Circle jumps 25%, defies crypto and stock market plunge amid Middle East war tensions

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/14 07:04
  • Circle recorded a 25% gain on Friday, following reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.
  • Anticipation of the final Senate vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill next week has also contributed to CRCL's price growth.
  • CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets after Israel attacked key locations in Iran.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 25% gain on Friday, recouping losses from a 9% decline the previous day following the Senate scheduling a final vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill and reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.

Circle surge past $133 amid rising stablecoin interest

Circle's stock, CRCL, surged on Friday from an opening price of $108 to $133, marking its highest daily close since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last Thursday. The price rise, which saw its market cap hitting $32.43 billion, represents a 330% increase from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $31.

The USDC issuer's price growth follows developments around Amazon and Walmart, which are reportedly planning to launch US Dollar-backed stablecoins for customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The two merchants join a growing list of companies that are considering adding stablecoins to their payment channels.

This comes as the GENIUS bill draws closer to becoming law. The Senate is set for a final vote on the bill on Tuesday. If it passes, the bill will head to the House for deliberation.

The GENIUS bill aims to regulate stablecoins and their issuers in the US.

Meanwhile, CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets following rising Middle East war tensions after Israel launched attacks on key locations in Iran.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to an intraday low of $103,000 before rebounding slightly above $105,000 at the time of writing. Altcoins were not spared from the downturn, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP each posting losses of nearly 10% before seeing a slight recovery.

Traditional markets also felt the impact, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 1% on the day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0.116-0.42%
Lido DAO
LDO$1.1977-3.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1134-1.90%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0.7223-1.78%
MetYa
MET$0.2236-0.66%
1
1$0.008501+31.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share
Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana’s day opened with no incidents on mainnet, while client work advanced around Firedancer’s proposal to remove the block-level compute-unit cap. Builders kept momentum through two active hackathons and an APAC roadshow slated for later this month. Protocol and clients: Firedancer targets higher headroom Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which would lift Solana’s block-level […] The post Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$226.88-1.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.13082-5.18%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0225-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:51
Share

Trending News

More

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

JANCTION Forges Alliance with AltLayer to Enhance Blockchain Interoperability

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking