Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

By: PANews
2025/04/23 13:05
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,648+3,72%
Bitcoin
BTC$118 997,51+4,35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06993+0,15%

Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

Trump recently stated that he has no intention of firing Fed Chairman Powell, while admitting that tariffs on Chinese exports are too high and hinting that the tax rate will be significantly reduced. At the same time, the geopolitical situation has also shown signs of easing, and Putin has proposed to stop the offensive against Ukraine on the current front as part of efforts to reach a peace agreement with Trump. These easing signals have directly affected the performance of safe-haven assets. Spot gold has fallen by about $160 from yesterday's high of $3,500 and is now quoted at $3,339 per ounce.

Crypto assets have seen a sharp rebound. Bitcoin broke through the key resistance level of $90,000 yesterday and rose above $94,000 this morning. Its market value has surpassed silver and Amazon, rising to sixth place in the global asset market value ranking. 10x Research pointed out that the current key resistance area is between $94,000 and $95,000. Traders in the Greeks.live community believe that after Bitcoin breaks through $90,000, the next target will be $93,000/$100,000; while those who are cautious are paying attention to possible pullbacks, and it is expected that there will be a significant increase after a retracement to the $84,000 or $74,000 level. Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brandon Lutnick, son of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is working with multiple institutions to build a multi-billion dollar Bitcoin acquisition platform, which will become another powerful buyer of Bitcoin.

In addition, Arthur Hayes is optimistic about the future of Bitcoin, believing that Bitcoin will break away from its association with technology stocks and become a safe-haven asset in the market together with gold. It is expected that Bitcoin may rise all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000, triggering funds to flow from Bitcoin to altcoins. Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered Bank is also optimistic. He expects that if market concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve continue, Bitcoin may hit a record high and predicts that it will reach $200,000 by the end of 2025.

In terms of altcoins, Solana rebounded with the rise of the market, rising above $150 this morning. This rise was supported by institutional funds. Galaxy Digital exchanged $100 million of ETH for SOL, the US listed company DeFi Dev Corp increased its holdings of $11.5 million of SOL, and the blockchain payment provider Astra Fintech also set up a $100 million fund to support Solana's development in Asia. In this atmosphere, the AI Meme sector rebounded the most, ZEREBRO doubled its daily increase, and Fartcoin's market value exceeded $1 billion.

In terms of macroeconomics, U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said the tariff stalemate is unsustainable and the situation is expected to ease. Trump's attitude towards the Federal Reserve has also eased. He said, "We think the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates, and now is a perfect time. We hope that our chairman can (cut interest rates) ahead of schedule or on time." At the same time, he also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the stock market rally. According to CME's "Fed Watch" data, the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 91.7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 8.3%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged by June is 32.8%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 61.8%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 5.3%.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on April 23)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $93,203.77 (-0.45% year-to-date), daily spot volume $55.665 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,794.45 (-46.28% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $25.673 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 72 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.05 sat/vB, ETH 0.67 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 63.3%, ETH 7.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: DEEP, XRP, BTC, AERGO, TT

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.005

  • Sector gains and losses: MemeAI sector rose 14.52%, Ai sector rose 13.81%

  • 24-hour liquidation data : A total of 160,939 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$603 million, including BTC liquidation of US$298 million, ETH liquidation of US$125 million, and SOL liquidation of US$19.13 million

  • BTC medium and long-term trend channel : upper channel line ($87457.52), lower channel line ($85725.69)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel : upper channel line ($1652.44), lower channel line ($1619.72)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

3. ETF flows (as of April 22 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $936 million

  • Ethereum ETF: $38.74 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • DTCC launches tokenized collateral management platform "AppChain" and is expected to be demonstrated on April 23rd local time

  • Zora (ZORA) Token Begins Trading on Binance Alpha

  • PancakeSwap plans to implement CAKE token economics 3.0

  • Lending protocol Dolomite will hold a TGE on April 24 and will airdrop 20% of DOLO

  • Coinbase International Station launches four perpetual contract transactions including WCT and BABY

  • Binance will terminate withdrawal services for AMB, CLV, STMX and VITE on April 24

  • Binance will launch INIT on April 24 and open INIT/USDT, INIT/USDC, INIT/BNB, INIT/FDUSD and INIT/TRY trading pairs.

  • The Federal Reserve released the Beige Book on economic conditions. (April 24, 02:00)

  • Karrat (KARRAT) unlocked approximately 21.25 million tokens, accounting for 8.79% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1.3 million

  • Murasaki (MURA) unlocked approximately 10 million tokens, which is 1.00% of the current circulation, worth approximately $4 million

  • Eigenlayer (EIGEN) unlocked approximately 1.29 million tokens, accounting for 0.53% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1.1 million

The biggest gains among the top 500 stocks by market value today: ZEREBRO up 151.13%, DEEP up 126.82%, TURBO up 50.83%, ARC up 48.62%, and ALCH up 39.56%.

