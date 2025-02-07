A look at the latest developments in multiple crypto spot ETFs: SEC review speeds up, with SOL and LTC leading in application progress

By: PANews
2025/02/07 15:50
Solana
SOL$227.44-1.94%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004274-0.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07099-0.83%
XRP
XRP$2.9502-2.43%
Litecoin
LTC$119.15-2.15%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Shortly after Gary Gensler left office, the US SEC showed a more friendly attitude towards cryptocurrencies under the leadership of the new government, and its new crypto working group even stated that it would clarify the approval rules for crypto ETFs. In recent times, more and more institutions have joined the ranks of crypto ETF applications, among which the spot ETF application progress of SOL, LTC and XRP has ushered in significant new progress.

A look at the latest developments in multiple crypto spot ETFs: SEC review speeds up, with SOL and LTC leading in application progress

According to PANews statistics, SOL and LTC have the most spot ETF applicants, with 5 issuers participating in each. From the progress point of view, major institutions have submitted 19b-4 documents for SOL, LTC and XRP, but only Grayscale's Solana ETF and Litecoin Trust, Canary's Litecoin ETF applications have been accepted by the SEC first. According to the rules, the SEC usually publishes the 19b-4 document in the Federal Register after accepting it, and opens a 21-day public comment period. After that, the SEC will conduct multiple rounds of extensions and reviews, and finally make a decision to approve or reject. This time period is up to 240 days, and the key nodes of the response date are 45 days, 45 days, 90 days and 60 days respectively.

SOL Spot ETF: 5 institutions participated in the application, Grayscale has been accepted by the SEC

Currently, five issuers have submitted spot Solana (SOL) ETF applications, namely Grayscale, Bitwise, VanEck, 21Shares and Canary Capital. Unlike several other institutions, Grayscale is converting the Solana Trust Fund into a spot ETF.

Although these institutions submitted SOL spot ETF application documents last year, many were rejected by the US SEC. On January 29 this year, Cboe BZX Exchange resubmitted the 19b-4 documents for the spot Solana ETF on behalf of Bitwise, VanEck and other institutions. From the approval timeline, the next approval time of the SEC is March 30 and April 3 respectively.

It is worth mentioning that the SEC seems to have "relaxed" and the latest news shows that the agency has accepted the 19b-4 application of Grayscale Solana ETF.

In response, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said this could be a positive sign for anyone (or any exchange) facing an SEC lawsuit in which the SEC blatantly claims that Solana is a security...

Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, also said that this is news worth paying attention to. This is the first time that the SEC has recognized an ETF application that tracks tokens that were previously called "securities." Just six weeks ago, the SEC, led by Gensler, asked CBOE to withdraw its Solana 19b-4 application. So we are now entering a new field, although it is only a small step, but it seems to be a direct result of leadership changes.

XRP spot ETF: Received applications from 5 institutions, all of which have submitted 19b-4 documents

So far, Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares and Wisdomtree have applied for XRP spot ETFs. Among them, Grayscale applied to convert the XRP Trust into a spot cryptocurrency ETF by submitting a 19b-4 document on January 30 this year, and Cboe BZX Exchange submitted a 19b-4 document on behalf of Bitwise, 21Shares and Canary Capital on February 6 to apply for the listing and trading of the XRP spot ETF. Once confirmed by the SEC, the application will be published in the Federal Register to initiate the regulatory approval process.

LTC spot ETF: Grayscale and Canary applications are both accepted by the SEC

Currently, only Grayscale and Canary Capital have submitted applications for LTC spot ETFs. According to the documents, Canary Capital and Grayscale submitted 19b-4 document applications for LTC ETFs on January 16 and January 24 of this year, respectively. At the same time, the SEC has accepted the Litecoin ETF applications of these two institutions and has now entered a 21-day public comment window, but the SEC may decide to approve, reject or "start the process."

Eric Balchunas recently stated that he still believes Litecoin will become the next SEC-approved crypto spot ETF.

In addition to SOL, XRP and LTC, multiple crypto assets have also joined the spot ETF approval battle. For example, in January this year, Rex applied for Trump ETF, BONK ETF and other applications; in February, New York Stock Exchange Arca submitted a 19b-4 form for the spot Dogecoin ETF to the SEC; 21Shares submitted an S-1 registration application for the spot Polkadot ETF to the SEC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07109-0.69%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here’s How

Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here’s How

A quiet yet powerful shift could be underway within the XRP ecosystem as billions of tokens are steadily moving away from open trading and into systems that keep them locked for longer stretches of time. According to crypto pundit Zach Rector, network upgrades and DeFi opportunities could encourage holders to commit their XRP for the […]
XRP
XRP$2.9489-2.45%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-8.07%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.53399-9.29%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 06:00
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-8.07%
Solana
SOL$227.27-1.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Billions Of XRP Set To Be Taken Out Of Circulation – Here’s How

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Here’s why Bitcoin mining stocks Bitfarms and IREN are surging

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!