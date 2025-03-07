The U.S. SEC collectively withdraws lawsuits against crypto companies. What other actions are worth looking forward to from the regulator?

By: PANews
2025/03/07 14:16
Union
U$0.007092+0.73%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.683-1.81%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002193-6.87%

By Ross Shemeliak , Cointelegraph

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

After the return of US President Trump, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) withdrew the lawsuit filed against Coinbase in 2023 and stopped the investigation into Robinhood's crypto unit. On February 25, the US SEC also ended its federal investigation into Uniswap Labs, but then Coinbase and the Bitcoin market fell, with Bitcoin falling from a peak of $109,114 to $87,000, a drop of 20%. Although there is no obvious reason for the decline, the overall logic of investors' reactions is clear: they don't like unpredictability and are generally more concerned about the market than specific companies.

The reasons why the SEC dropped these cases are not important, what matters is the attitude towards Trump’s presidency and cryptocurrencies. It is worth mentioning that Coinbase and Robinhood have donated to Trump, and Uniswap is also involved in the $116 million cryptocurrency political action committee (PAC) Fairshake.

Does this send a signal to investors that the donations were accepted? Or is it just a coincidence? Does this mean that Washington is welcoming cryptocurrencies? Fortunately, there are ways to determine the stance of Trump’s presidency on cryptocurrencies. If the Trump administration takes the following three actions, it may be evidence that they value cryptocurrencies and care about the market.

Regulators may shift stance on token securities, CFTC or SEC

The SEC’s stance on token securities is critical, and the SEC, under previous leadership, intended to designate most tokens as securities. This designation means you could be at risk: even if you don’t issue tokens directly yourself, developing technical solutions that interact with or trade tokens could expose you to legal risk associated with potential involvement in unregistered securities. This remains a significant hurdle for the crypto industry.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) could also change its stance on cryptocurrencies. Historically, the success of a company has been a significant factor in the price of a token, and classifying a token as a security is not really in the hands of the company. However, if the CFTC relaxes regulations, it could have a significant impact on U.S. companies that are more likely to get involved in cryptocurrencies.

Currently, the CFTC does not regulate cryptocurrencies and does not have the authority to do so. Transferring jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies to the CFTC is a strong indication of the new administration's broadly supportive stance toward cryptocurrencies. As a smaller, less aggressive regulator, the CFTC is less likely to enforce regulation through law enforcement and may therefore take a more cooperative stance toward the crypto industry. Either of these two things would eliminate a significant risk for U.S. crypto companies, opening the door for innovative crypto businesses to enter the U.S. market.

Adopting Stablecoins

The adoption of stablecoins is also expected to drive the growth of crypto payments, benefiting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMBs). SMEs that begin using crypto payments often turn to stablecoins first, so these businesses must clearly understand the legal provisions regarding stablecoins. It is not enough to simply use vague regulations that do not apply to stablecoins. They need a well-defined framework to clarify regulation.

What would a better regulatory approach lead to? More confidence. Companies would enjoy greater certainty in the transition from stablecoins to cryptocurrencies. And crucially, as more businesses integrate crypto payments, more opportunities would emerge for U.S. crypto companies. To facilitate this virtuous cycle, dedicated legislation is needed to recognize stablecoins as a legitimate means of payment. Direct regulatory oversight, ensuring trust in reserves, and managing risks for stablecoin issuers would also increase confidence.

FinCEN plays a role

Another sticking point is the problem crypto businesses face in opening bank accounts. Even if they manage these accounts, they face high service costs and fees because banks consider the crypto industry to be a significant money laundering risk. This reluctance to serve crypto is ironic: the crypto industry aims to establish an alternative payment system but still relies on traditional banking.

In order for the crypto ecosystem to grow, financial institutions must provide services to crypto-related entities. It is also clear that without the participation of traditional banks, the crypto ecosystem will remain limited. The key to change may lie with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). If the bureau takes steps to revise its risk assessment of crypto businesses, banks will adjust their assessments accordingly. Financial institutions will be more willing to work with crypto companies.

The future of cryptocurrency

The future of cryptocurrencies in the United States is unclear: The Trump administration has accepted some crypto donations, but there is still uncertainty in the market. It may be helpful to understand the current administration's attitude towards the industry by paying attention to the activities of the CFTC and FinCEN and the positive shifts in cryptocurrency regulation. These three areas are always difficult to discern, but can help provide insight into the true intentions of Trump's presidency for US crypto regulation.

Related reading: Crypto Market Macro Research Report: From Tariffs to Strategic Reserves of Crypto Assets, Crypto Order in the Trump Era

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
Solana
SOL$226.75-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
RealLink
REAL$0.08417+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-3.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 00:30
Share
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global capital market is undergoing profound transformation. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the financial landscape. At the intersection of technology and capital, a dazzling new star—PioneerHash—is rapidly emerging, garnering significant attention from global investors. Exploring the New Frontiers of Digital Assets PioneerHash is an innovative technology company specializing in decentralized computing networks and cloud-based digital asset management. Leveraging its leading technical architecture and high-performance computing platform, PioneerHash provides users with a one-stop solution from mining and asset custody to diversified income generation. Unlike traditional mining platforms, PioneerHash has built a highly transparent, traceable, and trustless ecosystem, significantly lowering the investment barrier and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the digital asset “wealth-making machine.” An Accelerator of the Cloud Economy As a leader in the “Cloud Wealth” era, PioneerHash not only provides personalized computing power rental services but also incorporates an AI-powered scheduling system to optimize resource allocation, significantly improving computing power utilization efficiency and user returns. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or a seasoned digital asset player, PioneerHash’s platform can find a product combination that suits your needs. Furthermore, the platform utilizes multiple encryption technologies and blockchain record keeping mechanisms to ensure the security of user assets, providing peace of mind and control over every investment. Global Presence Sparks Investor Enthusiasm Since its launch, PioneerHash has rapidly expanded to multiple markets, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with over one million registered users and a continuously increasing number of daily active users. Its efficient operational mechanisms, stable returns, and open partnership model have attracted investors and industry institutions from around the world. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select a suitable mining contract (Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts) 4. Wait for daily profits to be automatically deposited into your account. Withdraw or reinvest at any time. Embrace the future with PioneerHash In this new era where “computing power equals wealth,” PioneerHash is more than just an investment; it’s a brand new lifestyle for the future. It symbolizes mastering the digital world. Visit the Pioneer Hash official website now to begin your journey to wealth. Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com Contact: info@pioneerhash.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ERA
ERA$0.5484-2.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Starpower
STAR$0.13283+3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why