896,993 XRP (US$57,737,202) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.