Trading time: Risk assets rebound after Trump "shows weakness"; Standard Chartered Bank and Arthur Hayes are optimistic about BTC hitting $200,000

5. Hot News

  • Bloomberg: U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserves may reveal details in the coming weeks

  • Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$936 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

  • Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state

  • Bitcoin surpasses silver and Amazon to become the sixth largest asset in the world

  • Trump: No intention to fire Powell, but Fed should lower rates

  • Trump admits that US tariffs on Chinese imports are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced

  • The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, all up more than 2%.

  • Cantor to form $3 billion crypto venture with SoftBank and Tether to invest in Bitcoin

  • Coinbase will launch tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network

  • US listed company DeFi Dev Corp (formerly Janover) increased its holdings of SOL worth $11.5 million

  • A whale withdrew another 1,000 BTC from Binance and currently holds 19,112 BTC

  • A whale bought 4 million worth of Fartcoin tokens and 3.5 million dollars worth of TRUMP tokens

  • Bernstein: The macro environment is favorable for Bitcoin, and "digital gold" will usher in five major catalysts

  • BTC/Nasdaq ratio reaches 4.96, close to all-time high

  • Metaplanet currently holds 4,855 BTC and plans to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of the year

  • Ouyi will delist five spot trading pairs including KISHU and MAX on April 29

  • Upbit to List DEEP in Korean Won Market

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0,01539+4,19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,64+3,43%
Bitcoin
BTC$119 098,87+4,31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Share
Senator Accuses Crypto Billionaire of Dodging Puerto Rico Tax Evasion Investigation

Senator Accuses Crypto Billionaire of Dodging Puerto Rico Tax Evasion Investigation

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) has gone public with allegations that Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead is refusing to cooperate with a months-long tax evasion inquiry.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0,01166+3,82%
RONIN
RON$0,478+4,38%
DAR Open Network
D$0,03117+6,05%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:46
Share
SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt

SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt

i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. De SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) heeft QMMM Holdings een handelsverbod opgelegd na een verdenking van handelsmanipulatie. Wat betekent dit voor de crypto markt? QMMM Holdings ligt de komende tien dagen stil Bedrijfsactiviteiten van QMMM Holdings liggen de komende tien dagen stil. De cryptobeheerder zou vermoedelijk investeerders via social media aangespoord hebben om het aandeel van QMMM Holdings aan te schaffen. Hierdoor zou er gesjoemeld zijn met de koers van het aandeel en de intrinsieke waarde ten onder ging. Het aandeel van de cryptobeheerder doet het dit jaar ontzettend goed op de aandelenmarkt. Op 9 september steeg het aandeel met meer dan 3300% binnen een dag. De strategie van QMMM is identiek aan andere crypto bedrijven en bewaard BTC, ETH en SOL in de treasury van het bedrijf. Na de forse stegen besloot de SEC een onderzoek te verrichten naar QMMM. Wie exact achter de promotie van het aandeel zit is onduidelijk. Wel zijn de straffen op koersmanipulatie fors, wat kan oplopen van een geldboete tot een gevangenisstraf. Bron: X post – @Crypo_TownHall Praat mee op onze socials! Chat met onze experts via Telegram, geef je mening op Twitter of "sit back and relax" terwijl je naar onze YouTube-video's kijkt. Chat met ons Geef je mening Bekijk onze video's Crypto treasury bedrijven onder vuur door SEC Niet alleen QMMM lijkt onder vuur van de SEC te liggen. De beurswaakhond lijkt een heksenjacht uit te voeren op crypto treasury bedrijven. Zo zijn er meer bedrijven waarvan hun aandeel flink steeg voordat bekend werd gemaakt dat het bedrijf zich met crypto-gerelateerde activiteiten zou bezig houden. Volgens de SEC is het achterhouden van informatie tegenover het publiek een strafbaar feit. Insiders kunnen met deze informatie een voordeel behalen op latere investeerders door bijvoorbeeld het aandeel vroegtijdig te kopen of verkopen. In het verleden hebben we vaker gezien dat de koers van een aandeel de lucht in schoot toen werd aangekondigd dat het bedrijf zich zou mengen in activiteiten rondom cryptocurrencies. De SEC waarschuwt investeerders voor deze bedrijven. Het zal niet lang duren voordat een aantal van deze bedrijven zullen omvallen, omdat de markt te verzadigd is. Welke sancties de SEC QMMM zal opleggen na de handelsstop van tien dagen, is nog onduidelijk. Wel zal het bedrijf onder streng toezicht van de beurswaakhond zijn, om zo frauduleuze activiteiten te voorkomen. i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt is geschreven door Hielke de Vries en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
OP
OP$0,7061+5,40%
niggaliquid
NL$0,003541-8,02%
Octavia
VIA$0,0152-2,56%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Senator Accuses Crypto Billionaire of Dodging Puerto Rico Tax Evasion Investigation

SEC schort handel crypto treasury bedrijf QMMM op – manipulatie ontdekt

I - vengers: Identity Wars

Bitcoin Stalls as Gold Surges in Market Dynamics