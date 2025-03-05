From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

By: PANews
2025/03/05 13:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311-0.98%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3841-3.87%
Suilend
SEND$0.5216-3.37%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04263+0.82%
Starpower
STAR$0.00691+14.59%

Author: Nancy, PANews

At present, the Solana ecosystem is experiencing a "bleeding" crisis triggered by the Libra coin issuance scandal. The double blow of liquidity loss and market confidence has exacerbated the challenges within the ecosystem. As a star project in the Solana ecosystem, Jupiter once played a core role with its ultra-high liquidity share, but the involvement of the Libra scandal and the overall ecological crisis have plunged it into a quagmire. Despite this, Jupiter has recently been trying to send a signal to the outside world that it can break through the headwind through a number of strategies such as ecological expansion, token repurchase plans, and product iterations.

Trading engine slows down? Jupiter still has advantages in Solana ecosystem

Jupiter once drove the prosperity of the Solana ecosystem with its strong market appeal, but the Solana ecosystem confidence crisis has slowed down its trading engine and it is difficult to remain immune.

Artemis data shows that Jupiter's daily trading volume reached a historical peak of $2.9 billion in mid-January this year. However, trading activity has gradually declined since then. As of March 3, the daily trading volume fell back to $1.2 billion, a sharp drop of 58.6% from the peak.

The change in the number of daily active addresses also reveals the decline in community participation. On January 20 of this year, Jupiter's active addresses hit a new high of 1.2 million, highlighting its user participation boom at the time. However, as of March 3, this number has dropped sharply to 394,000, a drop of 67.2%. The sharp drop in active addresses not only points to a slowdown in trading activity, but also suggests that users' confidence in Jupiter and even the Solana ecosystem has been impacted. However, Solana's overall daily active addresses also fell by about 48.1% during the same period, which also shows that Jupiter's decline is synchronized with the overall ecological environment.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

The weakening of trading activity directly affected Jupiter's revenue performance. Artemis data showed that its aggregator's daily revenue fell 83.3% from a peak of $1.3 million to only $216,000 as of March 3. This weakness in revenue also reflects Jupiter's vulnerability in the current market environment.

Despite the pressure on trading activity and revenue, Jupiter's weight in the Solana ecosystem still shows a certain resilience. Artemis data shows that Jupiter's daily trading volume accounts for 11.6% of Solana's total, a slight increase from the peak of 10.4% in January. However, Jupiter's daily active address share has dropped by 36.5% from the peak, accounting for 9.4% of Solana as of March 3.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

From the perspective of ecological ranking, according to Artemis data, since 2025, Jupiter has been ranked second in the Solana ecosystem with a daily transaction volume of US$260 million, second only to Raydium; the number of daily active addresses is 572,000, ranking third; and the gas fee consumption contributed US$45.7 million, ranking second. These data also show that Jupiter still maintains the role of Solana's core liquidity pillar, but its influence has been reduced.

In addition, the official website shows that the total staked amount of JUP exceeds 580 million, accounting for more than 21.5% of the circulation, which also reflects the community's continued participation in JUP DAO governance, or providing a short-term selling pressure buffer for the token.

From trust crisis to long-termism, Jupiter's multi-line layout restores confidence

The Libra scandal was the trigger for Jupiter to fall into the quagmire. In the LIbra insider trading scandal in February this year, Libra created a liquidity pool on Meteora, and Jupiter was accused of colluding with Meteora due to Meow's dual identity (Meteora co-founder). Although Meteora co-founder Ben resigned afterwards, and Jupiter responded that it did not participate in the issuance of Libra in any form, saying that no team members were found to have rushed to buy shares, it did not save Jupiter from the reputation crisis, and its token JUP also fell for a time.

"We talk about crypto being the future, but in reality, there is often a lack of commitment to long-termism and accountability for results. One thing is certain: we believe in what we are doing, we believe in being responsible for long-term results, and we believe that the crypto industry will truly change the world in the future, no matter how volatile the short-term situation is," Meow said in a recent post.

Faced with the slowdown of the Solana ecosystem and the Libra turmoil, Jupiter has responded with a variety of strategies. In recent times, it has announced a multi-pronged layout including acquisition expansion, token economic adjustment and transparent governance, in an effort to regain market trust.

In terms of ecological expansion, Jupiter has made a number of recruitments and acquisitions in the past year, including the acquisition of majority stakes in Sonarwatch and Moonshot in recent months, and is currently conducting two unannounced acquisitions to enhance the team and the capabilities of the three pillar platforms Jup.ag, Jupiverse and Jupnet. The acquisition funds will be paid by the treasury.

In terms of token value empowerment, Jupiter recently announced that an independent third party will conduct a comprehensive audit of the founders, Jupiter Treasury, Meteora Treasury and JUP tokens; at the same time, Jupiter established the Litterbox Trust, which is managed by an independent third party and has begun operations. In the next two years, it will receive 50% of the protocol's income for strategic accumulation of JUP, aiming to enhance the long-term stability of tokens. Officials said that this move does not involve short-term gains, but is a layout for the long-term development of the ecosystem and community. Artemis data shows that as of March 3, Jupiter has repurchased $10.8 million worth of JUP since February 17.

From the Libra scandal to Solana’s loss of money, can Jupiter’s multi-strategy layout restore market confidence?

Moreover, Meow recently proposed the "2030 Proposal", planning to use its 280 million personal JUP tokens for team incentives and receive 500 million JUP as compensation in 2030. The proposal still needs to be decided by the community vote. Jupiter also recently announced the launch of the "GOAT Framework", which aims to make JUP the best token in the crypto industry and establish its position as a long-term token through four core dimensions: governance (including 30% supply destruction, "Jupuary" activities and working group budget adjustments and other key decisions), organicity (emphasizing the rejection of backroom deals, KOL promotion or market manipulation), consistency (cooperation with holders, community and team interests) and transparency (three token audits, multi-signature wallet disclosure and large-amount flow records).

In addition, Jupiter has also recently announced its 2030 team strategy, which will focus on decentralized liquidity platforms, global community expansion and Jupnet ecology in the next five years. It also plans to allocate 280 million JUP to new team members in the next three years (the startup team currently holds 1.4 billion JUP), but the source of funds requires community decision-making. There are two main options: one is to use strategic reserve funding, which will be unlocked from July 2025 without community voting; the other is to pay from Meow's personal holdings, which will be recovered from the strategic reserve in 2030, and apply for an additional 220 million JUP as an incentive (DAO adjustable).

In terms of product iteration, Jupiter merged with ApePro and changed its name to Jup Trenches, which can provide functions including dual account types, private key export, real-time data, etc. Jupiter Mobile launched last year will also undergo major updates.

In general, although the slowdown of the trading engine has put Jupiter under pressure in the short term, its position as the core pillar of the Solana ecosystem has not been lost. Whether it can stop the bleeding of the ecosystem or even achieve positive growth in the future by relying on the diversified strategic layout and the recovery of Solana still needs time to verify.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.07105-0.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

BitcoinWorld Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High While the world often buzzes with the latest movements in Bitcoin and altcoins, a traditional asset has quietly but powerfully commanded attention: gold. This week, the gold price has once again made headlines, touching an astounding new record high of $3,704 per ounce. This significant milestone reminds investors, both traditional and those deep in the crypto space, of gold’s enduring appeal as a store of value and a hedge against uncertainty. What’s Driving the Record Gold Price Surge? The recent ascent of the gold price to unprecedented levels is not a random event. Several powerful macroeconomic forces are converging, creating a perfect storm for the precious metal. Geopolitical Tensions: Escalating conflicts and global instability often drive investors towards safe-haven assets. Gold, with its long history of retaining value during crises, becomes a preferred choice. Inflation Concerns: Persistent inflation in major economies erodes the purchasing power of fiat currencies. Consequently, investors seek assets like gold that historically maintain their value against rising prices. Central Bank Policies: Many central banks globally are accumulating gold at a significant pace. This institutional demand provides a strong underlying support for the gold price. Furthermore, expectations around interest rate cuts in the future also make non-yielding assets like gold more attractive. These factors collectively paint a picture of a cautious market, where investors are looking for stability amidst a turbulent economic landscape. Understanding Gold’s Appeal in Today’s Market For centuries, gold has held a unique position in the financial world. Its latest record-breaking performance reinforces its status as a critical component of a diversified portfolio. Gold offers a tangible asset that is not subject to the same digital vulnerabilities or regulatory shifts that can impact cryptocurrencies. While digital assets offer exciting growth potential, gold provides a foundational stability that appeals to a broad spectrum of investors. Moreover, the finite supply of gold, much like Bitcoin’s capped supply, contributes to its perceived value. The current market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty and fluctuating currency values, only amplifies gold’s intrinsic benefits. It serves as a reliable hedge when other asset classes, including stocks and sometimes even crypto, face downward pressure. How Does This Record Gold Price Impact Investors? A soaring gold price naturally raises questions for investors. For those who already hold gold, this represents a significant validation of their investment strategy. For others, it might spark renewed interest in this ancient asset. Benefits for Investors: Portfolio Diversification: Gold often moves independently of other asset classes, offering crucial diversification benefits. Wealth Preservation: It acts as a robust store of value, protecting wealth against inflation and economic downturns. Liquidity: Gold markets are highly liquid, allowing for relatively easy buying and selling. Challenges and Considerations: Opportunity Cost: Investing in gold means capital is not allocated to potentially higher-growth assets like equities or certain cryptocurrencies. Volatility: While often seen as stable, gold prices can still experience significant fluctuations, as evidenced by its rapid ascent. Considering the current financial climate, understanding gold’s role can help refine your overall investment approach. Looking Ahead: The Future of the Gold Price What does the future hold for the gold price? While no one can predict market movements with absolute certainty, current trends and expert analyses offer some insights. Continued geopolitical instability and persistent inflationary pressures could sustain demand for gold. Furthermore, if global central banks continue their gold acquisition spree, this could provide a floor for prices. However, a significant easing of inflation or a de-escalation of global conflicts might reduce some of the immediate upward pressure. Investors should remain vigilant, observing global economic indicators and geopolitical developments closely. The ongoing dialogue between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space also plays a role. As more investors become comfortable with both gold and cryptocurrencies, a nuanced understanding of how these assets complement each other will be crucial for navigating future market cycles. The recent surge in the gold price to a new record high of $3,704 per ounce underscores its enduring significance in the global financial landscape. It serves as a powerful reminder of gold’s role as a safe haven asset, a hedge against inflation, and a vital component for portfolio diversification. While digital assets continue to innovate and capture headlines, gold’s consistent performance during times of uncertainty highlights its timeless value. Whether you are a seasoned investor or new to the market, understanding the drivers behind gold’s ascent is crucial for making informed financial decisions in an ever-evolving world. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does a record-high gold price signify for the broader economy? A record-high gold price often indicates underlying economic uncertainty, inflation concerns, and geopolitical instability. Investors tend to flock to gold as a safe haven when they lose confidence in traditional currencies or other asset classes. Q2: How does gold compare to cryptocurrencies as a safe-haven asset? Both gold and some cryptocurrencies (like Bitcoin) are often considered safe havens. Gold has a centuries-long history of retaining value during crises, offering tangibility. Cryptocurrencies, while newer, offer decentralization and can be less susceptible to traditional financial system failures, but they also carry higher volatility and regulatory risks. Q3: Should I invest in gold now that its price is at a record high? Investing at a record high requires careful consideration. While the price might continue to climb due to ongoing market conditions, there’s also a risk of a correction. It’s crucial to assess your personal financial goals, risk tolerance, and consider diversifying your portfolio rather than putting all your capital into a single asset. Q4: What are the main factors that influence the gold price? The gold price is primarily influenced by global economic uncertainty, inflation rates, interest rate policies by central banks, the strength of the U.S. dollar, and geopolitical tensions. Demand from jewelers and industrial uses also play a role, but investment and central bank demand are often the biggest drivers. Q5: Is gold still a good hedge against inflation? Historically, gold has proven to be an effective hedge against inflation. When the purchasing power of fiat currencies declines, gold tends to hold its value or even increase, making it an attractive asset for preserving wealth during inflationary periods. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.01026-1.90%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0156-0.88%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04625+4.11%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:30
Share
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239--%
Solana
SOL$226.61-3.08%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks