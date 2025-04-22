Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

By: PANews
2025/04/22 15:00
Notcoin
NOT$0.001586-2.93%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00498+1.01%

By: Primitive Ventures

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Crypto Saturation and Structural Shift

This cycle has clearly shown that the market has reached saturation not only in terms of funds but also in terms of attention.

Global Google Trends data illustrates this point. Only Solana hit a new high in search interest. Despite ETF approvals, Bitcoin hitting new highs, and meme-fueled political debate, search interest for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and even Dogecoin has failed to recover to its 2021 peak levels.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Red: Ethereum Google search popularity

 Blue: Solana Google search popularity

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Blue: Bitcoin Google search popularity

 Red: Dogecoin Google search popularity

As attention has fallen, prices have fallen as well. Most major assets are still trading below their highs from the previous cycle. This means that cryptocurrencies have reached mainstream saturation as an asset class, but are still not widely adopted as a currency.

This duality defines the current situation. Speculation is well known, but its actual use is still misunderstood. The next marginal buyer may not come for the coin, but for the infrastructure.

Player Structure: Game is Clearing

To understand why even the top-down narrative can’t sustain momentum, one needs to understand who is still participating.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Source: PV internal research

Spot traders on centralized exchanges (CEXs), once the backbone of retail power, have gradually faded. As the get-rich-quick effect of CEXs fades, the inflow of new users has stagnated. Worse, many existing users have either left or turned to riskier perpetual contract trading. At the same time, the rise of spot ETFs has quietly siphoned off another group of potential buyers. Centralized exchanges are no longer the default entry point.

Yield miners, who typically have larger capital allocations, are increasingly looking off-chain. As on-chain yield opportunities decrease and risk-adjusted returns decline, capital is turning to more stable sources of real-world income.

NFT and GameFi players, once the driving force of cultural adoption of cryptocurrencies, have been largely sidelined. Some have turned to memecoin, but that wave seems to have peaked as the Trump craze fades, leaving most participants disappointed.

Airdrop hunters, often seen as the most persistent group of on-chain participants, are now openly clashing with projects over unfulfilled promises. Many are unable to even cover costs.

Looking across each user group, the trends are clear: engagement is declining, conviction is waning, and retail investors are leaving.

Tipping point: Conversion stagnation

The problem isn’t just fatigue among the existing user base, conversions themselves are stagnant.

Top CEXs serve about 400 million users (excluding duplicate users), but only about 10% of users are converted to on-chain users (wallet users). The penetration rate has hardly changed since 2023; the industry has difficulty converting users from the custody layer.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Source: PV internal research

Meanwhile, traffic on major exchanges has continued to decline since the peak of the 2021 bull run, and has not recovered even as Bitcoin hits new highs. The conversion funnel has not expanded.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

Binance traffic; data source: Semrush

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Coinbase traffic; data source: Semrush

Worse still, the threshold of cryptocurrency awareness may have been reached. According to a Consensys survey, 92% of respondents worldwide have heard of cryptocurrency, and 50% claim to understand it. Awareness is no longer a problem, but interest is.

And the enthusiasm curve for retail investors is flattening. In the last cycle, NFT and Dogecoin attracted a large number of users. In this cycle, even Trump's memecoin cannot enter the mainstream. The curiosity that once drove retail inflows is fading.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Yellow: Dogecoin Google search popularity

 Blue: NFT Google search popularity

 Red: Trump meme Google search popularity

Slogan: The power of mirage

The OM pull-up was a carefully planned action: turning to the hottest RWA, forming an alliance with UAE capital, reaching cooperation, using KOLs for publicity, and squeezing liquidity through token economics reset.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 Source: PV internal research

But despite a 100x price surge, no meaningful spot volume has occurred. OM lacks something that even the most perfect script cannot fabricate: true marginal buyers.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

 OM Trading Volume

When centralized exchanges adjusted perpetual contract leverage and market makers encountered internal friction, the system quickly broke down. A 95% drop ensued, not due to a minting spiral or a bug, but because there was simply no buying.

OM is not a failure of execution. It reflects a structural problem: on today’s centralized exchanges, even a 100x price surge cannot generate new demand.

Fed Quantitative Tightening and Dollar Shortage

The structural shift in buyer behavior cannot be understood in isolation from macro liquidity. Since 2022, the Federal Reserve has begun to significantly reduce its balance sheet, launching one of the most cautious quantitative tightening cycles in recent years.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

The Fed’s balance sheet peaked at nearly $9 trillion in the post-COVID-19 period, greatly stimulating global risk appetite through excess liquidity. But as inflation picked up, the Fed changed its strategy, reversing course by draining reserves, tightening financial conditions, and curbing the loose leverage that had fueled speculation in a variety of risky assets, including cryptocurrencies.

This tightening not only slows capital inflows, it also structurally limits the type of buyers that cryptocurrencies have always relied on: fast-moving, risk-taking speculators.

Structural shifts: Where the next demand may emerge

If the next marginal buyers don’t come from crypto-native speculators, they may emerge from structural shifts driven by policy, necessity, and real-world demand.

The normalization of stablecoin regulation could usher in a new phase of digital dollar dominance. In an era of rising tariffs, capital controls, and geopolitical fragmentation, cross-border capital requires faster and more covert channels. Stablecoins, especially those aligned with U.S. interests, are expected to become a practical tool for economic influence.

And adoption is quietly taking off in regions long ignored by the industry. In parts of Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, where national currencies are unstable and large populations are unbanked, stablecoins have real uses in remittances, savings, and cross-border trade. These users are the new frontier of global dollarization.

As the scale of RWA expands, more users will participate in it for the purpose of obtaining real assets on the chain rather than speculation.

Crypto Market Continues to Slump, Where Are the Marginal Buyers?

The Barbell Era: This is not a collapse, but a rebalancing

The dearth of marginal buyers is not simply a cyclical low, but a structural result, the downstream effect of two forces:

Cryptocurrency as an asset has captured much of the world’s attention. The dream of getting rich overnight has lost its luster.

The dollar shortage is real. The Fed's quantitative tightening and macro tightening have structurally reduced the buyer base.

After all the cycles, narratives, and reinventions, crypto is splitting into two distinct paths, and the divergence is only growing.

On one side is a speculative system once driven by memes, leverage, and narrative reflexivity, now moribund by the withdrawal of liquidity. These markets depend on continued marginal inflows, without which even the most carefully designed strategies cannot sustain buying.

On the other hand, policy-led, utility-driven adoption is slowly but undeniably emerging. Stablecoins, compliant channels, tokenized assets are all growing. Not driven by hype, but out of necessity. Not a bubble, but enduring.

What we are witnessing now is not a market crash but a structural rebalancing.

Related reading: From 100,000 to 75,000: The cyclical truth behind the deep correction and the signal of the bull market restart

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07105-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01026-1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0156-0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04625+4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Solana
SOL$226.61-3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks