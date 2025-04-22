PA Daily | Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce; Upbit will list DEEP in the Korean won market

By: PANews
2025/04/22 17:30
Today's news tips:

Paradigm transfers 5,500 ETH to Anchorage, possibly a precursor to a sale

Ouyi will delist five spot trading pairs including KISHU and MAX on April 29

Metaplanet currently holds 4,855 BTC and plans to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of the year

Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce

Oregon Attorney General Designates 31 Crypto Assets as Unregistered Securities in Lawsuit Against Coinbase

Analysis: Bitcoin breaks out of descending channel, breaking through key resistance level of $90,000 becomes possible

Upbit to List DEEP in Korean Won Market

Hyperlane: HYPER token claims will open tonight at 20:00

Regulatory/Macro

Metaplanet currently holds 4,855 BTC and plans to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of the year

Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich said that although some shareholders are concerned about the stock price, the company is focused on creating long-term corporate value. Metaplanet currently holds 4,855 bitcoins and aims to reach 10,000 by the end of the year. The company's bitcoin holdings grew by 119.3%, far exceeding the quarterly target.

Spot gold hits $3,500/ounce

TradingView data shows that the spot gold price in London has just hit $3,500 per ounce. It has risen by more than 2% on the day and has risen by more than $870 so far this year.

Oregon Attorney General Designates 31 Crypto Assets as Unregistered Securities in Lawsuit Against Coinbase

According to the indictment and @EleanorTerrett, the Oregon Attorney General sued Coinbase, accusing it of violating state securities laws and illegally offering and selling assets identified as "crypto securities" to Oregon residents, totaling 31 tokens, far exceeding the number mentioned in previous SEC cases, including AAVE, UNI, LINK, MKR, FLOW, XRP, etc. The document stated that Coinbase has long evaded regulatory obligations and assisted in the sale of unregistered securities. The current lawsuit is based on state law rather than federal law, representing a new trend of state-level pressure on crypto platforms.

The three major U.S. stock indexes all fell by more than 2%, and gold hit a new record high

TradingView shows that this morning, US stocks fell sharply. As of the close, the S&P 500 index fell 2.36% to 5158.2 points; the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.55% to 15870.9 points; and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.48% to 38170.41 points. Gold hit a new record this morning. This morning, London spot gold hit $3,440/ounce, and the New York Mercantile Exchange (COMEX) gold futures contract hit $3,442/ounce.

Viewpoint

Analysis: Bitcoin breaks out of descending channel, breaking through key resistance level of $90,000 becomes possible

Matrixport analysis points out that Bitcoin has broken through the previous downward channel, outperforming US stocks and bonds, and strengthening its role as an asset to hedge the value of the US dollar. Especially for US investors, Bitcoin's hedging role is particularly important, similar to its performance during the debt crisis in Argentina, Turkey and southern Europe. As macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures increase, the importance of Bitcoin in asset allocation continues to be verified. After this breakthrough, it is possible for Bitcoin to break through the key resistance level of $90,000.

Analysis: The current market selling pressure is still strong, and the rise driven by derivatives usually lacks sustainability

CryptoQuant analyst Darkfost pointed out that the current market has seen the largest increase in 24-hour open interest in recent times. Historically, derivatives-driven increases have generally lacked sustainability. During the strong bull market phases in November and December 2024, open interest increased by 16% and 15%, respectively, when the positive momentum in the spot market was supported by strong activity in the derivatives market. However, this time the price rose only 4.2%, while similar past events had led to price increases of 10% and 7%, respectively. This difference shows that the current selling pressure in the market is still strong.

Project News

Bithumb to list PUMP on its Korean Won Market

According to Bithumb's announcement, PUMP tokens will be launched on its Korean won trading market at 18:00 on April 22, 2025, supporting BNB Smart Chain network recharge and trading. A 5-minute buying and selling limit and price range limit will be implemented in the initial launch. PUMP is also called "PumpBTC" on some overseas platforms. Users must confirm the network and naming information before recharging.

Binance Futures launches DEEPUSDT perpetual contract with up to 50x leverage

According to Binance’s announcement, Binance Futures will officially launch the DEEPUSDT perpetual contract at 16:30 (UTC+8) on April 22, 2025, supporting up to 50x leverage.

Ouyi will delist five spot trading pairs including KISHU and MAX on April 29

According to the OKX announcement, KISHU, MAX, MILO, MXC, SSWP and their USDT trading pairs will be officially offline from 16:00 to 18:00 Beijing time on April 29. The deposit function was closed on April 22, and withdrawals will be terminated on July 29.

Aave launches Ripple stablecoin RLUSD lending support on Ethereum mainnet

According to the Aave announcement, RLUSD is now available on the Ethereum mainnet Aave V3 market. The platform has set a supply cap of 50 million and a lending cap of 5 million for the stablecoin. Users can participate in RLUSD-related lending operations through the Aave official website.

Bithumb plans to spin off non-trading business at the end of July to pave the way for IPO in the second half of the year

According to The Block, South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb announced that it will complete the corporate restructuring on July 31, 2025, divest its non-trading related businesses to establish a new entity "Bithumb A" to isolate potential risks and improve operational efficiency. The restructuring is aimed at preparing for the planned IPO in the second half of this year, with potential listing locations including the local Korean market and Nasdaq. Bithumb's net profit last year reached US$110 million, a year-on-year increase of 560%.

Upbit to List DEEP in Korean Won Market

PANews reported on April 22 that according to the official announcement, South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit will list DEEP (Sui Network) in the Korean won market, and trading will start at 14:30 (UTC+9) on April 22 (estimated).

Hyperlane: HYPER token claims will open tonight at 20:00

According to Hyperlane’s announcement, HYPER token applications will be officially opened at 20:00 Beijing time on April 22.

Coinbase will support RSR token trading on the Base network

Coinbase announced that it will support the trading of Reserve Rights (RSR) tokens on the Base network. Users should not transfer funds through other networks to avoid losing assets. If liquidity conditions are met, the RSR-USD trading pair will be launched in stages after 0:00 am on April 23, 2025, Beijing time. Trading restrictions may exist in some regions.

Important data

A whale redeemed 100,000 SOL and transferred it to Binance, making a profit of more than $150 million in 4 years

According to Ember's monitoring, a whale or institution that pledged 991,000 SOL four years ago has just redeemed 100,000 SOL (worth $13.9 million) from the pledge and transferred it to Binance. The address has earned a total of $153.5 million in four years, including $111.4 million in SOL appreciation (the price of SOL was $27.57 four years ago and $140 today), and 300,000 SOL interest earned through staking, worth $42.08 million. Currently, the address still has 1.191 million SOL (worth $167 million) in pledge.

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $6 million, and XRP had an inflow of $37.7 million

According to CoinShares' latest weekly report, last week, digital asset investment products saw a net inflow of $6 million, and Bitcoin ended with a small outflow of $6 million. Investment products that shorted Bitcoin also saw an outflow of $1.2 million, the seventh consecutive week of outflows, totaling $36 million, accounting for 40% of total assets under management. Ethereum continued to perform poorly, with an outflow of $26.7 million last week and a cumulative outflow of $772 million in the past eight weeks. Despite this, Ethereum still has a net inflow of $215 million since the beginning of the year, ranking second. XRP performed well, with an inflow of $37.7 million last week, making it the third most successful asset this year, with a net inflow of $214 million since the beginning of the year.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $381 million yesterday, and none of the twelve products had a net outflow

According to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs reached $381 million on April 21, Eastern Time, and all twelve products recorded net inflows. Among them, ARKB had a net inflow of $116 million in a single day, totaling $2.601 billion; FBTC had a net inflow of $87.61 million, totaling $11.369 billion. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $97.611 billion, accounting for 5.63% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $35.756 billion.

Galaxy Digital is suspected of selling ETH in exchange for SOL

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Galaxy Digital transferred 65,600 ETH (about US$105 million) to Binance in the past two weeks, and withdrew 752,240 SOL (about US$98.37 million) from Binance, suspected of exchanging ETH for SOL.

Paradigm transfers 5,500 ETH to Anchorage, possibly as a precursor to a sale

According to Yu Jin, Paradigm transferred 5,500 ETH (about 8.66 million USD) to the institutional brokerage platform Anchorage about 3 hours ago. In the past year, Paradigm has transferred a total of 96,955 ETH to Anchorage, with a total value of about 302 million USD and an average price of about 3,110 USD. Previously, similar operations were usually followed by subsequent transfers to exchanges such as Coinbase and Binance, which were suspected to be preparations for sales.

Galaxy Digital transferred 5,000 ETH to Binance 8 hours ago

According to The Data Nerd, Galaxy Digital transferred another 5,000 ETH to Binance 8 hours ago, which is about $8.11 million. In the past week, it has transferred a total of 65,280 ETH to various exchanges, about $105 million. It currently still holds about 55,760 ETH, worth about $87.86 million.

Financing

Bitdeer raises $179 million to boost bitcoin ASIC manufacturing business

Bitdeer raised $179 million through loans and equity financing to accelerate its Bitcoin ASIC manufacturing business. The company reached a loan agreement with Matrixport for up to $200 million and obtained a $17 million unsecured loan in January. In addition, Bitdeer raised $118.8 million through the issuance of shares. The funds will be used to expand ASIC manufacturing and internal chip development to challenge companies such as Bitmain and MicroBT. In 2024, Bitdeer earned approximately $147 million in gross profit from mining and hosting operations, and invested heavily in the production of SEALMINER series chips.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here's the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
