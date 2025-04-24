Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

By: PANews
2025/04/24 17:58
GET
GET$0.004448-0.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131-1.05%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.235456-3.77%
Zora
ZORA$0.054758-0.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001587-2.99%

Author: Nancy, PANews

After years of "PUA", Zora finally issued a coin, but the community users who had been waiting for a long time did not get the "big result" they wished for. When they opened their wallets, they only saw a "reward" that could not even cover the gas fee, not to mention that the token itself was useless. For a time, the community's emotions were completely "broken", and the on-chain reputation protocol Ethos unexpectedly became an outlet for users to vent their dissatisfaction. Zora's "rollover scene" was also permanently recorded on the chain, becoming a mark of the collapse of trust.

Airdrops "slap" early users in the face, token distribution is accused of betraying the community

Last month, Zora announced that it would soon launch its native token ZORA, raising the expectations of the community that had been waiting for years. On the eve of the token launch, Base officials released a series of tweets to promote Zora , which successfully attracted a lot of attention, and various memes were flying around, and many data soared.

However, this airdrop turned out to be a disappointing "turnaround of the century". On April 23, Zora opened the airdrop application and stated that the airdrop will distribute 1 billion ZORA tokens to 2,415,024 addresses. Among them, most of the airdrop tokens are based on the first snapshot allocation (8:00 on January 1, 2020 to 22:00 on March 3, 2025), and the second snapshot allocation accounts for a smaller proportion (22:00 on March 3, 2025 to 8:00 on April 20, 2025), and covers the Coins activity on Zora's latest protocol. The specific allocation amount is calculated based on the user's activity on Zora and the overall participation in the current protocol and its old versions, including but not limited to minting, casting, trading and recommendation.

At the same time, the token ZORA landed on Binance Alpha, and eligible users will receive 4276 ZORA airdrops. However, the result of this airdrop angered many users who have participated in the Zora ecosystem for a long time. They only received a small amount of tokens, which was not even enough to pay the gas fee.

However, speculators and Binance Alpha users who recently participated in the token distribution easily took away a large number of tokens. This seriously unbalanced distribution method not only aroused widespread anger in the community, but was also considered a betrayal of early supporters. What made the community even more dissatisfied was that the Zora airdrop snapshot was divided into two parts, but the specific distribution criteria had never been made public, and the whole process lacked due transparency.

Not only that, Zora has also aroused strong doubts from the community due to its highly centralized and opaque distribution ratio. According to the token economic model disclosed by ZORA, the community airdrop accounts for only 10%, while the team, treasury and strategic contributors are allocated up to 65%, and it only takes 6 months to unlock the position, and the specific unlocking rhythm is also not clearly stated.

In addition, Zora officially stated that ZORA tokens are just "just for fun" MEME coins, which do not carry any technical or governance functions and are mainly used for community rewards and ecological incentives. This positioning has triggered a series of questions from the community: Since the tokens have no substantive use, why do teams still need to occupy such a high proportion? Why do the community believe that ZORA has long-term value?

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

With multiple disappointments, Ethos' negative review function was seen as a channel for venting emotional values. Community users left negative reviews one after another, causing Zora's credibility score to drop rapidly. Many users bluntly said, "The records on the chain cannot be changed, and the evil projects will be recorded in history."

The airdrop progress has reached halfway , and the user collection rate is less than 20%, with an average of only 37 US dollars per person

Judging from the price performance, Binance data showed that ZORA briefly surged to $0.0466 after its launch, and then fell to a low of $0.0172 the next day. The maximum decline was close to 63%, and the market enthusiasm quickly cooled.

Dune data shows that as of press time, more than 514 million tokens have been successfully claimed by users in the ZORA airdrop. Among them, the top 50 addresses have claimed more than 190 million tokens, with an average of about 3.931 million tokens per address. Based on the current price (about $0.0235), the value is about $92,000, accounting for 36.9% of the total number of tokens claimed. This shows that the airdrop distribution is clearly dominated by the top addresses.

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

At the same time, from the perspective of the number of participating users, more than 320,000 users have participated in the collection, but each person has only received 1,571.1 ZORA, equivalent to about $37. This sharp contrast highlights the extreme imbalance in the distribution structure - large users have received huge airdrops, while ordinary users have received very limited distribution.

Judging from the progress of the collection, about 51.42% of the total tokens have been collected, but only 13.35% of eligible users have actually completed the collection. This further shows that the proportion of users who actually take the initiative to collect the tokens is very low, and most users prefer to give up collecting the tokens.

User participation has dropped significantly, and the transition to on- chain social networking has caused controversy

Founded in 2020, Zora was initially positioned as an NFT market protocol. Public data shows that the project has received at least $52 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Paradigm, Haun Ventures, etc., with the valuation of the last round of financing reaching $600 million. However, as the NFT market cooled and market competition intensified, Zora gradually evolved into a focus on on-chain social and creator economic ecosystems, including the launch of the "Coins" function, which automatically casts each piece of social content (such as pictures, videos, and text) into an ERC-20 token, and launched its own Layer2 network, Zora Network.

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

Despite the continuous exploration of new narrative directions, the overall ecological activity of Zora has declined significantly. According to Dune data, as of April 24, the cumulative number of smart contracts created on the Zora network has exceeded 3.51 million, but in terms of the number of daily contract creation, the data has dropped from the early peak of 144,000 to about 13,000, which is less than 10% of the peak; similarly, the cumulative transaction volume of the Zora network has exceeded 87.4 million, but the daily transaction volume has also dropped from the historical high of 3.338 million to the current approximately 428,000; although the total number of active addresses has reached 470,000, compared with the peak of about 259,000 daily active users last year, it is now only 50,900, indicating that user participation has declined.

Zora's coin issuance encountered a wave of negative reviews on the chain: early users were backstabbed, and the average airdrop per user was only $37

In terms of revenue, DeFiLlama and Dune data show that Zora's cumulative revenue is only 5.4 million US dollars, and Zora Network's profit is only 527.74 ETH. It is also believed by the community that it is far less than the market expectation corresponding to its 600 million US dollars valuation.

In addition, although Zora claims to have brought tens of millions of dollars in revenue to creators, its on-chain experimentalism and tokenized narratives are still controversial. For example, Jesse Pollak, head of the Base protocol, recently praised Zora Coins for a record high in active users, but ZachXBT criticized these tokens as "viral" with a market value of less than $5 million. In response, Jesse admitted that most content is almost worthless, and a few are of great value, but ZachXBT questioned why creators would issue a large number of tokens to dilute the brand. Jesse countered that on-chain creation will not dilute the brand, good content will spread naturally, and the market and algorithms determine its value.

In general, Zora is trying to reshape itself with on-chain social and tokenized narratives, but the inflated valuation and the increasingly cooling ecological activity have already laid the hidden dangers of a trust crisis, and this insincere airdrop may be the last straw that breaks the camel's back for the community's confidence.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07105-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01026-1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0156-0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04625+4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Solana
SOL$226.61-3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks