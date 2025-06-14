Fidelity Files S-1 With SEC, Aiming to Launch Spot Solana ETF

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 07:45
Fidelity Investments is officially seeking the green light to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would hold solana ( SOL) directly.

S-1 in Play: Fidelity Takes Aim at Solana With ETF Proposal

On June 13, 2025, the firm submitted its S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The proposed “Fidelity Solana Fund” would operate as a Delaware statutory trust. Its goal is to mirror SOL’s performance, based on the Fidelity Solana Reference Rate index, adjusted for fund-related expenses.

This ETF aims to keep SOL in custody and earn extra yield by staking some of its holdings through vetted providers. Fidelity plans to list shares on the Cboe BZX Exchange, though the ticker symbol remains under wraps. Shares will be created and redeemed in bulk—also called baskets—mainly by authorized participants using either SOL or cash.

Daily net asset value (NAV) will be calculated using the same index method applied to SOL pricing. The filing reveals an annual sponsor fee tied to the fund’s SOL assets, though the percentage hasn’t been disclosed. This fee will cover most standard operating expenses, except for unusual costs and a separate staking-related fee paid to the custodian from staking rewards.

To get things rolling, a sponsor affiliate bought a single “Seed Share” to set up the fund. The trust also clarified that it isn’t registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which means investors won’t receive the same regulatory protections given to traditional mutual funds or ETFs that fall under that law.

The SEC still needs to approve the registration before sales can begin. Fidelity has labeled the trust an “emerging growth company,” allowing it to follow scaled-back reporting rules at first. It’s worth noting: Fidelity isn’t the only player eyeing a SOL ETF. A wave of heavy hitters has jumped into the game, with SOL ETF filings pouring in from Vaneck, 21shares, Bitwise, Grayscale, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton.

Walmart's fintech subsidiary OnePay plans to launch crypto trading services this year, initially supporting BTC and ETH.

PANews reported on October 3rd that OnePay, a fintech company controlled by retail giant Walmart, plans to launch cryptocurrency trading and custody services on its mobile app later this year, according to CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter. The service will initially support Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), with the technology partner being the startup Zerohash.
Best Crypto to Buy: Will Solana (SOL) Skyrocket Past $300 in the Uptober Rally, or Will This Viral Altcoin Dominate Q4 2025 Gains?

With October now well underway, cryptocurrency traders are filled with anticipation on whether Solana (SOL) can be the beneficiary of the anticipated “Uptober” bull run and cross the $300 level, fueled by rising institutional demand coupled with the upcoming Firedancer update. While SOL is hopeful, market focus is quickly turning to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a […]
Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio

Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates, says Bitcoin’s scarcity and its acceptance as a store of value put […] The post Bitcoin Should Be Treated Like Gold and Oil, According to Ray Dalio appeared first on Coindoo.
