Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

By: PANews
2025/04/25 14:37
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.681-1.89%
MAY
MAY$0.03919-0.55%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002422-4.90%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001584-3.11%

Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

Author: Weilin, PANews

Trump, who issued the MEME coin, seems to understand the marketing "routines" of the crypto industry. On April 23, the meme coin project $TRUMP launched by US President Trump officially announced an "exclusive benefit": a "chance to have dinner with Trump" will be held for the first 220 token holders. According to the official website, this grand party is scheduled to be held at the Trump Golf Club in Washington on May 22 this year. The slogan is very contagious, calling the event "the most exclusive invitation in the world."

With the announcement of the news, the price of TRUMP coin has risen rapidly in the short term, but behind this rising phenomenon, $TRUMP has just experienced unlocking, and there is also a familiar "script" hidden in the recent period - unlocking, pumping, shipping, supplemented by a narrative of a "presidential dinner". Is this dinner a sincere return to crypto holders, or a marketing campaign planned to pump up the price?

The recent unlocking of $TRUMP has brought selling pressure. Is Trump’s team using the cryptocurrency strategy to “push up and sell”?

Whether it is the previously launched "Trump headshot" NFT series, Bitcoin-themed customized sports shoes, or the encryption project WLFI in which family members participated, the Trump team seems to be more familiar with the psychology of cryptocurrency users. The $TRUMP meme coin continues this strategy and throws out a "dinner invitation" at a critical moment.

The promotional page for the Trump dinner reads: It is "the most exclusive invitation in the world. Limited to the first 220 $TRUMP Meme coin holders. President Donald J. Trump is known as the 'Crypto President'! At this private dinner, you will have the opportunity to hear President Trump talk about his views on the future of cryptocurrency." What has aroused market enthusiasm even more is the additional benefits for the top 25 big holders: exclusive receptions and VIP itineraries.

In order to be eligible to participate, users must register and accept Leaderboard ranking based on "time-weighted holdings".

Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

The dinner rumor first appeared on April 20, when the 4% unlocking period of TRUMP tokens was approaching, which caused investors to worry about increased selling pressure. However, driven by the news, market sentiment quickly reversed and the tokens stopped falling and rebounded.

On April 23, after the news of the dinner was officially announced, the price of TRUMP tokens rose significantly, from $9.35 to $16.7 at noon on April 24. At noon on April 25, its price fell back to around $12.06, an increase of 60.46% in 7 days.

Previously, the first vesting and unlocking of TRUMP tokens took effect on April 18, releasing 40 million tokens worth approximately US$309 million, a 90% drop from the token's highest point.

The operation of "favorable conditions and unlocking period" is very common in the currency circle. PANews recently sorted out the on-chain data and found that TRUMP's major holders have frequently changed hands in the past three months. Compared with the data on January 20, 86.9% of the top 1,000 major holders chose to liquidate tokens, totaling 48 million tokens, accounting for 24% of the total circulation. On April 18, 4% of TRUMP tokens were unlocked. But on April 20, news came out that Trump planned to hold a dinner for TRUMP token holders. Subsequently, TRUMP stopped falling and began to rebound. The dinner event happened to become a "new story."

What followed was more frequent on-chain activities, showing the FOMO sentiment of coin holders. On April 24, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a long-term $TRUMP liquidity provider withdrew liquidity from two wallets about 2 hours ago, and withdrew a total of 211,977 $TRUMP and 18,376 $SOL, both equivalent to approximately US$2.76 million. At that time, both wallets were among the top 220 $TRUMP holding addresses, and were expected to receive an invitation to Trump's dinner. The address initially purchased 332,000 $TRUMP at $2.41 on the first day of listing, and its market value once exceeded US$24 million.

On the same day, according to Arkham monitoring, a HTX cold wallet had registered for Trump's dinner event. This wallet held $14.6 million worth of TRUMP tokens, making it the wallet with the largest number of TRUMP tokens among all wallets registered for the dinner. It is worth mentioning that Justin Sun, a member of the HTX Global Advisory Committee, is an advisor to the Trump family project WLFI.

On April 25, the official clarification was that the participation threshold caused misunderstanding. The official TrumpMeme X account said that you do not need to hold more than $300,000 in $TRUMP tokens to participate. Participation qualifications are based on time-weighted holdings registered and on Leaderboard, not block browser rankings. Initial unlocking and daily unlocking tokens will still be locked for an additional 90 days to ensure fairness of the competition.

The dinner details show that Trump may not attend, and the dinner plan has been "dumped" many times before

It is worth noting that the official terms and conditions of the Trump Meme coin $TRUMP show that the organizers of the $TRUMP dinner reserve the right to change the time and location. President Trump may be absent. If the dinner is cancelled or he fails to attend, eligible $TRUMP holders will receive a limited edition NFT as a replacement. All participants must be over 18 years old and pass security and background checks, and the relevant travel and accommodation expenses must be borne by themselves.

Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

A post on the X platform from 2019 was also brought up with the news, showing that dinners are a common strategy of Trump, but he has missed at least 15 similar promises.

In November 2019, a series of contests offering Trump campaign donors a chance to have breakfast, lunch or dinner with him were denounced as "fraud." According to reports from The Guardian and other media, Popular Information, a news organization led by journalist Judd Legum, checked at least 15 contests held by the Trump campaign since 2018 that offered the opportunity to have breakfast, lunch or dinner with the president. The website stated: "Supporters were lured to donate to the Trump campaign with promises of free travel, accommodation and the opportunity to have a 'great' meal with Trump across the country." However, Popular Information's investigation "found no evidence that anyone actually won these prizes."

Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

The second post from Popular Information stated that the prize for breakfast with Trump in New York promoted by the Trump campaign in hundreds of Facebook ads was fraudulent. The article pointed out that although a woman named Joanna Kamis was invited to a breakfast event in New York, Trump did not have any meal with her and only took a photo with her afterwards.

Dining with political candidates is a traditional way to raise awareness and funds. In 2012, former US President Barack Obama's re-election campaign promoted "Dinner with Barack."

In response to the report, Trump's campaign denied the accusation of operating a scam. Erin Perrine, chief deputy communications director of the Trump campaign, said: "Every contest has a winner. Any report to the contrary is wrong." As so-called evidence, Erin Perrine sent a link to an article in The Washington Post in October 2017, showing that donor Chris Chavez and his father Tracy Chavez met with Trump at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona. But after verification, Chavez participated in another contest that did not involve a dinner.

Despite this, Trump has fulfilled his promise, but before he took office as US President. As early as the evening of May 8, 2024, local time, before taking office in January 2025, Trump held an NFT dinner at the Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Buyers of at least 47 Trump "MugShot Edition" NFTs were invited to attend. At that time, Hong Kong actor Stephen Fung, who is keen on NFTs, also appeared on the scene.

Trump’s meme coin crypto marketing script, a presidential dinner he may not attend?

Trump's MEME dinner also became a handle for the Democrats to attack. On April 24, regarding "Trump will have dinner with the first 220 holders of TRUMP tokens", Chris Murphy, a Democratic senator from Connecticut, said: "This not only reflects Trump's nature, but the TRUMP coin scam may be the most blatantly corrupt presidential behavior in history." Obviously, his political opponents are not optimistic about this publicity and event.

It can be seen that the "Trump Dinner" successfully attracted the attention of the crypto market with its high-profile celebrity effect, and also made the TRUMP coin achieve a short-term price rebound during the unlocking period. However, whether the dinner will be fulfilled, whether the president will attend, and whether the participants will really benefit are still unknown. Looking back at the past record of "dinner together" being cancelled, coupled with the adjustment of the dinner rules, investors and users may need to be more aware of the risks involved.

How long the narrative of the “encrypted president” can last remains to be further tested.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

As Solana (SOL) matures, the rapid short-term gains it once offered are becoming harder to replicate. The early-day investors who saw $200 turn into $5,000 have largely exited that window. Newer entrants in 2025 are looking at high-utility early-stage projects and still provide explosive upside. A crypto that already provides such an opportunity is Little Pepe (LILPEPE)—a meme coin that has a real-life blockchain application. Having sold a record presale and increasing token price, Little Pepe is coming out as a top choice.Little Pepe: Ethereum Layer 2, Zero Tax, Staking, and DAO GovernanceLittle Pepe is an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain with a combination of meme culture and real utility. The project features staking rewards, voting in the DAO, and launching memes, and zero taxation is applied to the trading. Future integrations are NFTs and cross-chain compatibility, expanding its possible application. The LILPEPE ecosystem will be designed to ensure that there is a balance between liquidity, reserves, staking, marketing and CEX preparedness with a total supply of 100 billion tokens.$26.3M raised so far: a clear presale trajectorySince launching its presale on June 10, Little Pepe has advanced through 13 stages, steadily increasing in value. Stage 1 began at $0.001, with subsequent stages climbing by $0.0001 per phase. By Stage 13, now active, the token price has reached $0.0022. To date, $26,382,101 has been raised out of a $28,775,000 target. A total of 16,162,317,775 tokens have already been sold from the 17,250,000,000 allocation. Stage 14 will introduce yet another uptick at $0.0023, which will be a 130% increase compared to the price of Stage 1. This continued flow has placed early investors near breakeven or gaining even before the presale ends, thus showing strong momentum and interest.$777,000 giveaway now live for presale contributorsA $777,000 giveaway is currently live to celebrate the presale. Ten winners will receive $77,000 each in $LILPEPE tokens. To enter, participants must contribute at least $100 to the ongoing presale. The promotion is active during presale stages only and also includes random big buyer rewards (15+ ETH) between Stages 12 and 17.Little Pepe presents a new investment window that mirrors the early Solana days. The project shows actual blockchain value with a fast-moving presale, the Layer 2 architecture, zero tax on trading, staking, governance of the project through DAOs, and future NFTs. According to the present momentum and tokenomics, LILPEPE has all the potential to become one of the most successful crypto assets in 2025.For More Details About Little PEPE, Visit The Below Link:Website: https://littlepepe.comThe post Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025 appeared first on Invezz
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-4.40%
Solana
SOL$226.75-3.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235--%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
Share
Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Uphold, a cloud-based digital financial service platform, has come under the spotlight after on-chain data confirmed that it safeguards approximately 1.59 billion XRP. According to Uphold’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Simon McLoughlin, these tokens are fully owned by customers, not the exchange itself.  Uphold Clarifies Massive XRP Holdings The crypto community was taken by surprise […]
RealLink
REAL$0.08417+0.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9453-3.24%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 00:30
Share
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

With the rapid development of the digital economy, the global capital market is undergoing profound transformation. Emerging technologies such as cloud computing, blockchain, and artificial intelligence are reshaping the financial landscape. At the intersection of technology and capital, a dazzling new star—PioneerHash—is rapidly emerging, garnering significant attention from global investors. Exploring the New Frontiers of Digital Assets PioneerHash is an innovative technology company specializing in decentralized computing networks and cloud-based digital asset management. Leveraging its leading technical architecture and high-performance computing platform, PioneerHash provides users with a one-stop solution from mining and asset custody to diversified income generation. Unlike traditional mining platforms, PioneerHash has built a highly transparent, traceable, and trustless ecosystem, significantly lowering the investment barrier and allowing ordinary users to easily participate in the digital asset “wealth-making machine.” An Accelerator of the Cloud Economy As a leader in the “Cloud Wealth” era, PioneerHash not only provides personalized computing power rental services but also incorporates an AI-powered scheduling system to optimize resource allocation, significantly improving computing power utilization efficiency and user returns. Whether you’re a cryptocurrency novice or a seasoned digital asset player, PioneerHash’s platform can find a product combination that suits your needs. Furthermore, the platform utilizes multiple encryption technologies and blockchain record keeping mechanisms to ensure the security of user assets, providing peace of mind and control over every investment. Global Presence Sparks Investor Enthusiasm Since its launch, PioneerHash has rapidly expanded to multiple markets, including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, with over one million registered users and a continuously increasing number of daily active users. Its efficient operational mechanisms, stable returns, and open partnership model have attracted investors and industry institutions from around the world. How to Get Started with Pioneer Hash? 1. Visit the official website: https://pioneerhash.com/ and register to receive a $15 new user bonus. 2. Deposit (supports USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies) Select a suitable mining contract (Click here to visit the official website for more details on high-yield contracts) 4. Wait for daily profits to be automatically deposited into your account. Withdraw or reinvest at any time. Embrace the future with PioneerHash In this new era where “computing power equals wealth,” PioneerHash is more than just an investment; it’s a brand new lifestyle for the future. It symbolizes mastering the digital world. Visit the Pioneer Hash official website now to begin your journey to wealth. Official Website: https://pioneerhash.com Contact: info@pioneerhash.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
ERA
ERA$0.5484-2.17%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12447-4.33%
Starpower
STAR$0.13283+3.43%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

Cardano’s Hoskinson Shouts Out Ripple and XRP Army: Here’s Why