Public Filing Shows Trump Raked in $57M in Digital Asset Related Profits

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 23:20
Donald Trump reported tens of millions in income for 2024, including over $57 million tied to cryptocurrencies, according to his newly filed 2025 public financial disclosure.

Trump Cashes In Big on Crypto and Name-Related Licensing Deals

On June 13, U.S. President Donald Trump submitted his 2025 annual financial disclosure to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, detailing income exceeding tens of millions from a mix of real estate, media, publishing, and digital asset-related ventures—including a massive haul from cryptocurrencies.

The standout figure in the filing was $57.4 million in cryptocurrency-related income reported through CIC Digital LLC and WLF Holdco LLC. That entity is tied to Trump’s NFT licensing deals and World Liberty Financial (WLF), with holdings in digital assets like ethereum (ETH). Trump also reported $33.8 million from the sale of the lease for the Trump Old Post Office property in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, income from golf resorts remained strong, with Trump National Doral generating $159,000 to $1.5 million and Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach earning between $1 million and $5 million. He disclosed earnings between $100,001 and $1 million from Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates Truth Social.

Speaking engagements and book royalties also brought in millions—CIC Ventures, his speaking engagement firm, paid him $1 million to $5 million, and his publishing royalties from Winning Team Publishing ranged from $100,001 to $1 million. He also did well with royalties stemming from his Trump-themed sneakers, perfumes, and bibles.

Other income sources included over $1 million from DJT Holdings LLC and another $100,001 to $1 million from DJT Operations II LLC. Trump’s liabilities remain substantial as well, with debts exceeding $50 million tied to various real estate holdings. The income report filing also noted $5 million in licensing revenue tied to a venture in Vietnam.

The disclosure illustrates Trump’s expanding financial activity in digital assets and his continued income streams across traditional and emerging sectors.

