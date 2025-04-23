PA Daily | Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market value ranking; Tesla holds $951 million in BTC

By: PANews
2025/04/23 17:30
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.685-1.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,937.41-0.58%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.078-0.82%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02591-5.81%

Today's news tips:

Trump: No intention to fire Powell, but Fed should lower rates

Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market capitalization ranking

Tesla holds $951 million worth of Bitcoin

Trump admits that US tariffs on Chinese imports are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced

Arthur Hayes: BTC may break away from its association with technology stocks, and BTC may rise all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$936 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state

Interoperability project Analog completes $15 million in new round of financing

Regulatory/Macro

Trump: No intention to fire Powell, but Fed should lower rates

According to Cailian News, US President Trump said that the Federal Reserve should lower interest rates and he has no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. In addition, Trump also expressed the hope that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell would take more aggressive action on the issue of interest rates.

Bitcoin rises to fifth place in global asset market capitalization ranking

According to the latest data from 8marketcap, Bitcoin has surpassed Alphabet (Google) and risen to fifth place in global asset market value.

Tesla holds $951 million worth of Bitcoin

According to Cryptonews, Tesla's latest financial report shows that as of the end of the first quarter, it held $951 million worth of Bitcoin, a slight decrease from $1.076 billion at the end of last year. The position began to accumulate in early 2021. According to Arkham data, Tesla did not conduct any crypto asset transactions this quarter and currently holds 11,509 Bitcoins.

Trump admits that US tariffs on Chinese imports are too high and are expected to be significantly reduced

According to Sina News, US President Trump made a public speech on Tuesday (April 22) local time, admitting that the current US tariffs on Chinese exports are too high and that the tax rate is expected to be significantly reduced. This marks that Trump has softened his attitude on his signature tariff policy. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Benson also said at a JPMorgan Chase event that the tariff war between China and the United States will soon cool down.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed sharply higher, all up more than 2%.

According to Cailian News, U.S. stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 2.66%, the Nasdaq up 2.71%, and the S&P 500 up 2.51%. European stock markets closed higher across the board, with Germany's DAX30 index up 0.41%. International crude oil rose nearly 2%, while spot gold fell about 1%, and once stood above $3,500 per ounce during the session.

Cantor to form $3 billion crypto venture with SoftBank and Tether to invest in Bitcoin

According to FT, three people familiar with the matter revealed that Cantor Fitzgerald, led by Brandon Lutnick, son of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, is working with SoftBank, Tether and Bitfinex to build a multi-billion dollar Bitcoin acquisition platform. The platform raised $200 million in January and will use the funds to create a new company called 21 Capital, which will obtain $3 billion worth of Bitcoin from other investors and companies. Tether will contribute $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, while SoftBank and Bitfinex will contribute $900 million and $600 million respectively.

The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May has dropped to 91.7%.

According to CME's "Fed Watch", the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in May is 91.7%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 8.3%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in June is 32.8%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 61.8%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 5.3%.

Viewpoint

Analysis: ETH's biggest potential selling pressure is around $1,860, and if it breaks through, it will rise back to $2,000

According to IntoTheBlock, ETH's market value has increased by 12% in the past 24 hours. On-chain data shows that there is less resistance in the future, with the maximum potential selling pressure around $1,860. If this area is broken, ETH is expected to further rise to the psychological barrier of $2,000.

Arthur Hayes: BTC may break away from its association with technology stocks, and BTC may rise all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, said that Trump may push for tariffs again in the future, but Bitcoin will not be affected like technology stocks. Bitcoin will benefit from high debt levels and deflationary policies that are difficult to maintain. He believes that the Treasury's debt repurchase program provides liquidity to the market, allowing Bitcoin to find support in uncertainty. It is expected that Bitcoin may climb all the way to $200,000 after breaking through $110,000, which may trigger a trend from Bitcoin to other cryptocurrencies and start a new "altcoin season."

Analysis: $95,000 is a key short-term stop loss for BTC, Bitcoin appears to be regaining its bullish momentum

According to official news from Matrixport, the price of Bitcoin has risen to $93,632, and the recent strong rebound has verified the optimistic outlook for Bitcoin. As market concerns about Trump's tariff remarks have eased, speculative activities have increased significantly and the number of open contracts has risen sharply. Although the key short-term stop loss level of $95,000 has not yet been broken, this breakthrough may be realized soon as market confidence increases. Bitcoin seems to be regaining its bullish momentum.

