Bitcoin as DeFi Fuel: Altcoin Communities Mull BTC Reserves and Incentive Pools

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 01:32
Bitcoin
BTC$121.821,63-%0,05
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0005232+%16,29
DeFi
DEFI$0,001973-%0,25
Wink
LIKE$0,010583-%13,77
Fuel
FUEL$0,00485-%2,61

As publicly listed firms continue integrating bitcoin into their balance sheets, crypto communities like Cardano and Polkadot have discussed echoing this strategy, deploying the leading digital currency in their own operations.

Altcoin Teams Eye Bitcoin for DeFi Power and Treasury Backing

This week, the Polkadot community is weighing a proposal to gradually exchange 500,000 DOT for bitcoin (BTC) over the course of a year, applying a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) approach to ease into the shift. The intent is to establish a bitcoin reserve aimed at supporting long-term stability and fueling DeFi-related incentives. The proposal is under discussion on Polkadot governance forums and social media, with no final decision yet.

Moreover, the conversation includes the potential use of Threshold Network’s wrapped bitcoin (BTC) token, tBTC. At current rates, converting the 500,000 DOT would yield a hair over 18 BTC. “This proposal will convert 500,000 DOT into tBTC over the course of a year using Hydration’s ‘rolling DCA’ feature,” the proposal states. “After a short accumulation period, chunks of 0.005 tBTC will be provided as liquidity into the Hydration Omnipool.”

The proposal adds:

Alongside this, in a recent Youtube video, Charles Hoskinson outlined a vision for building a decentralized sovereign wealth fund for Cardano, proposing to allocate a portion of its treasury—roughly $100 million in ADA—toward diversification into stablecoins such as USDA and iUSD, as well as bitcoin (BTC). Mirroring the model of traditional sovereign wealth funds, it could produce yield, with returns funneled back into the Cardano ecosystem.

Additionally, Hoskinson notes it might bolster the network’s BTC-focused DeFi by seeding it with bitcoin liquidity. While these proposals remain speculative, they signal a subtle yet notable shift: even altcoin ecosystems appear increasingly drawn to bitcoin as a foundation for long-term resilience. Whether this results in full treasury reallocations or not, the conversation itself suggests that, beneath the branding wars, some communities may quietly acknowledge bitcoin’s gravity—and possibly, its role as the ultimate reserve asset in crypto finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

LDO is still stuck in a downtrend, but traders are starting to wonder if a big move might be on the horizon.  The LDO price is hovering around $1.19, and the market is watching one level more than any other, $1.50. If LDO can finally break above that resistance, analysts say it could be the
DAO Maker
DAO$0,1161-%0,25
Lido DAO
LDO$1,198-%3,07
Movement
MOVE$0,1135-%2,32
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:30
Share
CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Bitcoin weet op vrijdag af te sluiten met een kleine plus, maar analisten verwachten een rustig weekend op de markt. De koers staat momenteel op $122.400, goed voor een stijging van 1,64% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Toch is het vooral stilte voor de storm, want een reeks macrofactoren houdt... Het bericht CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
OP
OP$0,7226-%1,75
MetYa
MET$0,2239-%0,57
1
1$0,008061+%26,96
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:34
Share
Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Solana’s day opened with no incidents on mainnet, while client work advanced around Firedancer’s proposal to remove the block-level compute-unit cap. Builders kept momentum through two active hackathons and an APAC roadshow slated for later this month. Protocol and clients: Firedancer targets higher headroom Jump Crypto’s Firedancer team proposed SIMD-0370, which would lift Solana’s block-level […] The post Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
Solana
SOL$226,62-%1,50
Capverse
CAP$0,13116-%4,98
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,02218-%4,52
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 23:51
Share

Trending News

More

Lido DAO (LDO) Price Is Still in a Downtrend – Analysts Predict a Rally Ahead

CME futures sluiten hoger dan spotprijs: blijft Bitcoin hangen?

Solana Sol Status Clean Firedancer Lifts Cap Builders Rally

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally