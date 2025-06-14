El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6207.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/14 16:42

BTC $121,804 -0.07% EL $0.004204 -0.14% JUNE $0.0926 +0.54%

According to PANews on June 14, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,207.18, with a total value of US$652 million.