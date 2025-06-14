Coinbase Rallies Behind 2 Landmark Crypto Bills—52M US Owners Await Congress

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 10:45
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12237+0.49%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02319-7.64%

Coinbase’s CEO is driving urgent action behind two landmark crypto bills that promise regulatory clarity, investor protection, and explosive growth for America’s digital asset future.

Coinbase Urges Legislative Action on 2 Crypto Bills: ’52 Million American Crypto Owners Are Counting on It’

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) renewed its call for Congress to establish clear regulatory oversight of digital assets, urging lawmakers to enact two key pieces of legislation. CEO Brian Armstrong stressed the urgency of regulatory clarity on social media platform X on June 12, stating:

The Cryptocurrency Legal Clarity Act of 2023 (CLARITY Act) is advancing through the U.S. House, aiming to define regulatory roles for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in overseeing digital assets. It includes the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act, exempting developers of noncustodial blockchain tools from being labeled as financial institutions. The bill has successfully advanced through two key House committees: the Agriculture Committee and the Financial Services Committee. It is now awaiting a full House floor vote. If passed, it will proceed to the Senate for consideration.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025 (GENIUS Act) is designed to establish a clear federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. It requires stablecoins to be fully backed by reserves, imposes monthly transparency on those reserves, and sets consumer protection standards. The bill allows both federal and state-level issuers, capping state-regulated issuance at $10 billion. After passing a Senate cloture vote on June 11, the GENIUS Act is poised for a full Senate vote. Critics, such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, have argued that the bill “is riddled with loopholes and contains weak safeguards for consumers, national security, and financial stability.” Proponents contend it will ensure U.S. leadership in crypto innovation while enhancing protections for users and the broader financial system.

The number of U.S. crypto owners cited by Armstrong is based on 2023 data often referenced by Coinbase, which estimated that about 52 million or 20% of American adults owned cryptocurrency. This group is notably younger and more diverse than the general population. To engage and empower these individuals, Coinbase launched the “Stand With Crypto” campaign, aiming to organize crypto users as advocates for clear and responsible digital asset regulation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Husky Inu (HINU) has completed its latest price jump, rising from $0.00020628 to $0.00020688. The price jump is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1, 2025.
Movement
MOVE$0.1164+4.86%
Particl
PART$0.2409+6.35%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/09/18 01:10
Share
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

That’s the view of David Duong, who leads investment research at Coinbase, and sees the sector moving into a consolidation […] The post Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/10/03 01:05
Share
How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
RealLink
REAL$0.08125+4.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.06996-0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013766-4.50%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:48
Share

Trending News

More

Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Move To $0.00020688

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe