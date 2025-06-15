JPMorgan Flags Israel-Iran Conflict as Oil Prices Spike and Investor Confidence Wavers

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 07:10
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07341-3.34%

Middle East tensions erupting between Israel and Iran have ignited global oil markets, with JPMorgan warning investors to prepare for volatility amid surging Brent crude prices.

JPMorgan Links Israel-Iran Tensions to Oil Shock, Urges Investors to Brace for Volatility

A fresh round of geopolitical unrest in the Middle East stirred financial markets, JPMorgan Private Bank’s Global Investment Strategy Group stated in a June 13 report. Published under the title of their midyear outlook, the team assessed that while global equities had rebounded from April lows to reach record territory, renewed conflict between Israel and Iran now presents a tangible short-term threat to investor confidence. Israel’s strikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure prompted a surge in oil prices, with Brent crude up over 7% by morning trading in New York—its steepest rise since March 2022. Iran pledged retaliation, while the U.S. distanced itself from the attacks.

Despite the volatility, JPMorgan’s analysts expressed confidence in the broader economic and market backdrop. The report states:

U.S. shale output flexibility and spare capacity within OPEC+ were cited as buffers. The bank highlighted that, while Iran produces only 4% of global crude, any risk to regional chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz—through which 20% of global oil flows—could trigger further price instability. However, oil prices remain 10% below their January highs, and both U.S. inflation and Treasury yields are trending lower, giving markets room to maneuver.

The team reinforced its belief that the U.S. economy remains durable, supported by declining CPI and PPI readings and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks. The report notes:

JPMorgan concluded by emphasizing portfolio strategy: “Recent events underscore the importance of building resilience in portfolios through diversification, particularly with uncorrelated assets such as gold, infrastructure and hedge funds.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0.116-0.42%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1977-3.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-1.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7223-1.78%
MetYa
MET$0.2236-0.66%
1
1$0.008501+31.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share
Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana’s day opened with no incidents on mainnet, while client work advanced around Firedancer’s proposal to remove the block-level compute-unit cap. Builders kept momentum through two active hackathons and an APAC roadshow slated for later this month. Protocol and clients: Firedancer targets higher headroom Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which would lift Solana’s block-level […] The post Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$226.88-1.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.13082-5.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0225-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:51
Share

Trending News

More

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking