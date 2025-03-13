From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

By: PANews
2025/03/13 09:03
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.3739-2.40%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.3475-5.77%

Author: Frank, PANews

"Of all the days in my career as a stock trader, I remember this day most vividly. It was the day that my profits exceeded $1 million for the first time. It marked the first successful close of my trading strategy that I had planned. Everything I had foreseen was now a fact of the past. But beyond all this was this: my wild dream had become a reality.

For this day, I am the king of the market!"

——Reminiscences of a Stock Operator

From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

More than a hundred years ago, the legendary stock trader Livermore used this sentence to describe his success. A hundred years later, the same scene seems to be happening again in the crypto market. Coincidentally, the king of the market this time also successfully traded on a large scale, and took the initiative to blow up his position when the market liquidity was insufficient, performing an extreme operation and causing the market to worship him. The difference is that the profits of the king of the market this time were paid by the exchange.

Reincarnation of the Century: The Ghost of Wall Street Reborn on the Chain

This whale, who once invested $6 million to buy ETH and BTC with 50x leverage and made $6.8 million just before Trump announced that five crypto assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, and XRP would be added to the strategic reserve of crypto assets, has repeatedly made profits in the market in the past month and once again fought a classic battle that will be recorded in the history of Hyperliquid.

On March 12, the whale again opened a 50-fold long position of 160,000 ETH, withdrew $8 million in funds, and then liquidated its position, ultimately making a profit of approximately $1.8 million, while the Hyperliquid exchange lost $4 million.

This situation seems logically bizarre, but in essence it is an attempt to profit from the "loophole" in Hyperliquid's on-chain transactions.

Let's review the operation process of this giant whale:

At 6:54 on March 12, the address deposited $3.48 million to Hyperliquid through the cross-chain bridge and opened a position of 17,000 ETH (worth $31.2 million).

The address then increased its position to 21,790 ETH (worth $40.85 million) by replenishing margin and continuing to expand its position.

Subsequently, the address continued to increase its holdings, raising the total ETH position to 170,000 (valued at $343 million), with a paper profit of $8.59 million.

During this process, the address used a total of US$15.21 million in deposit.

Ultimately, by closing positions and withdrawing margin, he recovered $17.08 million and made a profit of $1.87 million.

From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

In the last operation, the user withdrew $8 million in funds and retained approximately $6.13 million as margin, waiting for forced liquidation.

Hunting time: the precise calculation behind the 170,000 ETH position

Why do whales do this instead of waiting for profits to close their positions?

In this process, the whale has two options: one is to close the position directly, with a paper profit of $8.59 million. This operation maximizes the benefits. However, the opponent on the chain may not be able to take such a large order at one time, and can only wait for the price to continue to fall and reduce profits before the transaction can be completed. Once the $343 million order is actively closed, it may greatly affect the market trend and cause a significant reduction in profits.

Therefore, the whale chose the second option, withdrawing the margin and part of the profit (i.e. closing part of the position and then withdrawing the remaining margin), keeping the margin at the minimum standard of 50x leverage. In this way, if the market continues to rise, he will be able to make greater profits and can choose to continue to close the position in batches. If the market falls sharply, his position will be liquidated in a 2% drop. But because he has withdrawn $17.08 million in funds, the overall profit has already reached $1.87 million. Therefore, even if the position is liquidated, it will not lead to actual losses.

This seemed like a crazy gambler's operation, but in the end he chose a conservative profit strategy.

Afterwards, according to the data released by Hyperliquid, Hyperliquid lost $4 million that day (including some profits from copying orders), while the whale realized a profit of more than $1.8 million.

In fact, from the profit and loss ratio, the whale invested about $15.21 million and realized a profit of $1.87 million, with a profit margin of about 12.2%. In terms of percentage and amount, it is not as much as the address when Trump announced that ADA and SOL were selected for strategic reserves.

Aftershocks and revelations: Driving the evolution of on-chain exchanges

From a market perspective, this operation ultimately led to an exchange buying order, which is an extremely rare occurrence. However, this situation seems to be only possible on Hyperliquid.

According to KOL Hanbalongwang’s tweet, a similar incident occurred in the OK Exchange in 2018. The same method was used, and the margin was withdrawn after making a profit, causing the market to reach the liquidation price and no counterparty could absorb it, resulting in the exchange buying the order.

From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

After the OK incident, various centralized exchanges added a tiered margin system to keep users’ margins within a reasonable range. This incident seems to have taught a lesson to the emerging on-chain exchange Hyperliquid. Since the DEX trading method was adopted throughout the process, there was no risk control for the margin requirements.

As a result, when the whale's position was blown up, the market lacked sufficient liquidity to take over the forced liquidation order, so Hyperliquid had to pay out of its own pocket to be the counterparty. HLP data shows that the loss of $4 million is almost equal to Hyperliquid's profit for the entire month. As of March 10, Hyperliquid's HLP revenue has accumulated to $63.5 million, so even if this order lost money, there is still a profit of nearly $60 million left.

However, given that this incident has sparked heated discussions on social media, there may be users who will follow the whale’s lead in future operations. Hyperliquid also immediately announced that in order to avoid similar problems, it would adjust the leverage ratio of BTC to 40 times and ETH to 25 times.

As for whether this method will fundamentally shake Hyperliquid, we can understand this possibility through calculation: Hyperliquid's HLP pool currently still holds nearly $60 million in funds. Based on the maximum leverage of BTC at 40 times, the maximum risk of a position loss can be $2.4 billion. From this perspective, it seems that few users have the strength to match it. When facing general market orders, the market counterparty is all that is needed to smooth it out.

Looking back at the whole incident, we can see that this whale may have conducted multiple tests before completing this operation. Zhu Su, co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, speculated that the reason why this address was able to take such a big risk was because he shorted on Binance Exchange during the same period of time. It is equivalent to the order status of long and short hedging, and it was because he found that Hyperliquid's mechanism of liquidation was different from that of centralized exchanges that he chose to start from there.

From Livermore to Crypto Whales: A century-long trading war, revealing the offensive and defensive game behind the $300 million order on Hyperliquid

In fact, this operation method is not a magical innovation. As mentioned at the beginning, Livermore had accidentally achieved a similar effect a hundred years ago. It was just that Livermore chose to actively go long and close his positions for the survival of the market. In today's market, there are exchanges to cover this phenomenon, which has enabled the phenomenon of users cutting back on exchanges. However, the space for this operation method is probably closed again from now on, and it will be difficult for similar platforms to achieve similar effects in the future.

For exchanges, this is another case of learning a lesson at a cost. For retail investors, such operations are short-lived, an individual phenomenon of finding loopholes and making profits, and have no significance for reproducing operations. They are just a topic of conversation that people enjoy talking about in a boring trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital seeks a Japan crypto license to serve institutions, as reforms, tax cuts, and stablecoins fuel market growth. Nomura’s Laser Digital has opened talks with Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) to secure a crypto trading license. The move is a strategic step towards Asia’s burgeoning digital asset space, where Japan is becoming a […] The post Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Fuel
FUEL$0.00488-2.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1148+2.86%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2082+2.10%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 21:30
Share
Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

Nomura’s Laser Digital is betting on Japan’s crypto boom, positioning itself to capitalize on the Country’s growing crypto market.
Boom
BOOM$0.008084-0.59%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 20:50
Share
️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

Many months before publishing this article, I came across a post by @Arthur Hayes on his X account that caught my attention. Since I consider him intelligent, even if he isn’t always right, I decided to review the entire Twitter thread to understand the logic behind his statement. On the post published on April 4th, he believes that Bitcoin and gold prices will increase in the mid-term thanks to tariffs that are scaring investors in the US, while the dollar index will lose strength as it is going to happen with the most influential fiat currencies due to quantitative easing.Arthur Hayes&nbsp;tweet Honestly, this is what many have been expecting because the FED has followed the same formula after the 2008 crisis. Inflating the money supply has been the only magic method they have applied to prevent a disaster. However, even if we all know that this isn’t preventing a system collapse but postponing it until we finally fall under a global inflation or stagflation, we are expectant or looking for that “safe&nbsp;haven”. For many, it has been a gold role because it has performed during inflationary times. For some others like us, tech-driven people, the question was whether an injection of liquidity into the market would boost Bitcoin’s value. So, when and why might this&nbsp;happen? This is why this article aims to explain a potential Bitcoin scenario amid the tariffs imposed on April&nbsp;2nd. Tariffs📈→ Rate✂️s &amp; QE → Bitcoin📈? This is apparently the plan that the Trump administration has had since the beginning of its mandate. Donald Trump has always been hostile to China due to the threat that it represents for American hegemony in terms of international business. For this reason, the Trump administration needs to weaken the dollar to increase exports before China takes the absolute lead in every aspect of the economy, as it has been doing over the last&nbsp;years.Created by: BlockNumberZero. Find the data source here: https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/NOxg7/2/ The macroeconomic events of April confirmed this theory since the global market has been reacting after new tariff rates were published by the USA, especially in&nbsp;Europe.Main European Markets indicators (4th April, 2025). Source: Google&nbsp;Finance The European Union, which responded to the new policies with negotiations and finally arrived at an agreement on a lower tariff than the initial one proposed by the Trump administration. However, the results of these negotiations are two. Some tariffs were changed, and others were put on&nbsp;hold. Back in April, I believed that not only investors but also international companies would hesitate to sell or do business with the US, which would weaken the dollar usage even more, especially in economies that are implementing other currencies for their international transactions. Even if that hasn’t been happening, but all the opposite, my theory is still ongoing since it is a long-term macroeconomic game.U.S. International Transactions, 2nd Quarter 2025. Source: https://www.bea.gov/data/intl-trade-investment/international-transactions Just to add an example of how bad things are turning, we can turn our attention to inflation in different categories like food and services, which is impoverishing consumer purchasing, and it tends to reflect in the long&nbsp;term.Inflation rate for all items except food and energy, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.htmlInflation rate for food items, August 2025. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/inflation-breakdown-for-august-2025.html Topics like unemployment and AI have been popping up during the last months, which has brought hope to the markets but also meant job cuts in different sectors. This isn’t currently reflected in the market, which has been unstoppable.S&amp;P500 Chart October 2025. Source: https://www.finanzen.net/index/s&amp;p_500 Something similar in terms of currency weakening could happen to the Yuan, whose value loss could incentivize Asian investors to look for assets like Bitcoin or&nbsp;gold. This may set the American economy into trouble since its economy could slow down and few companies would feel confident to invest, opening possibilities to an economic collapse. However, it could be at this moment when aggressive rate cuts may arrive to save the American economy, and additionally, a QE program could motivate companies to take loans and reinvest in their operations. As we know, QE could significantly push up Bitcoin’s price since this trend has been perfectly aligned for many&nbsp;years.Bitcoin and M2 Growth Global Chart. Source:https://charts.bgeometrics.com/index.html Market slowdowns and money-easing relationships have existed long before Bitcoin’s creation. Governments around the world have used these strategies to prevent collapses like the one that happened during 2008–2010. I would say this is why Bitcoin was&nbsp;created. Conclusion Even if short-term results could play differently than expected, long-term consequences for the economy are based on the logic of the money supply and the reasons why liquidity goes to markets that move faster and with fewer restrictions. 🛡️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3748+0.48%
Share
Medium2025/10/03 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Nomura’s Laser Digital Pursues Japan Crypto Trading License

Nomura’s Laser Digital bets on Japan’s crypto market to sustain growth

️Bitcoin: A Safe Haven Amidst Tariffs?

REI Network and Hive Intelligence Partner to Offer Real-Time, Cross-Chain Data

Elizabeth Warren raises ethics concerns over White House crypto czar David Sacks’ tenure