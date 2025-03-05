Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

By: PANews
2025/03/05 15:28
MAY
MAY$0.03948-0.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001622-0.61%

Author: Crypto Stream

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Is now the best time to buy the dip in Bitcoin?

The market plunged 10% overnight, completely offsetting the rising effect of the US strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Retail investors are panic selling and market sentiment has dropped to freezing point. But the actual situation may be better than it seems. Here are my market views:

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Why can the global M2 money supply drive Bitcoin's rise?

Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to changes in the global money supply. As the "most sensitive asset" to liquidity changes (a term coined by global liquidity research firm CrossBorder Capital), experts estimate that its correlation with money supply is as high as 40%.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Analysis of the current trend of M2 money supply:

The M2 supply has bottomed out around January this year. Historical data shows that the impact of M2 on Bitcoin prices has a lag effect of 40-70 days. This means that its bottoming-out liquidity will most likely drive Bitcoin up in the medium term, and this transmission mechanism may take effect as soon as 20 days later.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Analysis on the impact of tariff policies on the market

Trade war fears are hitting the market, and the decline in US risk appetite is a significant negative for risk assets. But I think the impact of tariffs has been fully digested by the market, and the primary verification indicator is the flow of ETF funds:

ETF fund flows and changes in market expectations

The outflow of ETF funds has slowed down significantly. Institutional investors have basically completed pricing in the impact of tariffs last week, and it is expected that there will be no larger-scale withdrawal of funds this week. It is worth noting that there are signs of bargain-hunting inflows in the market.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Selling crowd analysis

The current selling pressure mainly comes from two groups: retail investors who sell in panic, and institutional players who are well prepared. It is worth noting that retail investors may have misjudged expectations of policy delays.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Technical Analysis of CME Futures Gap

Another potential negative factor is the CME Bitcoin futures gap. This phenomenon refers to the gap between the Bitcoin spot price and the futures opening price when the CME exchange is closed for the weekend. Although the gap does not necessarily trigger an immediate sell-off, the common psychological expectation of traders that the gap must be filled will increase short-term selling pressure. It is worth noting that the technical gap was filled on March 4, and this influencing factor has been eliminated from the current price equation.

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Based on the above analysis, we can summarize the three core driving factors that led to yesterday's price fluctuations:

• Insiders shorted after the announcement

• Long positions are forced to close

• A large influx of new short positions

Is it a good time to buy the bottom of Bitcoin? Let the data chart speak for itself

Finally, I think there are not many negative factors left at the moment, and we can focus on the positive news that may come on March 7.

BTC prices have fallen back to pre-announcement levels, and I think buying at current levels offers an excellent risk-reward ratio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

The post Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 17:39 Is dogecoin really fading? As traders hunt the best crypto to buy now and weigh 2025 picks, Dogecoin (DOGE) still owns the meme coin spotlight, yet upside looks capped, today’s Dogecoin price prediction says as much. Attention is shifting to projects that blend culture with real on-chain tools. Buyers searching “best crypto to buy now” want shipped products, audits, and transparent tokenomics. That frames the true matchup: dogecoin vs. Pepeto. Enter Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based memecoin with working rails: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee DEX, plus Pepeto Bridge for smooth cross-chain moves. By fusing story with tools people can use now, and speaking directly to crypto presale 2025 demand, Pepeto puts utility, clarity, and distribution in front. In a market where legacy meme coin leaders risk drifting on sentiment, Pepeto’s execution gives it a real seat in the “best crypto to buy now” debate. First, a quick look at why dogecoin may be losing altitude. Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is Doge Really Fading? Remember when dogecoin made crypto feel simple? In 2013, DOGE turned a meme into money and a loose forum into a movement. A decade on, the nonstop momentum has cooled; the backdrop is different, and the market is far more selective. With DOGE circling ~$0.268, the tape reads bearish-to-neutral for the next few weeks: hold the $0.26 shelf on daily closes and expect choppy range-trading toward $0.29–$0.30 where rallies keep stalling; lose $0.26 decisively and momentum often bleeds into $0.245 with risk of a deeper probe toward $0.22–$0.21; reclaim $0.30 on a clean daily close and the downside bias is likely neutralized, opening room for a squeeze into the low-$0.30s. Source: CoinMarketcap / TradingView Beyond the dogecoin price prediction, DOGE still centers on payments and lacks native smart contracts; ZK-proof verification is proposed,…
RealLink
REAL$0.08345+3.74%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014076-1.99%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07363+12.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:14
Share
Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

The post Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists’ work by AI companies, calling them guilty of “wilful” copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry professionals. Their voice adds to many others within the arts industry that have expressed displeasure at AI firms for using their creative work to train their systems without permission. ICMP accuses AI firms of deliberate copyright infringement ICMP director general John Phelan told AFP that big tech firms and AI-specific companies were involved in what he termed “the largest copyright infringement exercise that has been seen.” He cited the likes of OpenAI, Suno, Udio, and Mistral as some of the culprits. The ICMP carried out an investigation for nearly two years to ascertain how generative AI firms were using material by creatives to enrich themselves. The Brussels-based group is one of a number of industry bodies that span across news media and publishing to target the fast-growing AI sector over its use of content without paying any royalties. Suno and Udio, who are AI music generators, can produce tracks with voices, melodies, and musical styles that echo those of the original artists such as the Beatles, Depeche Mode, Mariah Carey, and the Beach boys. “What is legal or illegal is how the technologies are used. That means the corporate decisions made by the chief executives of companies matter immensely and should comply with the law,” Phelan told AFP. “What we see is they are engaged in wilful, commercial-scale copyright infringement.” Phelan. In June last year, a US trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America, filed a lawsuit against Suno and Udio. However, an exception…
Mode Network
MODE$0.001398+3.55%
Echo
ECHO$0.04293+5.84%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01545-4.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:41
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.006996+0.89%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006919+5.58%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0921-4.95%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

Is Doge Losing Steam As Traders Choose Pepeto For The Best Crypto Investment?

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Samsung Brings Coinbase Access to 75M Wallet Users in Latest Crypto Embrace