DRW Investments buys about $100 million of Trump Media & Technology Group shares

By: PANews
2025/06/14 12:58
PANews reported on June 14 that according to the Financial Times, DRW Investments, an investment company owned by US financial tycoon Don Wilson, bought about 4 million shares of Trump Media Technology Group, worth about $100 million, becoming one of the top investors in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets. But its competitor Jane Street is the largest investor in Trump Media Technology Group's cryptocurrency bets, and has invested about $375 million. DRW Investments is a major institutional player in the field of crypto assets. It hopes that the Trump administration will rethink the regulatory authority of the US securities industry and has previously called for the establishment of a new regulatory agency to replace the US SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

