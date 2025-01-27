PA Daily | DeepSeek tops Apple's US free APP download rankings; Jupiter announces that 3 billion JUP tokens have been destroyed

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

Russia’s largest energy supplier Rosseti plans to start cryptocurrency mining operations by allowing specific power supply centers to cooperate with Bitcoin mining companies, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Rosseti said the company will serve as an “operator for coordinating the deployment of crypto mining infrastructure” and focus on “power supply centers with low utilization rates.” Rosseti CEO Andrei Reyumin has written to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, seeking approval to coordinate the deployment of mining centers in various regions. The company claims that crypto mining will not only increase the utilization of idle capacity, but will also increase grid load and tariff revenues, thereby promoting economic development and tax growth in Russia. Rosseti is exploring a variety of tools to incentivize low-load power centers to participate in mining, including adopting special electricity tariff policies, while using the grid’s load management capabilities to ensure power supply reliability.

AI

According to Cailianshe, the Deepseek application developed by the domestic large-scale model company Hangzhou Deepseek topped the free APP download rankings of Apple's App Store in China and the United States on the 27th, surpassing ChatGPT in the US download list. Deepseek comes from the domestic large-scale model company Deepseek, which is a large-scale model company under the quantitative giant Huanfang Quantitative. On January 20, the company officially released the inference large-scale model DeepSeek-R1. Once launched, DeepSeek-R1 caused a sensation in the overseas developer community with its "good quality and low price" features. As an open source model, R1's performance in tasks such as mathematics, code, and natural language reasoning is comparable to the official version of the OpenAI o1 model, and adopts the MIT license agreement, supporting free commercial use, arbitrary modification and derivative development, etc. Currently, on the foreign large model ranking list Chatbot Arena, DeepSeek-R1's benchmark ranking has risen to third among all categories of large models, tied with OpenAI's latest version of ChatGPT-4o, and tied with OpenAI's o1 model for first place in the style control model (StyleCtrl) category.

Project News

Jupiter announced the destruction of 3 billion JUP tokens. In August last year, JupiterDAO passed a proposal to destroy 30% of the JUP token supply, reducing the total supply from 10 billion to 7 billion.

DeepSeek: The downtime may be related to service maintenance, request restrictions, etc.

The service status page of DeepSeek's official website shows that DeepSeek API is unavailable and V3 API is being restored... Yesterday (26th), DeepSeek had a short-term flash crash. Regarding the reason why DeepSeek's webpage/API is unavailable, DeepSeek responded that it may be related to factors such as service maintenance and request restrictions.

Web3Port Foundation spends $10 million to buy nearly 200 million WLFI tokens

Web3Port Foundation announced on the X platform that it has spent 10 million USDT to purchase 200 million WLFI tokens of the Trump family's crypto project World Liberty Financial (WLFI). At present, the follow-up investment plan is still in progress. Both parties said that they are actively seeking long-term cooperation and exploring synergy opportunities in multiple fields such as investment layout and ecological development.

Viewpoint

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, reiterated on social media the prediction in his 2013 book that the biggest stock market crash in history will come in February 2025. He said the crash will cause a large amount of money to flow from the stock and bond markets to Bitcoin, gold and silver. He predicted that Bitcoin will see a substantial growth and advised investors to deploy cryptocurrency and precious metal assets as soon as possible. He stressed that even a small investment, such as one Satoshi, could bring huge returns. Kiyosaki sees the crash as an opportunity to "discount" assets, while reminding investors to stay away from "fake assets." Earlier news, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad: Buying one Satoshi Bitcoin can also make you rich.

DiscusFish, co-founder of Cobo & F2pool, initiated a vote in a tweet yesterday to discuss whether Solana can shake Ethereum's position within a year and become the preferred smart contract platform for developers and users. The voting results show: • 31.5% think it is completely impossible and Ethereum's position is difficult to shake; • 9.4% think Solana may occupy 1/3 of the market; • 15.5% think Solana may occupy 1/2 of the market; • 43.6% think Solana will win in the end. A total of 5,544 people participated in the survey, and the polarization was obvious. The results may be one-sided, but they are for reference only.