Project News

Coinbase will launch tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network

According to the official announcement, Coinbase will launch the tokenbot (CLANKER) on the Base network. Please do not send this asset through other networks, otherwise funds may be lost. Transfers of this asset are open in regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support trading. If liquidity conditions are met, the CLANKER-USD trading pair will be launched in phases on or after 0:00 on April 24, and support may be limited in some regions.

DWF Labs Partners with Mask Network and Invests $5 Million in $MASK Tokens

DWF Labs announced a strategic partnership with Mask Network and invested $5 million in $MASK tokens to promote the development of the decentralized social layer and Web3 ecosystem.

Important data

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$936 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days

According to SoSoValue data, yesterday (April 22, Eastern Time), the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$936 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow in a single day yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$267 million. Currently, ARKB's total net inflow has reached US$2.868 billion. The second is Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$254 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$11.623 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is US$103.345 billion, and the ETF net asset ratio (market value to total Bitcoin market value) is 5.71%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$36.693 billion.

Today's Fear and Greed Index rose to 72, and market sentiment is in a greedy state

According to Alternative data, the crypto panic and greed index rose to 72 today, compared to 47 yesterday, and the market sentiment is in a "greedy" state. Note: The panic index threshold is 0-100, including indicators: volatility (25%) + market trading volume (25%) + social media heat (15%) + market research (15%) + Bitcoin's proportion in the entire market (10%) + Google hot word analysis (10%).

Financing

Payment gateway Inflow completes $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart and others

Payment gateway Inflow has completed a $1.1 million seed round of financing, with participation from Rockstart, GnosisVC, Alliance, Plug And Play, and Stake Capital. Angel investors include Ledger co-founder Nicolas Bacca, Primonial REIM co-founder Stephanie Lacroix, and TEMPUS SHOP founder Tempus.

Interoperability project Analog completes $15 million in new round of financing

According to CoinDesk, Analog, a blockchain project that unifies liquidity across multiple networks, announced that it has raised $15 million through token sales, and digital asset financing company Bolts Capital has completed the token purchase, bringing Analog's total support to $36 million. Analog plans to use the funds to develop interoperability tools such as the Omnichain Analog Token Standard (OATS), which supports the transfer of fungible and non-fungible assets across blockchains. Also in the works is Firestarter, a real-world asset (RWA) market for tokenizing real estate, collectibles, and income-generating items.

Arch Labs Completes $13 Million Series A Funding, Led by Pantera Capital

According to Chainwire, Bitcoin infrastructure company Arch Labs has completed a $13 million Series A financing round with a valuation of $200 million. This round of financing was led by Pantera Capital, with other strategic investors also participating. The funds will accelerate the development and release of ArchVM, which can achieve fast, secure and fully verifiable smart contract functions on Bitcoin. According to reports, Arch Labs is a software development company and a core contributor to Arch Network. Arch Network is a bridgeless execution platform that can achieve smart contract-like functions on Bitcoin. Previously, Arch Labs raised $7 million, led by Multicoin Capital.

DAO infrastructure provider Tally completes $8 million Series A financing, led by AppWorks and others

According to CoinDesk, DAO infrastructure provider Tally has completed an $8 million Series A financing round, aiming to expand its governance technology to more crypto-native decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). This round of financing was led by AppWorks and Blockchain Capital, with participation from companies such as BitGo. According to reports, Tally's most famous product is the Tally protocol, which provides support for infrastructure to help leading protocols conduct effective on-chain governance of their DAOs, including Arbitrum, Uniswap DAO, ZKsync, Wormhole, Eigenlayer, Obol, and Hyperlane. The platform was originally a DAO governance tool and has now grown into the most widely adopted software stack for on-chain organizations on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. Tally had previously raised $7.5 million in two rounds of financing in 2021.

Astra Fintech Launches $100 Million Fund to Support Solana’s Growth in Asia

According to Cointelegraph, Astra Fintech, a global blockchain payment provider, announced that it has established a $100 million fund to support the development of the Solana ecosystem in Asia. Through the fund, Astra Fintech plans to invest funds to accelerate the development of related projects and establish partnerships with developers, companies and regulators. The fund's operating base will be based in South Korea. The fund will focus on projects and developers engaged in PayFi solutions, a series of systems that use blockchain technology to facilitate payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07105-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01026-1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0156-0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04625+4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Solana
SOL$226.61-3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks