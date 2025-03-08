The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

By: PANews
2025/03/08 11:07
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002991-0.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.685-1.78%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000152-1.93%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008119-5.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584-3.05%

The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

Author: Weilin, PANews

As expected, the first digital asset summit at the White House did not bring any surprises, but was instead a performance show between Trump and supporters of the crypto industry.

At 4:40 am on March 8th, Beijing time, US President Trump delivered a brief speech at the first White House Digital Asset Summit. He said, "Last year, I promised to make the United States a global Bitcoin superpower and the world's crypto capital. We are taking historic action to fulfill this promise, and suggested: "From today, the United States will follow the rules that every Bitcoin holder knows well - never sell your Bitcoin."

Trump mentioned that the day before the summit, he signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin and a digital asset reserve, and at the same time stated that he would end the "Stranglehold 2.0" against the crypto industry under the Biden administration.

Trump: "Never sell your Bitcoin", build a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and end Operation Stranglehold 2.0

Trump said at the opening, "Welcome to the first White House Digital Asset Summit. I know many of you have been fighting for this for years, and it is an honor to be with you at the White House. Last year, I promised to make the United States the global Bitcoin superpower and the world's crypto capital. We are taking historic actions to deliver on that promise, as all of you here know."

There were many crypto policy officials and corporate executives present, and the meeting participants sitting next to Trump included: White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Small Business Administration Director Kelly Loeffler, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham, House Digital Assets Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil, and White House Digital Assets Policy Advisor Bo Hines, among others.

It is reported that this is the first time that the United States has hosted the White House Digital Asset Summit. When speaking at this historic event, Trump said: "Yesterday, I signed an executive order to formally create our strategic Bitcoin reserve, which will become a digital 'Fort Knox' for storing digital gold and belong to the United States Treasury." He emphasized that the federal government already holds a large number of Bitcoins, about 200,000, which were obtained through various law enforcement actions.

Trump focused his criticism on past federal policies, particularly under President Biden, noting that the government "foolishly sold tens of thousands of Bitcoins that would have been worth billions of dollars if they hadn't sold them." He proposed a new guiding principle for the new administration, advising: "From this day forward, the United States will follow a rule that every Bitcoin holder knows well - never sell your Bitcoin."

Trump also instructed the Treasury and Commerce departments to find cost-free ways to increase their Bitcoin holdings. Trump assured attendees: “The Treasury and Commerce departments will also explore new ways to accumulate additional Bitcoin for the reserve, provided that there is no cost to taxpayers.”

When talking about regulation, Trump highlighted the plan to end Operation Choke Point 2.0 and criticized the Biden administration for pressuring banks to close accounts related to crypto businesses. "Regulators are forcing banks to close the accounts of crypto businesses and entrepreneurs," Trump said, promising that under his leadership, this practice will end.

Trump finally expressed his support for Congress's work on stablecoins and digital assets legislation, and urged the passage of relevant regulations as soon as possible before the August recess to provide clear guidance. According to previous plans, the initial goal was to submit legislation within the first 100 days of his term, but the timetable has now been extended by 4 months.

The failure to mention the new policy was lower than expected, which caused a brief decline in the market. The guests at the meeting collectively spoke in a vain manner.

After Trump's speech, White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director David Sacks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Small Business Administration Director Kelly Loeffler, and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer all mentioned some encryption policies, but there was no disclosure of the latest progress, and they expressed their gratitude to Trump.

Among them, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "In this executive order, the Treasury Department's important responsibilities involve tax policy and risk weight assessment. In this regard, I can assure you that we will work closely with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke and revise all inappropriate existing guidelines. In addition, we will carefully and prudently develop a stablecoin regulatory framework. As President Trump has instructed, we will ensure that the U.S. dollar continues to be the world's dominant reserve currency and use stablecoins to strengthen this position."

Gemini founder Cameron Winklevoss and Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov, as guests present, also expressed their gratitude for the shift in crypto policy under the Trump administration.

However, as Trump did not announce more substantial progress on crypto policy, Bitcoin prices continued to decline after the White House Digital Asset Summit, falling below the $86,000 range after the live broadcast ended.

In addition to the attendees mentioned above, according to the previous list, also attending the summit are Strategy founder Michael Saylor, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, a16z partner Chris Dixon, mining company Mara CEO Fred Thiel, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Kraken CEO Arjun Sethi and many other crypto industry leaders.

Before this meeting, market rumors said Trump would announce that cryptocurrency sales would be exempt from capital gains tax, but later senior White House officials confirmed that the digital asset summit hosted by Trump would not involve tax issues, but would focus on revoking the restrictive policies of the former Biden administration and listening to industry feedback on regulation.

Before the White House Crypto Summit, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptography director, said in an interview that Bitcoin is of great strategic significance to the United States due to its scarcity and long-term reserve value. When discussing strategic Bitcoin reserves and digital asset reserves, he said that ADA, SOL and XRP were mentioned because they ranked in the top five in market capitalization, which does not mean that the government has a special preference or policy inclination for these assets.

According to Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett, the founder of Strategy submitted a document on digital assets to the Presidential Working Group and the US SEC Crypto Task Force. The document became one of the topics of discussion at the White House Crypto Summit. The cover of the document mainly revolves around digital asset terminology, policy vision and goals. The core goals include:

  1. “Establish a sound framework to drive the crypto renaissance.”
  2. “Unleash the potential of the crypto industry and promote global economic growth.”
  3. “To become the banker of the world by revitalizing capitalism and the property rights system.”

The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

In general, although no major policy progress was announced after the White House Digital Asset Summit, the market is still looking forward to Trump's future crypto policy. After this historic summit, whether the Trump administration's crypto policy can truly promote industry change will still be the focus of the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
Solana
SOL$226.75-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
RealLink
REAL$0.08417+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-3.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 00:30
Share
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global capital market is undergoing profound transformation. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the financial landscape. At the intersection of technology and capital, a dazzling new star—PioneerHash—is rapidly emerging, garnering significant attention from global investors. Exploring the New Frontiers of Digital Assets PioneerHash is an innovative technology company specializing in decentralized computing networks and cloud-based digital asset management. Leveraging its leading technical architecture and high-performance computing platform, PioneerHash provides users with a one-stop solution from mining and asset custody to diversified income generation. Unlike traditional mining platforms, PioneerHash has built a highly transparent, traceable, and trustless ecosystem, significantly lowering the investment barrier and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the digital asset “wealth-making machine.” An Accelerator of the Cloud Economy As a leader in the “Cloud Wealth” era, PioneerHash not only provides personalized computing power rental services but also incorporates an AI-powered scheduling system to optimize resource allocation, significantly improving computing power utilization efficiency and user returns. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or a seasoned digital asset player, PioneerHash’s platform can find a product combination that suits your needs. Furthermore, the platform utilizes multiple encryption technologies and blockchain record keeping mechanisms to ensure the security of user assets, providing peace of mind and control over every investment. Global Presence Sparks Investor Enthusiasm Since its launch, PioneerHash has rapidly expanded to multiple markets, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with over one million registered users and a continuously increasing number of daily active users. Its efficient operational mechanisms, stable returns, and open partnership model have attracted investors and industry institutions from around the world. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select a suitable mining contract (Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts) 4. Wait for daily profits to be automatically deposited into your account. Withdraw or reinvest at any time. Embrace the future with PioneerHash In this new era where “computing power equals wealth,” PioneerHash is more than just an investment; it’s a brand new lifestyle for the future. It symbolizes mastering the digital world. Visit the Pioneer Hash official website now to begin your journey to wealth. Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com Contact: info@pioneerhash.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ERA
ERA$0.5484-2.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Starpower
STAR$0.13283+3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why