Matrixport said that since the bull market started at the end of 2022, Bitcoin has shown strong resilience, with 30-day price corrections rarely exceeding -10%, while monthly declines during bear markets are often as high as 30% or more. Last week, Bitcoin approached the -10% correction level, which is usually regarded as the bottom of consolidation in this bull market. In contrast, the +40% surge in March and November 2024 is considered an opportunity for profit-taking. Judging from the trend chart, Bitcoin is still in the bull market stage. If the trend continues, a -10% correction may be a strategic buying opportunity.

Binance founder CZ tweeted that there may be many "opportunities" or "quick returns" in a hot market, but the best strategy is to stick to fundamentals. He also admitted that he does not do technical analysis and believes that it is important to know what he "does not know". At the same time, he revealed that his first Bitcoin purchase was in early 2014, when the price was about $600, but then fell to $200 and remained there for about 8 months.

Important data

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, digital asset investment products attracted a total of $1.9 billion in inflows last week, bringing the total year-to-date (YTD) inflows to $4.8 billion, influenced by the recent presidential executive order proposing to use Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. Despite the small price fluctuations last week, trading volume was still as high as $25 billion, accounting for 37% of the total trading volume of trusted crypto exchanges. In terms of Bitcoin, inflows last week reached $1.6 billion, and the YTD inflow totaled $4.4 billion, accounting for 92% of all inflows in the digital asset field. In addition, as the price of Bitcoin hit a record high before the presidential inauguration, short Bitcoin ETFs have also regained attention, with inflows of $5.1 million. In the field of altcoins, Ethereum's performance has rebounded, with an inflow of $205 million last week; XRP also attracted an inflow of $18.5 million. Among other smaller digital assets, Solana, Chainlink and Polkadot recorded inflows of $6.9 million, $6.6 million and $2.6 million, respectively. It is worth noting that there was no outflow of funds from all digital asset investment products last week.

In the past hour, the entire network has liquidated 209 million US dollars, and long orders account for 98.09% of the liquidation

According to Coinglass data, the entire network had a liquidation of US$209 million in the past hour, US$205 million in long positions, and US$4.1734 million in short positions. Among them, BTC had a liquidation of US$41.597 million, ETH had a liquidation of US$34.4368 million, and XRP had a liquidation of US$17.8277 million.

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.12% to 108.11 T, the first drop since late September last year

CloverPool data shows that the difficulty of Bitcoin mining has been adjusted at block height 880,992 (2025-1-27 11:22:53), with the difficulty of mining reduced by 2.12% to 108.11 T, the first reduction since the end of September last year. The current average computing power of the entire network is 2.61 ZH/s.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $1.76 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way

According to SoSoValue data, from January 21 to January 24, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a weekly net inflow of $1.76 billion. Among them, Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT ranked first with a weekly net inflow of $1.32 billion, and its historical total net inflow reached $39.73 billion; Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC ranked second with $202 million, and its historical total net inflow was $13.04 billion. In contrast, Grayscale's Bitcoin Trust GBTC had a weekly net outflow of $97.87 million, and its historical cumulative net outflow reached $21.75 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $123.058 billion, accounting for 5.92% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the historical cumulative net inflow reached $39.937 billion.

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 10:25 Beijing time, USDC Treasury minted 250 million USDC on the Solana chain, worth about $250.175 million. According to Lookonchain statistics, Circle has minted a total of 5.25 billion USDC on the Solana blockchain since January 2.

Data: More than 440,000 SOL were transferred from unknown wallets to Binance, with a value of more than $100 million

According to Whale Alert monitoring, at 10:12 Beijing time, 440,969 SOL (worth approximately US$103.75 million) was transferred from an unknown wallet to Binance.